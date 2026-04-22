Dunelm's accessibility collection is cause for celebration - it makes the everyday easy for everyone

Dunelm’s Amalfi collection proves that accessibility doesn’t have to shout to be effective; sometimes, it’s the simple, subtle design tweaks that make the biggest difference. You might not notice them at first glance - an extra handle here, a softly ridged edge there - but these are considered details that can completely change how a piece of tableware feels to use.

For many of us, single-handled mugs and flat plates are simply the norm. But for others, they can turn everyday dinners and cups of coffee into a challenge. While plenty of brands overlook these issues, Dunelm has taken a different approach, reworking familiar shapes with subtle, supportive features that ease strain, improve grip, and bring confidence back to the table. As Emma Anthony, Head of Design and Product Development, explains, “we believe that everyone deserves homewares that are not only practical but visually appealing too.”

The Dunelm Amalfi Accessible Tableware Collection is just one of the brand's covetable collections. From Dunelm’s royal warrant bedding to their practical and stylish collection of homeware, they’ve spent the past few months proving that good design should work for everyone. And, as Emma tells us, expanding Amalfi felt like “a natural and important step to extend that functionality to support a wider range of needs,” making this collection feel more meaningful than ever.

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Dunelm Amalfi Accessible Tableware Collection: everyday designs for everyone

(Image credit: Dunelm)

If Dunelm’s Amalfi Tableware collection sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Long part of their core (and refreshingly affordable) range, this glazed stoneware has been a staple in stylish homes for years. It's also one we’ve championed just as enthusiastically as an affordable spring buys to shop this month.

Now, the brand is building on the Amalfi Collection's success with a more inclusive approach. As Emma Anthony, Head of Design and Product Development, explains: “we believe everyone deserves homewares that is not only practical but visually appealing too…it felt like a natural and important step to extend the functionality to support a wider range of needs.”

The updates are subtle, but smart. From a divided serving dish to a double-handled mug, each piece has been adapted in ways you might not notice, unless you need them. Here are three pieces that Emma Anthony picks out as stars of the Amalfi collection:

Across the Amalfi collection, Dunelm keeps things effortlessly timeless with its signature neutral stone base, finished in a reactive glaze. The result is a look that's an affordable, elevated, and easy to live with home buy. As Emma Anthony explains, it’s “perfect for elevating everyday living and for pairing effortlessly with existing kitchen items.” The beauty is in the detail too, thanks to that glaze, no two pieces are exactly the same, giving each item a slightly unique, personal feel.

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Beyond the classic neutrals, some of Emma’s favourite pieces in the wider Amalfi range also come in a selection of colours, ideal for adding a little personality to your table. When we asked her to pick her top three for summer hosting and outdoor dining, she highlighted shades that feel fresh, uplifting, and perfect for “brightening any kitchen.”

Ultimately, Dunelm’s Amalfi collection strikes that rare balance between style, practicality, and affordability, proving that accessible design doesn’t have to come at a premium or compromise on looks.

With its thoughtful details, versatile finishes, and inclusive approach, it’s a range that will improves everyday moments, making the simple act of setting the table feel easier, more enjoyable, and open to everyone.