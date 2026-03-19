This affordable bedding has a royal warrant - it's Dunelm's best kept secret

I always believed that if I wanted to sleep like a royal, I needed a pea under the bed and a hundred mattresses stacked on top. However, as I’ve recently discovered, it’s actually a lot easier and much more affordable too. The bedding brand that has a royal warrant is actually Dunelm’s Dorma collection. It's regally good, reasonably priced, and seeing a style revival this year.

Dorma is one of Dunelm’s heritage collections, which the high street favourite acquired in 2008. The Dunelm team has since refreshed the styles for modern homes. Classic prints have been revived, fabrics refined, and the whole range given a glow-up that's fit for contemporary bedrooms. The result is some serious contenders for the best bed sheets, sumptuous bed spreads, covetable cushions, all carrying an aspirational royal warrant.

It's not just the bed sheets that we love. The Dunelm Dorma collection has some of the best pillows and ultra luxurious mattress protectors in their midst, so you can kit your bed out to palace standards for a fraction of the royal household budget. Better still, everything comes with a generous 10-year guarantee, whether you opt for crisp cotton or breezy linen. These are the sleep reset essentials that make every night more majestic.

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Dunelm's Dorma Bedding Collection

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Before we dive into the expert's top picks of Dunelm's Dorma Bedding collection, it's important to understand the heritage, quality, and thought that secured the royal warrant for Dunelm.

Rebecca Holmes, Dorma Senior Buyer explains, "the Dorma story began over 100 years ago in 1921, named after the word for ‘sleep’ in Latin. By the 1960s, the brand was a pioneer in printed bed linen and in 1961 it was granted a Royal Warrant in 1961 for supplying bed linens to the Royal Household." King Charles has confirmed that they are one of 386 companies that still hold a royal warrant through the Royal Warrants of Appointment announced in 2024.

When Dunelm acquired them in 2008, the brand nurtured the classic style that had secured Dorma its place in the royal home. This year, they're showcasing some of Dorma's best prints. Rachel highlights that the Dunelm team "looked back through the Dorma archives for inspiration as a starting point for our new bedding sets," she adds "we found classic prints, including one dating back to 1871 Paris, and reimagined five of them to create fresh, modern designs that are perfect for the upcoming season: Bellamy , Romeo , Regency , Willowmere and Rosewood Meadow ."

Whether you stack patterns on top of patterns or opt for more minimalistic styles, the Dorma bedding feels totally timeless, but still perfectly suited to the modern home.

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Dorma Bed Sheets

Dunelm's Dorma Bed Sheets are the crown jewels of the collection. Spanning from 1,000 thread-count cotton (there's a perfect thread count for every sleeper) to sumptuous silk, it showcases every style with class and sophistication.

Rebecca Holmes, Dorma’s Senior Buyer explains that the beauty isn't only superficial. The brand’s signature quality is backed by its impressive 10-year guarantee. Every product is washed a minimum of 100 times and then performance-tested before it ever reaches your bedroom, a process she describes as Dorma’s “stamp of approval” that ensures the bedding truly lives up to its reputation for lasting comfort and quality.

Dorma Bedding

A beautifully dressed bed doesn’t stop at the sheets: the layers underneath matter just as much for making your bedroom cosy and inviting. Think of your mattress topper, pillow, and duvet as the pieces working behind the scenes.

Dorma’s approach is all about elevating everyday sleep staples, from your best duvets that offer cloud-like comfort through to mattress protectors and toppers that will extend the life of your bed and make it feel cosy too. Dorma's team look at these essentials with the same attention to detail that defines the rest of the collection, so know you'll be getting some good rest in.

Dorma Bed Spreads

Once your sheets are sorted, it’s time for the finishing flourish. Bedspreads and cushions are an easy way to make your bedroom feel more like a luxury hotel.

Rebecca Holmes, Dorma’s Senior Buyer, recommends "creating a colour palette or moodboard based on your bedding set to help you create a coordinated ‘bedscape’ that embodies your own personal style," she adds that "a cushion like the Dorma Natural Sheepskin Long Boudoir Cushion is also ideal for adding texture to your bed and making it more visually interesting too."

Dunelm's Dorma Bedding Collection has revived classic, regency styles and refreshed them for a more modern look. With 10-year guarantees, impeccable quality, and timeless style, it's incontrovertible proof that you can make your bedroom look expensive on a budget.