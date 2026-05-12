KitchenAid's controversial redesign is a historic move into modern baking - are you team newness or team nostalgia?

Since its launch in 1955, KitchenAid hasn’t strayed far from the design of its iconic stand mixer. It’s a silhouette that’s become shorthand for serious home baking and it's as recognisable on kitchen counters as it is in the The Great British Bake Off tent. It's this unwavering familiarity that has sparked such debate with the news of their first redesign, the KitchenAid Artisan Plus Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer.

Consistently ranked among the best stand mixers you can buy, KitchenAid has held its position in the kitchen of royals, celebrities, and dedicated bakers alike. In over 70 years, there have been some minor tweaks to the design, mainly in limited-edition line-ups (remember the famous walnut wood bowl from the KitchenAid Evergreen?), but now we are seeing something new. These changes step away from tradition and mark an incredible milestone in stand mixer history.

We've long been a KitchenAid advocates: it's one of the few appliances we think you should splurge on. They're family heirlooms, as well as functionally versatile (especially if you use the KitchenAid attachments). You can rely on them for baking for yourself, with children, and with grandchildren. But what has the new redesign changed about this steadfast kitchen hero? And are you team newness or team nostalgia?

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KitchenAid Artisan Plus Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer launch

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Specifications (Image credit: KitchenAid) Product dimensions: 36 (H) × 24 (W) × 37 (D) cm

36 (H) × 24 (W) × 37 (D) cm Net weight: 11.1 kg

11.1 kg Cord length: 100 cm

100 cm Motor Type: AC (Alternating current)

AC (Alternating current) Wattage: 325

325 Voltage: 230 V

230 V Mixing speeds: 11 + Precision Speed

11 + Precision Speed Planetary Mixing Action – Points: 59

59 Material body: Metal (Zinc)

Metal (Zinc) Type of control: Manual

Manual Type of control settings: Knobs

With seven decades of heritage behind it, any update to the iconic KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer will spark some controversy. If it evolves too little, the stand mixers might begin to fall behind and feel stale, but if they change too much and KitchenAid risks losing what made it iconic in the first place. So what's happened in the instance of the KitchenAid Artisan Plus?

The changes that we've seen made to the KitchenAid Artisan mark a move towards modernity in baking, but I think they're clever. KitchenAid has made sure that the Artisan Plus is still the stand mixer we know and love, but with some useful and considered upgrades.

Let’s start with the most noticeable upgrade: the integrated bowl light. This isn’t entirely new to the category. Brands such as Kenwood have incorporated similar features for years, but KitchenAid’s execution is more refined. The luxurious LED lighting is soft and ambient, closer to under-cabinet kitchen lighting than a harsh spotlight, ultimately elevating the whole mixing experience.

And it’s more than just aesthetic. Once you’ve used a lit bowl, it’s hard to go back. Shadowing inside the mixing bowl is a real issue, particularly when you’re trying to judge emulsification, monitor butter creaming stages, or check whether flour has fully incorporated. This small addition delivers a surprisingly big upgrade in precision.

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(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The redesign continues with the 4.7L stainless steel bowl, which now features a precision-welded handle for improved durability and stability. Crucially, it’s also dishwasher-safe, which is a practical improvement that long-time users will appreciate, given previous bowls were better suited to handwashing.

KitchenAid has also reworked its accessories with a more performance-led approach. The standout is the new double flex-edge beater, which uses silicone edges on both sides to scrape the bowl more effectively as it rotates. In practice, this means you'll have fewer stops to manually scrape down the sides and a more consistent mix overall, which is especially useful for batters and creamed mixtures. Alongside this, you still get the core attachments: a dough hook, wire whisk, and flat beater, all now dishwasher-safe and designed to be more resistant to wear.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Internally, the updates are just as clever. The Artisan Plus introduces two distinct speed control modes. For less confident bakers, there’s a guided mode with 11 pre-set speeds, taking the guesswork out of mixing. For those who prefer more control, the precision speed setting allows you to smoothly dial through speeds, offering a level of nuance that more experienced users will appreciate.

KitchenAid has also refined the mechanics of mixing itself. The soft start function gradually builds speed to minimise splatter (particularly useful when working with dry ingredients), while the addition of a ½ fold speed is a nod to more advanced baking techniques. This ultra-gentle setting mimics hand folding, helping to incorporate delicate ingredients, which means you can fold egg whites into a mix without losing air or mix fresh fruit without it bleeding into the batter.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

And, in true KitchenAid fashion, colour remains a key part of the appeal. The Artisan Plus launches in five new shades: Sun Dried Tomato, Oat, Mint Julep, Wild Blueberry, and Iron Ore, alongside a curated palette of existing favourites. It’s a reminder that, for many buyers, this isn’t just an appliance; it’s a design statement.

As ever, the practical credentials are strong too. The mixer comes with a five-year warranty, a 15-year repairability guarantee, and long-term spare parts availability, all of which reinforce KitchenAid’s reputation for longevity in a market that increasingly favours disposability.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

This is a rare moment for KitchenAid. Rather than relying on nostalgia, the brand has made performance-driven updates to one of the most recognisable appliances in the kitchen. Yes, some purists may resist the changes, particularly the shift in design philosophy, but from a functional perspective, these are smart, overdue improvements.

For me, it feels like KitchenAid finally acknowledging how modern home bakers actually cook: with more precision, more ambition, and higher expectations from their tools. And if this is the direction they’re heading in, the best stand mixer conversation just got a lot more interesting.