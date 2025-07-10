What coffee accessories do baristas use? Our tricks for tastier coffee at home
Your cup of coffee isn't complete without these barista-recommended coffee station accessories, trust me
There’s something so comforting about a morning coffee ritual, whether it’s a quick espresso before the school run or a slow, silky cappuccino on a lazy Sunday. And if you’ve already invested in a coffee machine (or spotted a deal this Prime Day), the next step is creating a home coffee station that feels as good as your favourite café. It doesn’t have to take up much space, but the right tools and accessories can completely transform your routine.
As a trained barista, I’ve learned that it’s not just about owning the best coffee machine, though that certainly helps. It’s the smaller touches that really elevate things: the right grinder, a good tamper, a knock box that doesn’t rattle the whole kitchen. To make sure I wasn’t missing anything, I also quizzed a Cafédirect’s expert Barista Trainer, Jack Ellis, who shared some clever tips that even I hadn’t thought of. Between us, we’ve pulled together a list of essentials that combine form, function, and a little bit of Prime Day shopping magic.
From practical bits that make your mornings smoother to small luxuries that make your lattes prettier, here’s everything you need to build a coffee station that’s stylish, satisfying, and entirely your own.
Coffee station essentials: the basic kit
Let’s start with the foundations. Some luxury coffee machines will come with these included, others will need you to add these essentials to get to an artisanal cup of coffee.
These are the behind-the-scenes tools that make all the difference to your brew, whether you’re chasing perfect espresso or just want your machine to run like a dream. As a barista, I’ve used all of these in real café settings, and Cafédirect’s expert Barista Trainer, Jack Ellis helped me refine the list. From grinders to tampers and everything in between, these are the core accessories we both swear by and a few of them are seriously well-priced this Prime Day.
The easiest way to make coffee taste good is with a grinder. Jack says "a grinder means you can enjoy fresh coffee any time you like. It's really worth it, because coffee loses half its flavour just 15 minutes after grinding." Go for a burr grinder if you can (mine’s a top-tier model, but De'Longhi's is great and on sale now).
A classic espresso tamper is what you need for beautifully compacted grounds. Machines often come with a flimsy one, but upgrading makes a big difference. I like Philorn for a budget-friendly buy, while Jack recommends Motta for more serious baristas.
Clever Barista Tricks
This section is where the magic happens. These are the little add-ons and clever fixes that don’t always make the glossy Instagram coffee station photos, but they’re the ones baristas won’t go without.
Some are surprisingly affordable and others just make clean-up quicker, easier, and far less annoying. They’re the sort of upgrades that make you wonder how you ever managed without them and a few are discounted right now, so it's a great time to stock up.
Iced coffee and your everyday brews
Whether you’re an iced coffee lover or just like your morning cup to look as good as it tastes, this section’s for you. I’ve included my go-to picks for summer drinks (like the silicone straws that actually feel nice to sip from), plus the travel mug I never leave the house without. If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest in a few extra cups or finally try making cold brew at home, Prime Day is the perfect excuse.
The flavour enhances and extras
These are the thoughtful touches that make your coffee station feel like you. From beautifully roasted beans to the mug you wrap your hands around, these picks are all about flavour, comfort, and a little splash of joy. I’ve included some of my favourite brands (and how to pick beans based on your chocolate preferences), plus a few Prime Day treats that are too pretty to pass up. Because coffee should taste good and look good, right?
Start with favourites like Grind, Union, 200 Degrees, or Lavazza. My tip fir finding your favourite is to think about the kind of chocolate you love (nutty, citrusy, fruity) and use that as a guide to find your perfect roast. Bonus: grab a bar of chocolate while you're at it.
If you're new to making your own coffee at home, you might not know when your milk is burnt (70°c) or when your grounds are scalded (86°c), which is why these stickers are so helpful. The colours will tell you when you need more or less heat. Think of them as your training wheels.
My personal favourites
It's important to have some personality in your coffee collection. Whether that's matching the texture of your accessories to your kitchen counter, or adopting a character that you love, you want something that makes your space, yours.
For me, it has to be Snoopy. To celebrate 75 years of Snoopy, Peanuts and Grind have collaborated to launch an adorable collection of coffee accessories. I'm one for a coffee picnic, so I have taken mine out to the garden many a time, but don't miss their Snoopy t-shirts too.
So, there you have an insight into what my coffee station is made up of. I've built this over time, so I'm not recommending that you go crazy and buy this all at once. However, with Amazon Prime Day live right now, it could be your chance to snag a saving. I'll leave you with one more look at my Snoopy coffee collection. It's so cute.
Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and creating buying guides for the Homes section, so you'll usually see her testing everything from the best dehumidifiers to sizing up the latest Le Cruset pot. Previously, she was eCommerce editor at Homes & Gardens magazine, where she specialised in covering coffee and product content, looking for pieces tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality. She is also a qualified Master Perfumer and holds an English degree from Oxford University. Her first editorial job was as Fashion writer for The White Company.