Dunelm's new collection offers some of the most functional, affordable homeware around right now

With purchases being more considered than ever, we want more from the items we buy for our homes, which is something Dunelm is really focusing on for the new season.

This latest homeware collection isn't filled with purely decorative delights (although there is still plenty of those); instead, there's a whole host of functional products that not only enhance the decor but also help improve our everyday lives.

Both big and small, from stylish corner storage units and bolster headboard cushions to aid comfort when reading in bed to flip-down, over-the-door ironing boards to save space, this season's collection is filled with clever homeware buys. Here are my favourite items to shop now...

While in my local coffee shop this week, admiring a recent makeover, I spotted some fabulous stools that I identified as being from Dunelm, which then sparked a conversation with the owner about how good the homeware is right now.

After a sneak peek at the new season collection, I was able to confirm that there was even more fabulousness still to come (some of which you can see above). After talking about the new range, I felt compelled to share it with you.

