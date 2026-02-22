The Set is a brilliant new range by Next – offering effortlessly chic homewares for less with 'multipacks'

The Set is a new in-house brand launched by Next to capture the heart of those who love luxe living without overspending on their budget. The innovative new range offers homeware 'sets' at unbeatable value for money – with a mix and match approach to styling.

With timeless, contemporary designs at the core, each piece offers a modern expression of home comfort, thoughtfully created to dress your home in effortless style.

The brand's ethos is 'work hard to deliver great quality at exceptional prices. By offering multipacks, we improve efficiencies in sourcing and logistics – savings we pass directly on to you."

With a motto of 'One brand, multiple looks, multiple packs', this collection is shaping the way we shop more intentionally.

I've just bought the striped bedding set, firstly because it's understatedly chic and secondly because it's great value for money. The 100% cotton set includes two duvet covers, two fitted sheets and four pillowcases, all for just £75 for a double. Aside from value, it's brilliant on a practical level because you'll always have a matching set waiting and ready while the other is in the wash.

Aside from the quiet luxury homeware, the brand offers the same approach to shopping for wardrobe essentials, ideal for crafting a capsule wardrobe.

The Set is sold on the main Next website, but has its own platform site too, to give the brand its own identity. If this first collection is anything to go by, we can't wait to see what they take it next.