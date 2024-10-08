The Bake Off Stand Mixer is reduced by £300 in the Prime Day sales - get bread-y to shop

Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days have cooked up all sorts of savings. Some of the most dramatic deals are on stand mixers, namely the models that go in The Great British Bake Off tent. With a £200 saving on the iconic KitchenAid Tilt Head Stand Mixer and £200 off the Kenwood kMix, there's nothing standing (sorry) in your way of becoming the next GBBO champion.

Every year, when The Great British Bake Off graces our screens, millions of people come close to tasting their baking potential. Battenburg cakes? I could probably do that. A Viennese sandwich? Given one of the best stand mixers, I reckon I could whip one up. Remember that bread lion from Paul years ago? You could give it a whirl.

Whether it's false confidence or some genuine enthusiasm baked into us over the years, Amazon Prime's Big Deal Days have delivered the perfect sign for us all to actually get baking. They're dropping discounts on the best KitchenAid stand mixers, as well as ones from Kenwood, Smeg, and Bosch. I've even found the Tower Stand Mixer for just £59.99.

All of these have either been tested by me, or our team of qualified chefs and bakers at woman&home, so you know that each model is KitchenAid quality. So, home bakers, you have 36 hours to snag a saving. On your marks. Get set. Bake.

What's the deal?

There are two stand mixers that they use in the Bake Off tent: the Kenwood kMix and the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer and both are reduced in the Prime Day sales. In fact these two are the very best of all the offers, including all of the KitchenAid deals.

At the moment, the only deal on the KitchenAid stand mixer is in the blue steel colourway (to match Mr Hollywood's eyes perhaps?) and if that's not for you, there are other options out there.

KitchenAid 4.3L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: was £549, now £350 at Amazon (save £200) There's 36% off this stand mixer in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Day Sales. It offers ten different speeds, a K mix, whisk, and dough hook attachment, alongside the promise of some tent-worthy bakes. I don't think this deal will hang around because £200 is an unheard of saving.

Kenwood kMix: was £499.99, now £196.99 at Amazon (save £303) I tested this when I worked for one of our sister sites and it was love at first bake. The springy tilt back head, neat features, and integrated scales make this a step up from the more basic models out there. I've never seen a discount this big on this stand mixer.

Why is the KitchenAid stand mixer so special?

KitchenAid carries some serious cloud for bakers, casual and professional, but why? Having tested all of the models that they have on offer, as well as their competitors, I find it easy to justify KitchenAid's price tags. The design is beautiful, they offer a range of colour options that look at home in any kitchen.

When it comes to performance, the KitchenAids are all much more powerful, speedy, and smooth to use than all the other models on the market. Even if I fill the bowl with thick dough, I know that a KitchenAid won't rock around and topple.

I often find that other brands mixers miss the sides and bottom of the bowl, which feels wasteful. It becomes fiddly too, because you'll have to do some mixing by hand to cover up where the stand mixer missed. Not with KitchenAids. They sides are always clean, the bottom is never dusty, and my bakes always turn out well. If they don't, it's because I've been experimenting with the recipe. As we've all seen on Bake Off, that can lead to a soggy bottom or a sunken cake.

Most stand mixers will come with a mixer, whisk, and dough hook attachment. KitchenAid's look fairly typical, except that they're weighty and durable. These are the kinds of extras that will last for a lifetime, rather than just a baking season. What's even more impressive is the sheer range of accessories that KitchenAid offers for their stand mixers. I have the ice cream maker (which is also reduced in Amazon's Prime Day Sales), but you can buy a pasta maker, food processor, meat grinder, and anything else you could possibly think of to pair with your stand mixer.

Is the Kenwood kMix as good as the KitchenAid?

I'll admit that I was a little surprised when I found out that the GBBO producers had moved away from complete KitchenAid supremacy across the tent. However, I wasn't surprised either. Kenwood has shot up in the baking community as the most popular alternative stand mixer to the KitchenAid.

It has all the same features of a KitchenAid: a powerful motor (though I don't find it as strong as the KA), durable build quality, and nice design. Often, Kenwood adds integrated scales and a timer underneath the bowl, which is a godsend for busy bakers. So, if you're not dead set on having the Bake Off stand mixer, you can save even more money with £300 off the kMix.

Alternative stand mixers that are still great

Whilst researching the best stand mixer deals around on Amazon Prime Day, I came across some sensational discounts. There are deals on Smeg, Tower, and Instant stand mixers, as well as on the celebrity duo, Kenwood and KitchenAid. I've selected the best three alternative deals that you might want to shop and featured them below. Just so you know, I've tested them all, so I can vouch for their quality.

KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer in Onyx Black: was £499 now £308.75 at Amazon Here's another KitchenAid stand mixer that's reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sales. This is different from the Bake Off one, because it's the Classic rather than the Artisan. All this means is that the classic is a little smaller, with less colour options, and more power.

Tower Stand Mixer: was £105, now £59.99 at Amazon (save £50) It's not always easy to splurge on a hobby that you're not yet sold on. If that's the case, the Tower Stand Mixer is a great place to start. It's only £60, which gets you a long way for only a small investment.

Smeg Retro 50s Stand Mixer: was £399.95, now £328 at Amazon (save £60) The Smeg aesthetic is irresistable. Everyone recognises it for the chic, Italian flair that it adds to your counters. Whilst this discount isn't as sensational as the others, it's still worth having.

FAQs

What stand mixer do they use on The Great British Bake Off?

Traditionally, The Great British Bake Off has used KitchenAid stand mixers, namely the Artisan. However, in more recent episodes, there have been sightings of the Kenwood kMix stand mixer. BOth of these are reduced in the Amazon Prime Day sales, so you're in luck. You either save £200 or £300 depending on which one you buy. Each one is a steal.

What's the difference between a KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer and a KitchenAid Artisan?

You'll see deals on both the KitchenAid Classic and the Artisan stand mixer and, truthfully, there isn't much difference between the two. The Classic has a 250 watt motor, whereas the Artisan has 325 watts. This makes the Artisan more suitable for bakers and big homes, but they're both pretty powerful. ANother difference is the bowl size. You'll always have options with each model, but generally, the Classic bowl is smaller and doesn't have the handle, which can either be a blessing or a curse, depending on what your kitchen layout is like. You'll get more colour options with the Artisan (there are over 20 options, compared to just two with the classic) and, apart from some minor details, such as weight, these two are very similar.

Are Kenwood stand mixers as good as KitchenAid's?

Yes. Some people even say that Kenwood stand mixers are better, because they incorporate special extra features, such as a timer and weighing scales. I've always been in camp KitchenAid, because I like traditional stand mixers. Plus, the weight and build of the KitchenAid feels more stable to me. In context of all stand mixers though, these two are the leading ladies.