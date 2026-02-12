Three years in the making, KitchenAid's limited-edition mixer is refreshingly radiant

At this time of year, some people look forward to Valentine’s Day, some long for pancake day, and others look all the way to Easter. For me, the event that gets me through the gloom of winter is knowing that KitchenAid will announce their limited-edition Colour of the Year for 2026.

Now in its eighth year, the reveal has become a highlight for anyone who follows the best stand mixers. And 2026 will officially go down as the year of spearmint: a beautiful, bright, and effortlessly classy shade that's the perfect visual palette cleanser for spring. It took the brand three years of trend tracking to develop this minty-green colour with its delicate blue undertones. Team it with the unique tactile "sand" finish and it's bringing a welcome boost to any baking set-up.

If you weren’t already tempted to tie on an apron and invest in one of the best KitchenAids of all time, the spearmint colourway might just tip the (weighing) scales. Vibrant yet refined, it delivers a fresh, contemporary twist on the much admired, nostalgic design beloved by Kate Middleton, Nigella Lawson, and yours truly, of course. So, what do you need to know about KitchenAid’s Colour of the Year, Spearmint?

KitchenAid Colour of the Year 2026: Spearmint

KitchenAid Artisan 4.7L Spearmint Stand Mixer: £699 at KitchenAid UK This is KitchenAid's best-selling stand mixer, available in their limited-edition colour, Spearmint. Alongside the stunning colour and their famously thorough accessories, you'll get a pastry beater, a bonus 2.8L bowl, and a scraper for good measure.

Quick fire questions on KitchenAid's Colour of the Year What is the colour of the year? Spearmint, with a sand finish

When will it be available? Any time from today, 12th February 2025

Can I buy it online and in store? Yes, for the whole of the year

Which mixer type do I get? The Artisan 4.7L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - you can read my review of a model in a different colourway if you want to know how it performs

Which accessories come with it? 4.7L bowl, 2.8L bowl, wire whisk, dough hook, flex edge beater, pouring shield, scraper, pastry beater

KitchenAid’s Stand Mixers are, unarguably, the most iconic models on the market. They grace the counters of famous kitchens, take pride of place in carefully curated pantries, and have powered the bakes on The Great British Bake Off for years. Having whisked, kneaded, and mixed since 1919, the brand knows a thing or two about longevity, which makes the annual Colour of the Year a smart way to keep a heritage design feeling (minty) fresh.

For 2026, their most popular model, the Artisan 4.7L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer will be decorated in a delicious spearmint hue. This comes hot on the heels of last year’s KitchenAid Colour of the Year, which was butter yellow, a delicious design that stole a spot in many kitchens (and earned 4.5 stars in my review).

The brand tracks all sorts of trends, across fashion, beauty, and homes, watching blue-green colourways rise in popularity. Now, three years in the making, they've served up Spearmint. Berittni Pertiis, Design Manager for Colour, Material and Finish at Whirlpool Corporation explains "one of the biggest trends we've been tracking is the lasting popularity of blues and greens in kitchens," she adds "spearmint taps into that, with a digital edge that balances the two in a way that feels nostalgic and fresh."

Team the colour with Spearmint's unique sand finish and you have something really special. I've seen glossy, satin, wooden, and hammered finishes from KitchenAid before, but never sand. The soft, subtle texture isn't one that is immediately obvious, explains Pertijs, "it's not a texture that you immediately notice with your eyes, but rather one that pulls you in and invites you to touch it." They had to undertake special development to ensure that the finish would still be "smooth and welcoming", but still true to the sand label.

How to style KitchenAid's Colour of the Year 2026

KitchenAid describes Spearmint as "more than just a colour, it’s a chance to embrace creativity and the playful side of life, so reinvigorate spaces, routines, and wardrobes.”

It is also a clever colour for its sheer versatility. Our Head of Lifestyle, Tamara Kelly, explains “the beauty of fresh spearmint is that it's the ideal accent for so many other colours. It's the pop of statement colour against a white background or a soft accent against stronger colour schemes like earthy browns or mustard yellows (as shown in the photography)”

She adds “pastel shades naturally pair well with white, which is why they are so popular for the kitchen and they are also synonymous with lots of retro kitchen trends, where colour is used intentionally to add personality to practical spaces. I love how KitchenAid have showcased the new shade in a 70's style kitchen scheme with strong warming tones to inspire homeowners to be confident with their colour choices.”

Similar styles to KitchenAid's Colour of the Year 2026

If you're feeling inspired to do some brighter baking, but need to shop around, take a stool. I've baked in the best and these are the closest in style (and performance) to a KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in Spearmint.

Brilliant for budgets Salter British Bakes Green Stand Mixer £79.99 at salter.com Salter always delivers exceptional value for money and their stand mixers are some of the best examples of this. I'm currently testing their British Bakes model and it's showing signs that it'll serve-up sensational results. The Battenberg that I made in it was light, fluffy, and utterly delicious. Savvy and spacious Lakeland Deluxe 6.5 Litre Stand Mixer £249.99 at Lakeland Another brilliant option if you're looking to save some money on your stand mixer, Lakeland's model has an integrated dial that lets you time and control your stand mixer from a new place. It has a whopping 10 speeds and a large 6.5L bowl, which is perfect for families doing big bakes. A retro rival Smeg Retro Style Food Mixer £449.95 at Amazon UK One of the reasons people love KitchenAid is for their retro design. Smeg adds some Italian style into the mix with their stand mixer, serving up a seriously beautiful mixer which comes in a beautiful pastel green. It's not cheap, but it's nice nonetheless.

Baking accessories that make a nice addition

If you're all-in on Spearmint this year, there are a few little baking accessories that I think compliment KitchenAid's Colour of the Year in a way that's delicious and delightful. These three are my favourites, but don't forget Le Creuset has a lovely colour range and M&S has launched a gorgeous new collection of home and kitchenware.

As an avid baker who’s borderline obsessed with bread, I’m especially pleased to see a brighter pastel step into the spotlight. After a wave of muted tones dominating interiors (including Pantone’s latest Colour of the Year), spearmint feels like a welcome shift. Baking should be joyful, and KitchenAid mixers are made to be admired, so it’s only fitting that this colour is designed to command attention.