Dunelm's new collection offers some of the most functional, affordable homeware around right now
From 'crumb-catching' chopping boards to clever consoles to conceal radiators, this range is more than just easy on the eye
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
With purchases being more considered than ever, we want more from the items we buy for our homes, which is something Dunelm is really focusing on for the new season.
This latest homeware collection isn't filled with purely decorative delights (although there is still plenty of those); instead, there's a whole host of functional products that not only enhance the decor but also help improve our everyday lives.
Both big and small, from stylish corner storage units and bolster headboard cushions to aid comfort when reading in bed to flip-down, over-the-door ironing boards to save space, this season's collection is filled with clever homeware buys. Here are my favourite items to shop now...
While in my local coffee shop this week, admiring a recent makeover, I spotted some fabulous stools that I identified as being from Dunelm, which then sparked a conversation with the owner about how good the homeware is right now.
After a sneak peek at the new season collection, I was able to confirm that there was even more fabulousness still to come (some of which you can see above). After talking about the new range, I felt compelled to share it with you.
If you're looking for more functional homeware launches, don't miss Joseph Joseph's new space-saving laundry solutions, to make everyday chores feel a little easier. Or the BORA QVac vacuum sealing gadget to make meal prepping a breeze.
To elevate the everyday, don't miss the new M&S Spring home collection, which is filled with high-design items that add a sophisticated touch to any room.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.