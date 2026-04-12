Moving into an unfurnished home can be stressful, but this affordable homeware has been my saviour

Furnishing a new home is nothing short of daunting. With each room comes a new set of "Oh, I forgot I need to buy that" surprises, and before long, you've got a rather hefty list of purchases. I had the exact dilemma when moving into my unfurnished flat, and I thought it meant one thing: buying cheap furniture I didn't really like. Fortunately, that didn't end up being the case.

Looking at my empty, rather sad flat, I thought I could never afford newly designed furniture. However, I stayed optimistic and trawled the internet for a retailer that could provide affordability, high-quality and up-to-date styles. That's when I rediscovered Dusk, an online shop I'd only previously bought bedding from.

The site is up to date on the latest sofa trends, most popular hues and unique designs. I was like a kid in a candy store, and my flat now resembles a Dusk shrine. But for good reason, each piece of furniture that arrived was made of impressively high-quality materials, and the assembly instructions were clear and concise.

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I even had to contact Dusk's customer service team when my bed's delivery was delayed, and they couldn't have been more helpful. Not only did they resolve the issue within 24 hours, but they also offered a gesture of goodwill to apologise for the inconvenience with a gift card. I always hold a company to its customer service, and Dusk seriously impressed me.

It's safe to say I'm now a loyal fan and will be purchasing many more items from their site in future. What started as a love affair with their bedding is now a fully fledged marriage to their entire furnishing department.

If you're looking to transform your living room on a budget or refresh your bedroom, buying new furniture isn't always the only way to do it. However, adding new accessories or a fresh set of bedding can make all the difference, making your space feel brand new.