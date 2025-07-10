What coffee accessories do baristas use? Our tricks for tastier coffee at home

There’s something so comforting about a morning coffee ritual, whether it’s a quick espresso before the school run or a slow, silky cappuccino on a lazy Sunday. And if you’ve already invested in a coffee machine (or spotted a deal this Prime Day), the next step is creating a home coffee station that feels as good as your favourite café. It doesn’t have to take up much space, but the right tools and accessories can completely transform your routine.

As a trained barista, I’ve learned that it’s not just about owning the best coffee machine, though that certainly helps. It’s the smaller touches that really elevate things: the right grinder, a good tamper, a knock box that doesn’t rattle the whole kitchen. To make sure I wasn’t missing anything, I also quizzed a Cafédirect’s expert Barista Trainer, Jack Ellis, who shared some clever tips that even I hadn’t thought of. Between us, we’ve pulled together a list of essentials that combine form, function, and a little bit of Prime Day shopping magic.

From practical bits that make your mornings smoother to small luxuries that make your lattes prettier, here’s everything you need to build a coffee station that’s stylish, satisfying, and entirely your own.

Coffee station essentials: the basic kit

Let’s start with the foundations. Some luxury coffee machines will come with these included, others will need you to add these essentials to get to an artisanal cup of coffee.

These are the behind-the-scenes tools that make all the difference to your brew, whether you’re chasing perfect espresso or just want your machine to run like a dream. As a barista, I’ve used all of these in real café settings, and Cafédirect’s expert Barista Trainer, Jack Ellis helped me refine the list. From grinders to tampers and everything in between, these are the core accessories we both swear by and a few of them are seriously well-priced this Prime Day.

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder £286.35 at Amazon UK $279.96 at Amazon The easiest way to make coffee taste good is with a grinder. Jack says "a grinder means you can enjoy fresh coffee any time you like. It's really worth it, because coffee loses half its flavour just 15 minutes after grinding." Go for a burr grinder if you can (mine’s a top-tier model, but De'Longhi's is great and on sale now). Philorn Coffee Tamper £10.99 at Amazon UK A classic espresso tamper is what you need for beautifully compacted grounds. Machines often come with a flimsy one, but upgrading makes a big difference. I like Philorn for a budget-friendly buy, while Jack recommends Motta for more serious baristas. Sage the Knock Box £29.95 at Amazon UK Once you’ve used one, you’ll never go back. It makes cleaning up those used coffee pucks so much easier (and keeps your bin dent-free). Cheap versions tend to crack, so it's worth investing in one that lasts.

Clever Barista Tricks

In case you're wondering, this is Jack, the all-knowing barista who gave advice for this guide (Image credit: Café Direct)

This section is where the magic happens. These are the little add-ons and clever fixes that don’t always make the glossy Instagram coffee station photos, but they’re the ones baristas won’t go without.

Some are surprisingly affordable and others just make clean-up quicker, easier, and far less annoying. They’re the sort of upgrades that make you wonder how you ever managed without them and a few are discounted right now, so it's a great time to stock up.

Aradoea Ceramic Dosing Tray Spray Bottle Set £7.99 at Amazon UK Jack swears by this tip: spritz your beans lightly before grinding to stop static. It keeps your grounds from clinging everywhere and helps prevent clumps. Less mess makes for better consistency. Omevett Coffee Machine Cleaning Brush Set £7.99 at Amazon UK Your machine’s longevity (and your coffee’s flavour) depends on regular cleaning. A proper set makes maintenance feel more like a ritual than a chore. MR.SIGA 12 Microfiber Cleaning Cloths £12.74 at Amazon UK Baristas always keep one to hand. A dry microfibre cloth is ideal for wiping away stray grounds, smudges, and cleaning out your portafilter without making things worse by wetting them.

Iced coffee and your everyday brews

(Image credit: Future)

Whether you’re an iced coffee lover or just like your morning cup to look as good as it tastes, this section’s for you. I’ve included my go-to picks for summer drinks (like the silicone straws that actually feel nice to sip from), plus the travel mug I never leave the house without. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest in a few extra cups or finally try making cold brew at home, Prime Day is the perfect excuse.

Sinnsally Silicone Ice Cube Trays £9.99 at Amazon UK A must for iced coffee lovers. I freeze leftover coffee into cubes so my drinks stay bold, not watered down. Silicone trays make popping them out really effortless. Nespresso Travel Tumbler £49 at Amazon UK This summer’s most stylish sip, designed with iced lattes in mind. I love the pistachio green ribbed version. Or go classic with a Le Creuset mug; it holds heat beautifully and comes in dreamy shades (especially when they're on sale). Isandbox J.børn 6 Pcs Reusable Silicone Straws £11.99 at Amazon UK I tried glass. I tried metal. Silicone was the answer. Gentle on the teeth, easy to clean, and they make your iced latte feel just right.

The flavour enhances and extras

(Image credit: Future)

These are the thoughtful touches that make your coffee station feel like you. From beautifully roasted beans to the mug you wrap your hands around, these picks are all about flavour, comfort, and a little splash of joy. I’ve included some of my favourite brands (and how to pick beans based on your chocolate preferences), plus a few Prime Day treats that are too pretty to pass up. Because coffee should taste good and look good, right?

Grind Grind Dark Blend Specialty Coffee Beans £29.95 at Amazon UK Start with favourites like Grind, Union, 200 Degrees, or Lavazza. My tip fir finding your favourite is to think about the kind of chocolate you love (nutty, citrusy, fruity) and use that as a guide to find your perfect roast. Bonus: grab a bar of chocolate while you're at it. LE CREUSET Le Creuset Stoneware Medium Storage Jar £23.27 at Amazon UK Keeping beans in the bag is a fast track to stale coffee. An airtight container protects against light, air, and moisture and Le Creuset’s ceramic one looks gorgeous on the counter. Lavazza Lavazza a Modo Mio Milk Easy Frother, for Milk-Based Recipe, Black £46.50 at Amazon UK If your machine doesn’t have a steam wand, a standalone frother is a fab add-on. Nespresso and illy both make great ones, but this Amazon Prime Day deal is hard to beat. Perfect milk, every time. illy Sol Calero Art Collection £83 at illy.com Double-walled glasses are lovely, but Illy’s limited-edition sets add so much colour and personality. Each design has a meaning behind it. Your morning espresso can be pretty philosophical. HARIO Hario V60 Drip Kettle Air, 350ml £13.99 at Amazon UK If you're brewing pour-over or cafetière, this is your secret weapon. It gives you control over temperature and flow, meaning no scalded beans and a perfectly even extraction. No bitterness, no murkiness, just clarity in your cup. WOOTONG Thermometer Strip £3.29 at Amazon UK If you're new to making your own coffee at home, you might not know when your milk is burnt (70°c) or when your grounds are scalded (86°c), which is why these stickers are so helpful. The colours will tell you when you need more or less heat. Think of them as your training wheels.

My personal favourites

(Image credit: Future)

It's important to have some personality in your coffee collection. Whether that's matching the texture of your accessories to your kitchen counter, or adopting a character that you love, you want something that makes your space, yours.

For me, it has to be Snoopy. To celebrate 75 years of Snoopy, Peanuts and Grind have collaborated to launch an adorable collection of coffee accessories. I'm one for a coffee picnic, so I have taken mine out to the garden many a time, but don't miss their Snoopy t-shirts too.

Grind X Peanuts Enamel Mug Set £29.95 at Grind These mugs are almost too cute to use, except for the fact that they've already been to three picnics with me (and they are constantly in use in my house). Nice to hold, and crafted from top quality materials, it's safe to say that I'm a fan. Grind X Peanuts Tin of Coffee Whole Bean / House £14.95 at Grind Whilst the Le Creuset cannister offers one way to store your grounds, this is the one that I choose. The tin seals really nicely, feels robust, and it's packed with lots of little, fun illustrations that make coffee a little more fun. Grind X Peanuts Cafetière £29.95 at Grind Grind teamed up with Bodum to create this, so it's a top-tier cafetiere. The compact design packs neatly into a picnic hamper and the generous handle makes it easy to pour. Most importantly, it makes a mean cup of coffee.

(Image credit: Future)

So, there you have an insight into what my coffee station is made up of. I've built this over time, so I'm not recommending that you go crazy and buy this all at once. However, with Amazon Prime Day live right now, it could be your chance to snag a saving. I'll leave you with one more look at my Snoopy coffee collection. It's so cute.