The best healthy no-cook meals for those days when you're in a rush, including lunch and dinner

If it feels like the day is running away with you, then turning to healthy no-cook meals can be the time-saving but nutritious solution you need. Indeed, it's not necessary to spend hours feeling the heat in your kitchen in order to fuel your body properly.

However, not all grab-and-go options are made equal. The key thing, as experts will tell you, is to ensure you’re getting a balance of vitamins, minerals and macronutrients on your plate. ‘Ideally, we need that to be a quarter good quality protein, half wholegrain high-fibre carbs, and then the remaining half to be a mix of vegetables,’ says Xuxa Milrose, nutritionist at OMNI Wellness. ‘We also want to include a healthy source of fats, and where possible, a fermented, probiotic food.’

Not sure where to start? We’ve called on the experts for their best tips on no-cook meals that tick these boxes. Read on for key foods to stock up on or meal ideas for when you're low on inspiration for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks...

32 healthy no-cook meals for those days when you're in a rush

Sardines

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Tinned, oily fish - like sardines - are some of the highest sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which our body cannot produce on its own, and the reason why they are often referred to as 'essential'," says Milrose. "They have strong anti-inflammatory properties and are crucial for a healthy immune system, as well as being important for emotional regulation and energy levels."

Ready-to-eat carbs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I like to opt for pouches of ready-cooked mixed beans, pulses or grains," shares Milrose, of an easy fibre boost. "Try to go for ones that have more than one type, like rice and chickpeas as this will provide diversity and variety - which is crucial for feeding our many different types of friendly gut bacteria."

Tinned beans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"With the right ingredients on hand, you can assemble something nourishing in minutes," insists Hannah Neville-Green, nutritionist at organic veg box company Riverford. “Tinned - or jarred - beans are fantastic. Simply mix in pesto, cherry tomatoes, cucumber and cheese of your choice for a quick, high-fibre meal."

Pickles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Pickles, like gherkins, or ferments - such as sauerkraut and kimchi -are game-changers when it comes to a quick-assemble meal," reveals Neville-Green. "A simple cheese and salad sandwich is infinitely more delicious and nutritious with the addition of kimchi, bursting with flavour and probiotics, while adding sauerkraut to eggs on toast brings a fermented kick."

Boiled eggs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you like to a high-protein breakfast or lunch but have no time to linger by the hob, then there’s a handy solution. "Keep a few pre-boiled eggs in the fridge ready to go," suggests Neville-Green. She recommends munching on them alongside hummus, vegetable crudités and a handful of olives as part of a nourishing roster.

Pre-cooked lentils

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"A go-to nutritious no-cook meal of mine is a 'nourish bowl' using pre-cooked lentils, along with leafy greens, cherry tomatoes, olives and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and lemon," shares Kaitlin Colucci , a gut health dietician at Deia Health . Easy health boost to your dressing? She swaps yoghurt in dressings for kefir.

Mackerel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colucci swears by a mackerel-based ‘power pot’ for a lunch that's rich in healthy fats, protein and fibre. "Layer tinned mackerel - in olive oil or spring water - with sliced avocado, a handful of baby spinach, shredded carrot and a sprinkle of mixed seeds, like pumpkin, sunflower and sesame," she suggests. "Add a spoonful of hummus and drizzle with lemon juice as well as extra virgin olive oil or tahini. Pop it in a jar or bowl." Kelly Mulhall , nutritional therapist and gut health expert, notes that smoked mackerel from the fridge aisle can serve up two to three portions per packet.

Overnight oats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a no-cook breakfast? "Soaked oats with chia seeds and yoghurt can be prepared ahead of time, ready to add berries or fruit to for a quick breakfast on the go," says Annie Davies, clinical nutritionist at Body Fabulous Health Clinic. "Adding in a scoop of protein powder can elevate your protein intake, while the fat and fibre can be satiating, helping to keep you fuller for longer." She also recommends setting time aside at the weekend to batch prep if you know it’s a busy week ahead.

Wraps

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Frances Smith, head of nutrition at Third Space London, suggests taking advantage of the increasing number of pre-prepared components that supermarkets have to offer. "For example, a wrap filled with mixed salad, hummus, avocado and some ready-to-go protein like cooked chicken," she suggests. For more wrap filling inspiration, Ulrike Kuehl, head of nutrition at Lumen , recommends salmon with avocado, spinach and grated carrots.

Open sandwiches

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I work with lots of very busy women, and they love my recommendation of Danish-style open sandwiches - called smørrebrød," says Amie Parry-Jones, a nutritionist and Nutritionist Resource member. "You can have toppings ready in advance, such as egg, smoked salmon, cottage cheese, prawn mayo and avocado. Add to some wholegrain rye or seeded sourdough and accompany with a handful of salad for a delicious lunch or light dinner. You can also upgrade it with some dill, pickles and rocket."

Smoothies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Try blending up ingredients from your fridge. "I love using frozen spinach and even cauliflower in smoothies," shares Parry-Jones. For a naturally sweeter option, Raquel Britzke , a Doctify-rated nutritionist, recommends: "A protein smoothie made with Greek yoghurt, protein powder, berries, flaxseeds and a sprinkle of cinnamon that takes less than five minutes to prepare."

Salad bowl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"A 'salad bowl' is a great choice for a nutritious meal without cooking," says Aleks Jagiello , a Doctify-rated dietitian. "Open a tin of chickpeas and a tin of tuna or sardines in olive oil, then toss with any chopped vegetables you have - like tomatoes, cucumber, peppers, leafy greens. Sprinkle with pumpkin seeds as well as fresh herbs and dress with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. It is rich in protein, fibre and healthy fats."

Grain bowl

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A ‘grain bowl’ is a great lunch option that can be assembled in minutes and will keep you feeling full. "Use a packet of ready-to-eat quinoa or lentils as the base, add colourful raw or roasted vegetables, and top with slices of smoked salmon," suggests Jagiello. "Finish with a sprinkle of sesame or pumpkin seeds and a drizzle of a simple tahini and apple cider vinegar dressing."

'Mixed' salad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the classic no-cook dishes is a salad, but there are some easy ways to make it more satisfying. "Take a pouch of pre-cooked brown basmati rice and combine with a drained tin of salmon, plus plenty of veg such as chopped cucumber, cherry tomatoes, radishes, spring onion and some fresh herbs," recommends Jagiello. "A light mayo or pesto can dress the salad." This will serve up wholegrain carbs for fibre as well as heart-healthy oily fish and multiple portions of your five-a-day.

Crackers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Want a salad with a bit of crunch? "Toss together a base of salad greens - like lettuce and spinach - with chopped tomato, cucumber or any other vegetables to hand," suggests Jagiello. "Add chunks of ripe avocado and a tin of mackerel, before crumbling a couple of rye crispbread crackers over the top for crunch." The latter are complex carbs and, along with the rest of the veggies, add to the fibre content.

Rice cakes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The best no-cook snacks are things you can take on the move. "For an ultra-fast option, make an open-faced sandwich using high-fibre rye crispbread or rice cakes," recommends Jagiello. "Spread natural peanut butter on the crackers and top with sliced banana - and a sprinkle of chia or sesame seeds if you have them." The banana will count as one of your five-a-day.

Rainbow salad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"One of my go-to recipes is a gut-loving 'rainbow salad' that’s as beautiful as it is functional," shares Elena Rolt, a registered nutritional therapist and certified functional medicine practitioner at health.miro . "Simply combine grated carrots, a handful of greens - such as rocket, watercress or spinach - a few tablespoons of tinned lentils or chickpeas, crumbled feta cheese and a few slices of vacuum-packed cooked beetroot. Add some mixed seeds - like sesame, pumpkin, sunflower or hemp for extra fibre and fatty acids - before drizzling with extra virgin olive oil for that anti-inflammatory, polyphenol-rich goodness."

Avocado toast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can’t go wrong with this one for a weekend brunch. "A staple I love for its simplicity and nutrient density is a slice of sourdough toast topped with smashed avocado, mixed seeds - like sunflower, pumpkin or hemp - and sardines or anchovies from a glass jar," says Rolt. "Add some leafy greens on top if you have them handy - it's an ideal quick lunch or light dinner for when you want to feel nourished without turning on the hob."

Greek yoghurt parfait

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Layer high-protein Greek yoghurt with fruit, nuts, seeds and a spoonful of granola for crunch," advises Dr Caitlin Hall, a gut health dietitian at myota . Similarly, Kuehl suggests that a sprinkle of oats can be an ideal swap for the latter. "This option can be great for a well-rounded breakfast or even a quick afternoon snack on the fly," she adds.

Falafel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a tasty no-cook addition to many a meal. Dr Hall suggests incorporating it into a falafel, chickpea and feta wrap. "Use ready-made falafels and tinned chickpeas with feta, cucumber, red onion and a dollop of hummus," she explains. "Then wrap it all up in a wrap of your choice."

Nut butter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"There are a few ingredients I always come back to - especially for quick, fuss-free meals that don’t compromise on nutrition - and that includes nut butter, like peanut butter," notes Dr Hall. "It’s a lifesaver for quick snacks, like on rice cakes, with apple slices or stirred into overnight oats. It sometimes gets a bad rap for being high in calories, but it’s packed with healthy fats that keep you full and energised."

Snack plate

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"A generous scoop of hummus with veggie sticks, like carrots, celery or bell peppers, with wholegrain crackers, and a boiled egg or a few slices of smoked tofu," says Kuehl. "This can become a quick, well-rounded mini-meal - especially when you’re in a hurry."

Oatcakes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Among the best hero products to have at home if you know you are rushed but still want to put together a nourishing meal are oat cakes," says Lucia Stansbie, a nutritionist at FoodPowernutrition.com . Top them as you please.

Caprese salad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If the weather is warm outside, why not get into the Italian spirit at lunch? "I really love caprese salad," says Raquel Britzke , a Doctify-rated nutritionist. "It is made with one portion of burrata, spinach, cherry tomatoes, olives, some pecan nuts and pesto dressing. You can also add some gluten-free crackers or rice cakes, and you’ve got a balanced meal in minutes."

Salmon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"A pre-cooked salmon fillet is an excellent option rich in Omega-3s," explains Milrose. "My personal favourite combination is spreading a thin layer of tahini on sourdough toast, adding flakes of hot smoked salmon, then topping with rocket, kimchi, black and white sesame seeds and chilli crunch oil."

‘Super six’ salad

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"One of my go-tos is a quick, diverse salad that packs in foods from the 'Super Six' - which are veggies, fruit, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds, and herbs and spices," shares Dr Megan Rossi , a gut health scientist at King’s College London, dietitian, nutritionist and author. "It can be as simple as throwing together a bag of mixed leaves, a tin or jar of oily fish, some canned mixed beans, a spoonful of kimchi, and a sprinkle of mixed nuts and seeds. Add a slice of sourdough for your carbs and you’ve got a balanced, gut-loving lunch with minimal effort."

'Super six' smoothie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"A favourite is a 'Super Six' smoothie," says Dr Rossi. "I blend frozen cauliflower, berries, pear, walnuts, oats, cinnamon and silken tofu for a boost of fibre and protein. It’s an easy mix-and-go option that keeps you fuelled and nourished."

Kefir

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"For a warm and speedy option, I’d recommend mixing a bottle of good-quality soup, stir in a tin of mixed beans and top with a dollop of kefir yoghurt - it’s ready in minutes but delivers on nutrition and flavour," recommends Dr Rossi. "Fermented foods like kefir are brilliant for quick and easy nourishment that your gut loves, but are versatile too."

No-cook veg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not all veg needs to feel the heat. "Cruciferous vegetables like spinach, rocket and watercress will serve up fibre and micronutrients such as vitamins A, C, E and K, folate, iron and magnesium," says Milrose. "Many supermarkets also sell packets of sprouts – such as alfalfa or broccoli sprouts - which can be added to any meal to boost its nutritional profile."

Antipasti

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No time for prep? "Keep jars of antipasti - like sundried tomatoes, capers, olives, artichokes and roasted peppers - in your kitchen," recommends nutritionist Phoebe Liebling. "These can sit in the cupboard to quickly add vegetables and flavour."

Edamame beans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Top your meal with edamame beans. "One of my go-to meals is using them with salmon in a bowl," explains Alison Bladh, a nutritional therapist and hormone health expert. "Simply combine ready-to-eat edamame beans with pre-cooked quinoa, add the salmon, chopped cucumber and drizzle over a little olive oil. It’s full of protein, omega-3s and fibre and takes less than five minutes to put together."

Pre-cooked chicken

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Pre-cooked rotisserie chicken or sliced roast chicken or turkey breast work brilliantly for quick no-cook meal," notes Bladh. "Shred the meat and pair it with a handful of salad leaves, vacuum-packed beetroot and a spoonful of hummus."