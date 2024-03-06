The White Company sale – get up to 50% off homeware, fragrances, clothing and more in the mid-season sale

The White Company sale offers luxury for a little (and a lot) less. Whether you want some classic bed linen, chic homeware, or some capsule-wardrobe clothing, this is the place to find quality products at reduced prices.

When you buy from The White Company, you know you're getting quality. Selling everything from unbelievably cosy bedding, to the latest in fashion and everything in between, it has all you need to add touches of luxury to your home and wardrobe.

Luxury doesn't come cheap, however much of The White Company catalogue is very affordable, which is even more reason to take full advantage of The White Company sales. Right now, it's mid-season sale time, and there's up to 50 percent off across all departments, including clothing, fragrances, candles and homeware.

If after you've perused the sales you find yourself wanting more in the way of luxury shopping, the best flameless candles work wonders for adding ambience to any room, and the best Jo Malone perfumes are another way to add a touch of luxury to you and your home.

Below is our pick of the best savings across The White Company sale now.

The White Company sale: Top picks

The White Company sale: Home

Little touches go a long way to refreshing a home. Whether it's a new, plush duvet cover, some luxury Le Creuset stoneware, or some Portuguese pottery. The White Company works with industry experts to create the very best for you and now, it's all reduced in the sale.

Hastings Ribbed Jug | Was £30 , now £21

All of TWC's stoneware is crafted from premium Portuguese clay. This ribbed jug has a lovely texture with an all-over matte white glaze. It's perfect for serving cold drinks, milk, or for storing your flowers in,

Chiltern Fine Metal Narrow Arch Mirror | Was £300 now £210

This contemporary mirror will do more than just catch a reflection. The stand out piece features a painted, high-quality steel frame, with no visible joins for a seamless finish. A piece with which to revel in its – and your own – beauty.

Hampton Serving Platter | Was £60 , now £24

Timelessly styled from Portuguese clay, this platter enhances your everyday dining experience. Use it for everything from relaxed to formal dining, plus there's a whole Hampton collection available to match it.

Moreton Kubu Rattan Trolley | Was £425 , now £297.50

Bar carts and trolleys are back and they're perfect for a range of needs: you can use them when you're entertaining and need a place for canapés and drinks, or if you want a simple storage solution around the home.

The White Company sale: Clothing

Whether you're looking for a sophisticated dress or an everyday tee, The White Company's sale has you covered. Their effortless knits, versatile jackets, and smart shoes make the perfect addition to any capsule wardrobe.

Wool Cotton Cropped Jumper | Was £98 now £58.50

Topping our pick of the mid-season clothing sale is this gorgeous, super-cosy-looking cream cropped jumper, which is reduced by an impressive 40%. This is perfect for transitional dressing, and works for a casual daywear and dressed up for work.

Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper | Was £179 , now £107.40

It doesn't get more classic than some TWC cashmere. This roll neck is a light layer that will keep you cosy, whether you wear it solo or layered under a v-neck jumper. Buy one and you'll wear it for forever. There's plenty more cashmere in the sale too.

Oversized Cotton Poplin Shirt | Was £98 , now £58.80

I can't quite believe this is in the sale, but I can believe that it will sell-out quickly. The cotton poplin feels crisp, with smart, deep curved seams and mother-of-pearl buttons. It's a true wardrobe staple.

Organic Cotton Blend Cord Shirt Dress | Was £129 , now £51.60

This super-soft shirt dress is a contemporary, simple style, perfect for everyday dressing. The stepped hem has a flattering, modern look which blends laid-back and luxe effortlessly.

Silk Slash Neck Blouse | Was £159 , now £95.40

Crafted from pure, Bluesign silk, this blouse blends classic styles with contemporary touches. There's dropped shoulders and blouson sleeves for a beautiful, relaxed drape, perfect for pairing with everything from wide leg trousers to smart skirts.

Wool Short Collared Coat | Was £289 , now £173.40

A go-to for adding a smart, polished finish to all your everyday outfits, this pale grey coat is comfortable and chic. It's crafted from a premium Italian wool blend too.

The White Company sale: Fragrance & Beauty

The White Company's fragrances are one of our favorite things to shop. They're iconic indulgences, except when they're in the sales. Then they're a delicious saving that we can keep between us.

As for their beauty deals, well, lots of their skincare was crated in collaboration with the skincare genius and founder of The Ordinary, Brandon Truaxe, so you know it's the best of the best.

Wild Rhubarb Diffuser | Was £30 , now £24

This is a lovely, light and fruity and floral fragrance, blending notes of plum blossom, freesia, apple, and (of course) rhubarb. It's vibrant and deliciously uplifting. The matching Wild Rhubarb Home Spray is 50% off, down to £9 too.

Loch Grooming Gift Set | Was £50 , now £25

This is made for the man in your life. It's an easy gifting option, offering a selection of fragrance, body wash, shampoo, and conditioner, all presented in a gift box. The signature masculine scent combines spicy black pepper and warming sandalwood. It's so good you might want to steal it.

White Jade Facial Roller | Was £30 , now £12 The White Company

Soothing and stimulating, this hand-crafted white jade roller is perfect for rolling over your neck, chin, cheeks, and forehead to help blood flow and lymphatic drainage. The smaller roller is perfect for delicate under-eye areas.

When is The White Company clearance sale?

The White Company clearance sale happens at different locations, at different times each year. Last year, a two-day clearance sale was hosted at Sandown racecourse in June. And this year, a clearance sale was held for two days at the end of February at Newbury racecourse.

These events are ticketed, and offer up to 70 percent off across home, bath, bed, furniture, Little White and more.

When is the White Company Black Friday sale?

The White Company put their own spin on Black Friday and the Cyber Sales, calling it The White Weekend. The final Friday in November, right through to the Monday, the company offers deeper discounts on some of its best products, even the latest, most popular pieces. I’ve seen discounts as much as 70 percent, so if you shop carefully, you can bag a whole host of White Company pieces for the price of a couple at full retail price.

Last year we saw up to 60 percent off on bedroom essentials such as pillowcases, throws and bed linen, as well as clothing half price and up to 30 percent off luxurious beauty products, such as moisturising hand lotions. Christmas decorations and home scents were also reduced by 20 percent.

If the weekend passes you by, never fear, as I mentioned earlier, The White Company is no stranger to sales. The Boxing Day sales are huge too, as are its end-of-season sales, so you’ll be able to bag a discount on your most coveted clothing or classic home accessory at some point in the year.

Our top tips for shopping The White Company sale

After years of covering the 'White Weekend' deals, we at woman&home have pulled together a few expert tips for making the most of the discounts:

Snap up your favorite deals ASAP: If you're keen on an item in the White Company Cyber Monday deals, one of our biggest tips would be to take advantage of the prices as soon as you can. This is because, sometimes, items are only around for as long as stocks last - and given how popular The White Company is, products such as clothing can sell out incredibly quickly during discounts. So if you see a PJ set that you've wanted for ages or a homeware deal you can't resist, don't wait.

If you're keen on an item in the White Company Cyber Monday deals, one of our biggest tips would be to take advantage of the prices as soon as you can. This is because, sometimes, items are only around for as long as stocks last - and given how popular The White Company is, products such as clothing can sell out incredibly quickly during discounts. So if you see a PJ set that you've wanted for ages or a homeware deal you can't resist, don't wait. Use it as a chance to buy some quality basics: The White Company are famed for their premium quality products, so the White Company Cyber Monday sale is a fantastic chance to get some of their best, basic items for a fraction of the cost. Take their bedding, for example, which is made of premium fabrics - their best bedsheets are often made from Egyptian cotton or linen - and can therefore be expensive. The brand also sells lots of cashmere clothing, which can come with a high price tag. As such, the White Weekend sale is a chance to buy quality items that will last for years, for much less than their usual price.

The White Company are famed for their premium quality products, so the White Company Cyber Monday sale is a fantastic chance to get some of their best, basic items for a fraction of the cost. Take their bedding, for example, which is made of premium fabrics - their best bedsheets are often made from Egyptian cotton or linen - and can therefore be expensive. The brand also sells lots of cashmere clothing, which can come with a high price tag. As such, the White Weekend sale is a chance to buy quality items that will last for years, for much less than their usual price. Check out the ongoing White Company sale as well as the 'White Weekend' and dedicated sales: As mentioned, the luxury brand often runs an end-of-season sale with even more money off in the background of their bigger sale events. For example, you can usually get (out of season) clothing for up to 70% off, which is a much bigger saving than their normal Cyber Weekend discounts, for example. Be warned though that not all of their categories of products are in this wider sale, and often these items are available in very limited sizes or colorways.

Does the White Company have an outlet shop?

The White Company has a reasonable-sized outlet at Bicester Village, which is about half homeware, candles, and fragrance; a quarter womenswear; and a quarter children’s wear.

At this outlet, The White Company stocks its classics sheets and scents (including the sensational Seychelles collection) all for at least a 20 percent discount – I don’t think I’ve ever walked out without buying something.

Other FAQs

How much does delivery cost with The White Company?

In the UK, standard delivery is free if you spend over £50. For orders under £50 delivery costs £3.50. If you need next-day delivery, it's £7.95, but you will also need to place your order before 7pm.

Is The White Company vegan and cruelty-free?

The White Company claims to be cruelty-free, stating on its website that none of the brand’s products are tested on animals, with no fur being used, "We do not test on animals and do not condone animal cruelty of any kind. We have banned the use of fur and rabbit. In addition, our bath and body products will all be vegan by the end of 2022."

However, this doesn’t mean The White Company is a vegan company. While all of the brand’s bath and body products have been vegan since the end of 2022, The White Company still uses responsibly sourced feather and down, which is not vegan, although the company does state that “all the leather, skins, down and feathers we use are by-products of the meat industry”.