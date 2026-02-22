The Set is a brilliant new range by Next – offering effortlessly chic homewares for less with 'multipacks'
From bedding bundles to tableware sets, this new way of shopping delivers better value for money
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
The Set is a new in-house brand launched by Next to capture the heart of those who love luxe living without overspending on their budget. The innovative new range offers homeware 'sets' at unbeatable value for money – with a mix and match approach to styling.
With timeless, contemporary designs at the core, each piece offers a modern expression of home comfort, thoughtfully created to dress your home in effortless style.
The brand's ethos is 'work hard to deliver great quality at exceptional prices. By offering multipacks, we improve efficiencies in sourcing and logistics – savings we pass directly on to you."
With a motto of 'One brand, multiple looks, multiple packs', this collection is shaping the way we shop more intentionally.
I've just bought the striped bedding set, firstly because it's understatedly chic and secondly because it's great value for money. The 100% cotton set includes two duvet covers, two fitted sheets and four pillowcases, all for just £75 for a double. Aside from value, it's brilliant on a practical level because you'll always have a matching set waiting and ready while the other is in the wash.
Aside from the quiet luxury homeware, the brand offers the same approach to shopping for wardrobe essentials, ideal for crafting a capsule wardrobe.
The Set is sold on the main Next website, but has its own platform site too, to give the brand its own identity. If this first collection is anything to go by, we can't wait to see what they take it next.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Tamara is a highly experienced homes and interiors journalist with a career spanning over 23 years. Now the Lifestyle Editor of womanandhome.com, she previously spent 19 years working with the style teams at Country Homes & Interiors and Ideal Home. With these award-winning interior teams, she gained a wealth of knowledge and honed her skills and passion for styling and writing about every aspect of lifestyle and interiors.
A true homes and interiors expert, Tamara has been an ambassador for leading interior brands on multiple occasions, including appearing on Matalan’s The Show and presenting at top interior trend forecasting events such as the Autumn Fair and Spring Fair.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.