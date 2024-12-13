Is mulled wine good for you? 5 surprising effects of drinking the warming festive favourite

Mulled wine is a winter drink that has long brought on the festive feels, but its origins are steeped in medicinal benefits – and, when drunk in moderation, experts believe it could offer some wellbeing benefits you may not have known about.

Romans first heated red wine as a means of defending their bodies against the harsh winter months and, as its popularity continued throughout the Middle Ages, various spices were added to avoid sickness. This could mean that a glass or two over the festive season is good for us – so, what are you waiting for? Bottoms up!

1. It may help ward off colds

Red wine, the main ingredient of mulled wine, is packed full of antioxidants, polyphenols and flavonoids, all of which are immune boosting. "Flavonoids have antiviral properties, which means they can help build up your immune system and, in theory, keep those winter colds at bay," says Dr Deborah Lee from Dr Fox Online Pharmacy.

Citrus fruits added to the wine amp up the vitamin C content and many of the traditional spices thrown in also have warming, antiviral powers – brilliant at staving off colds and flu.

2. It could relieve trapped wind

Mulled wine contains many gut-friendly ingredients. "Cinnamon is good for gastrointestinal problems, nutmeg helps soothe indigestion and star anise contains anethole – a compound that helps to relieve tummy spasms and wind," says Dr Lee.

Just don’t overindulge, as this may bring on the festive flatulence.

3. Your memory might improve

Resveratrol, a chemical found in red grapes and therefore red wine, has been linked to slowing down memory loss.

"Resveratrol is a powerful antioxidant that has been proven to boost memory and cognitive function, meaning that it could potentially help keep the brain healthy," says Dr Lee. "It has also been shown to protect against heart disease, cancer, diabetes and obesity."

4. Your skin may look younger

"As well as helping to protect you from age-related degenerative diseases, research has shown that resveratrol can also contribute to younger-looking skin," says Dr Lee.

"It triggers collagen production, which improves the skin’s elasticity, and its anti-inflammatory properties can relieve inflammation. All have a positive effect on maintaining a youthful appearance."

5. You can still get a hangover

Many people ask 'Can I get a hangover from mulled wine?' And the answer, says Dr Lee, is unfortunately yes. Mulled wine still has a high alcohol and sugar content, so you should be aware of how much you’re consuming.

"People often think that because it’s been heated it’s less alcoholic, but only a small amount actually evaporates, explains Dr Lee. "Red wine also contains congeners – compounds that can increase the severity of a hangover – so go easy."

How to make mulled wine

In a large saucepan, pour 1 bottle of red wine, add 1 quartered orange stuffed with cloves, 2 cinnamon sticks, 1tsp nutmeg, 2tbsp brown sugar and 1 shot of port (optional). Gently heat for 20 minutes, allowing the spices to infuse and the wine to warm through. Alternatively, why not try making mulled wine in a slow cooker?

This could contain 1-3 units of alcohol per drink, depending on your mug size and alcohol strength of your recipe.

As ever, you should drink mulled wine (and indeed any alcohol) responsibly, and limit yourself to no more than 14 units of alcohol per week. Contact your GP or an organisation like Drink Aware if you’re struggling.