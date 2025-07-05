'Your body is trying to tell you something' - Dr Amir reveals 5 'little' symptoms you should always see a doctor about

As it turns out, many of us put off making a GP appointment. Whether it's to discuss menopause symptoms or signs of high cortisol, it's thought that 54% people have avoided seeing their doctor about health concerns in the last year.

That's according to research by NHS England. Further surveys by the National Institutes of Health have discovered why, with reasons including underestimating the seriousness of the symptoms and/or believing they will improve on their own.

Dr Amir Khan, a registered GP, frequent medical expert on Lorraine and This Morning, and woman&home's resident GP, says this is the exact attitude to avoid as the "little" symptoms can be a sign of something more serious.

"Our bodies have little signs and symptoms which tell us something is wrong, and it’s up to us to get them checked and interpreted," he wrote in a video caption shared to Instagram.

symptoms that are a sign of something more

1. Constant brain fog

If you have a constant "fuzzy feeling" in your head, where you struggle to think, and it lasts longer than a few weeks, it's time to put the coffee aside and visit your doctor.

"It might not just be tiredness," says Dr Khan. "It could signal iron deficiency anaemia, an underactive thyroid, blood sugar instability, perimenopause, or even chronic fatigue."

2. Brittle nails or losing hair

"Your nails and hair are like health barometers," says the doctor. "Sudden changes can mean low iron, thyroid issues, PCOS, hormonal shifts, chronic stress (burnout), or poor nutrition," he says.

There are so many causes of hair loss in women, all of which create "signs of imbalance" in the body.

3. Loss of smell or taste

These days, we often associate a loss of smell or taste with Covid-19, but the doctor warns it can actually be a sign of other health conditions too.

"It's one of the most overlooked signs of underlying problems," he says. "Persistent loss may point to a post-viral change in your nasal system, nasal polyps, or chronic sinusitis, or even neurological changes like early Parkinson's."

4. Sudden-onset skin problems

New acne, dry patches of skin, or "weird" rashes are a sign of something more, says Dr Khan.

"Skin often shows internal distress first, so it could be a hormonal imbalance such as PCOS or menopause, autoimmune conditions like eczema or lupus, zinc, vitamin B12, vitamin D deficiency, or even gut health issues," he says.

"The skin is the body's largest organ and it speaks up when something's wrong."

5. Needing the loo more often - especially at night

This is about more than drinking too much water before you go to bed, in an attempt to avoid the signs of dehydration overnight, the doctor says.

"Watch out for things like early signs of type 2 diabetes, an overactive bladder or bladder infection, prostate issues in men, bladder cancer, caffeine or medication side effects," he suggests.

"If your bladder is suddenly more demanding, your body is waving a yellow flag."

When should I worry about symptoms?

Dr Amir Khan says any symptoms lasting "longer than a few weeks" should be checked out by a doctor, as they can (but not always) be symptoms that are a sign of something more.

However, even if your symptoms have only lasted a few days, you could air on the side of caution and make an appointment. In an emergency, dial 999.

"Your body knows before you do, so tune in, take notice, and don't be afraid to ask for help," says Dr Khan.