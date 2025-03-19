'It doesn't need to be complicated' - have we forgotten the basics of good gut health? This nutritionist thinks so

Capsules, drinks, green powders, detoxes - there have never been more ways to improve gut health by spending money. So much so that we seem to have forgotten the basics, a nutritionist has warned.

While many gut health supplements have undisputed benefits and some people will need the extra intervention, not everyone does - and the constant barrage of conflicting information and new products has led to more confusion than understanding on how to improve gut health, a poll by Biotiful Gut Health has found. 55% of respondents were reportedly worried about their gut health, 37% were unsure about how to improve it, and 46% said they found advice on gut health "overwhelming".

We've all become so accustomed to being told supplements are a "quick fix" that we've forgotten the basics, says nutritionist and gut health specialist Farzanah Nasser, who works with Biotiful Gut Health. “Rather than get lost in fads and quick fixes, we should take a food-first approach to support a healthy digestive system, and our overall wellbeing," she says. "Supporting your gut health does not need to be complicated. The most effective way is through diet and lifestyle."

So, what are the basics to improve your gut health? It's all about eating plenty of gut-healthy foods, which will already be in your fridge, and other simple lifestyle changes. Here are the nutritionist's other tips...

How to improve your gut health

1. Eat plenty of fermented foods

The three ‘Ks’ - kefir, kombucha and kimchi - are all probiotics, which means they contain the friendly bacteria our guts need.

Studies led by The Mayo Clinic show that including these foods in your daily diet and removing some of the worst foods for gut health, like ultra-processed ingredients, helps restore the balance in your gut and can alleviate some of the digestion issues you might be experiencing.

"Incorporating a daily serving of kefir, which is rich in live cultures, for just 14 days can significantly improve the abundance of healthy bacteria in your gut, the study shows," says Nasser. "There are lots of formats available to suit your lifestyle too, from kefir yoghurts, drinks and protein."

What about bloating? "People shy away from fermented foods because they feel they'll bloat after eating them, so start including them in your diet in small amounts and build up slowly," she says.

2. Prioritise plants in your diet

If you're familiar with the work of Professor Tim Spector, you'll know all about the importance of eating 30 plants a week - but he isn't the only one to shout about the benefits of a plant-rich diet. Nasser says: "Research [from the American Gut Project] has shown that people who ate 30 different plants a week had healthier gut microbiomes.”

This is down to the fibre content of plants, she explains. "Fibre is a crucial component of our diet. It helps promote a healthy gut microbiome, keeps us fuller for longer and supports balanced blood sugar, but 90% of us are falling short of the 30g we need a day."

This might sound like a lot but fibre-rich plants include fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, herbs, legumes, grains, teas and spices, so eating high-fibre foods isn't as overwhelming as it seems.

"If you’re not used to getting a lot of fibre in your diet, you'll want to increase your intake slowly," warns the nutritionist. "Even if you’re just increasing your intake from one to two portions of fruit or vegetables daily has a positive impact, but you need to be consistent."

3. Get plenty of sleep

Many of us are guilty of reaching for the wrong types of foods when we’re tired or stressed. Sugary snacks might give us an immediate boost but eating too much sugar will disrupt our gut microbiome and cause inflammation.

Nasser explains: "Sleep is important to help maintain gut health and lack of sleep impacts our food choices. Being low on energy can make us crave more sugar and feel too tired to cook."

To keep your gut and mind happy, aim for 7-9 hours of sleep each night, she says.

4. Go outside

Our gut and brains are closely connected through the gut-brain axis, which means a happy gut can lead to a happy mind and vice versa, with gut health linked to anxiety.

"Research has shown that simply spending more time outdoors in nature can reduce our stress and improve wellbeing," says Nasser, with studies pointing to the benefits of stress-reducing exercise for gut health and the positive link between mindfulness and health.

"Sunlight can also influence gut health and help improve your mood and energy levels," she adds, so be sure to head outdoors to get your steps in when the sun is shining.

5. Stay hydrated

It's important to focus on what we eat and drink when learning how to improve gut health - especially if you're increasing your fibre intake as fibre tends to draw water into the digestive tract.

Nasser says that being dehydrated can lead to bloating, cramps, and constipation, which hardly contribute to good gut health.

To prevent this, she suggests drinking "1.5 to 2 litres of water every day, which can include herbal teas and mineral-rich broths".

The NHS also recommends only drinking alcohol in moderation if you're looking to maintain good gut health and avoid heartburn and other digestive issues.

6. Keep your stress levels down

Given the link between our brain and gut health, it won't surprise you that being stressed doesn't do our gut any good. When we have raised cortisol levels, stomach acid production drops, which makes it harder for us to break down food and absorb nutrients, says Nasser.

While generally lowering your cortisol levels through stress-reducing methods like daily exercise and changing your lifestyle will be the way forward in the long term, the nutritionist has a quick tip to get you through your next meal. "Take a few deep breaths or think of something you're grateful for. This simple practice calms the nervous system and supports better digestion,” she says.

Signs of good gut health

Feeling good: If you're not experiencing bloating or digestive discomfort, chances are you're not suffering from any of the conditions linked to poor gut health - such as lactose intolerance, gastroenteritis, or coeliac disease - and you have a healthy gut.

Regular bowel movements: Going to the toilet regularly without too much pushing is a sign that you know how to improve gut health. The ideal stool is soft-to-firm and medium to dark brown.

High energy levels: A compromised gut can lead to malabsorption - our bodies not getting the energy they need from food - and this can make you feel tired. If you feel full of beans after a good night's sleep, that's a good sign.

You don't get sick very often: If you've managed to avoid seasonal colds and flu this year, chances are, your gut is working just fine. The gut plays a key role in the immune system, protecting the body from viruses, as explained in a review in the Nutrients Journal.

Positive mood: Everyone has bad days but if you can count more good ones than not, it's a good sign for your gut health. As noted by Nasser, the gut and brain are connected so poor gut health will impact your mental wellbeing.

What about a gut detox, reset or cleanse?

You may have seen products or plans advertised for a gut 'detox', 'cleanse' or 'reset'. While plenty of evidence suggests that including more fermented foods in your diet for just 14 days can help improve your gut health, drastically changing your diet to improve gut health isn't the way forward.

"Small, consistent steps make the biggest difference," says Nasser, pointing out that among those surveyed, 16% struggled to maintain consistency and only 22% of people tried to do something every day to support their gut health.