The White Company just launched an inspirational collection of affordable luxury home essentials - my basket is full

The White Company's Summer collection is here and it's everything you'd expect — effortlessly chic, timelessly elegant, and infused with that breezy, sun-drenched charm that makes European summers so aspirational.

The White Company's famously soft neutrals, crisp linens, and stoneware are so well suited to summer styling that the two might as well me synonymous. I know we're still all gooey-eyed over their adorable Easter collection, but I've already got a basket full of their summer offerings.

The White Company summer collection blends Mediterranean minimalism and Monaco glamour in a way that makes embracing the Amalfi décor trend easy and affordable.

Naturally, The White Company's Summer Collection doesn't stop inside the house. There are beautiful linen cushions, plush beach towels, and garden chairs I wouldn't want to get up from.

So, if you're planning to revamp your patio for an effortlessly luxurious look make sure you've shopped some of The White Company's collection and got some of the best outdoor patio furniture to hand.

For the table

I'm one of those trinket collectors when I go on holiday. Often, it pays off and I end up with those a one-of-a-kind table trinkets that becomes the envy of my friends. The White Company's dining collection is packed with these. From natural placemats to delicate ceramic decorations, your outdoor tablescape will never have looked so good.

For the patio

It's the season for going al fresco and, with the weather warming up, you'll want some soft, subtle ways to make the outside even more inviting. From plush pillows to classic lanterns and glass tumblers, these are outdoor dining essentials at their very best.

For the home

All the sunshine and style doesn't need to stay on the table; you'll want to make your interiors feel as light and bright as the outside. Whether you opt for one of their new vase shapes (I'm getting a bit of a collection now) or a cooling rattan runner, you could close your eyes and be on a sun-drenched island with these textures around you.

The White Company's Summer Collection has me inspired to overhaul my interiors ready for the summer already. If I wasn't already excited for a sun-drenched summer, The White Company has done the trick for getting me in the mood to holiday at home.