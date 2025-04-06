The White Company just launched an inspirational collection of affordable luxury home essentials - my basket is full

the White Company Outdoor Dining
(Image credit: The White Company)
Laura Honey
By
published
in News

The White Company's Summer collection is here and it's everything you'd expect — effortlessly chic, timelessly elegant, and infused with that breezy, sun-drenched charm that makes European summers so aspirational.

The White Company's famously soft neutrals, crisp linens, and stoneware are so well suited to summer styling that the two might as well me synonymous. I know we're still all gooey-eyed over their adorable Easter collection, but I've already got a basket full of their summer offerings.

The White Company summer collection blends Mediterranean minimalism and Monaco glamour in a way that makes embracing the Amalfi décor trend easy and affordable.

The White Company summer collection launch

Naturally, The White Company's Summer Collection doesn't stop inside the house. There are beautiful linen cushions, plush beach towels, and garden chairs I wouldn't want to get up from.

So, if you're planning to revamp your patio for an effortlessly luxurious look make sure you've shopped some of The White Company's collection and got some of the best outdoor patio furniture to hand.

For the table

The White Company Summer Table

(Image credit: The White Company)

I'm one of those trinket collectors when I go on holiday. Often, it pays off and I end up with those a one-of-a-kind table trinkets that becomes the envy of my friends. The White Company's dining collection is packed with these. From natural placemats to delicate ceramic decorations, your outdoor tablescape will never have looked so good.

I'm caught between investing in these delicate little fish and some summery ceramic shell napkin rings. Both give that put-together look to your table.

You won't get far (or keep your table ring-free) without some placemats and these hand-braided seagrass ones will give a natural, rustic look to your outdoor dining set-up.

I cannot resist a tea towel, especially ones which are seasonal. These crab ones are a classic, made luxurious with the crisp cotton thread and clean lines.

This will effortlessy elevate any table or picnic. With fun nautical embroidery, it's a winning style that you'll keep for years. Plus, the linen-cotton blend is as delightful as it is practical.

There's a whole Melamine collection, from bowls to plates is drenched in European chic. You cannot beat the clean white colour and soft curves of this collection.

Whether you use this for decoration, for fruit, or for stones you collected on the beach, seagrass enhances the rustic, organic style of any and every home that it sits in.

For the patio

The White Company Towel Garden Chair Cover

(Image credit: The White Company)

It's the season for going al fresco and, with the weather warming up, you'll want some soft, subtle ways to make the outside even more inviting. From plush pillows to classic lanterns and glass tumblers, these are outdoor dining essentials at their very best.

Whether you have outdoor sofas, deep loveseats, or you want a comfy way to create picnic space, these thick, comfy seats are both hardwearing and beautiful. There's a coordinating tablecloth too.

If you're out eating late and you want to create some ambiance, you'll love this little lantern. Alternatively, there's a woven jute lantern for something a little more rustic.

I love an outdoor chair, but they are rarely comfortable. This thick seat pad comes in a nautical blue-and-white stripe pattern that would look perfect with my tablescaping collection above.

You'll need a tray for bring out lemonades and fruity snacks when lounging outside and I wouldn't choose anything other than this bamboo serving tray. It's simple, light, and durable too.

I am a big fan of the outdoor drinks set up and these heart stirrers are perfect for all my drinks. Imagine a glass full of crushed ice and cocktails with one of these stirrers. Girls night, here we come.

This nautical stripe is all over The White Company's Summer Collection, but the most appropriate place for it to be is on a beach towel. You can actually buy this as a garden lounger towel cover with pockets too

For the home

The White Company Ribbed Ceramic Planter

(Image credit: The White Company)

All the sunshine and style doesn't need to stay on the table; you'll want to make your interiors feel as light and bright as the outside. Whether you opt for one of their new vase shapes (I'm getting a bit of a collection now) or a cooling rattan runner, you could close your eyes and be on a sun-drenched island with these textures around you.

The White Company's vases are second to none. This round white glass vase looks as good with greenery as it does full to the brim with bright and beautiful flowers.

As it gets warmer, you'll need this mister for your plants. It's simple, elegant, and will certainly be used for misting my face when I'm overheating too.

I love a little planter and this simple, ribbed ceramic one looks beautiful with everything from herbs to leafy plants in. It's available in medium and large too, for your all your botanicals.

Jute is perfect for having texture on your hard floors in the summer without it getting too hot. It's robust enough to have on the patio or by your door. I love this.

These delicate photo frames aren't actually part of the summer collection, but they fit so perfectly with the simple style on offer in the collection that I had to throw them in. Get your holiday snaps up.

Seychelles is The White Company's best-selling candle and it's easy to see why. With notes of vanilla and coconut, it's summer in a candle - this botanic one has shells cast in the mould too.

The White Company Crab Tea Towel

(Image credit: The White Company)

The White Company's Summer Collection has me inspired to overhaul my interiors ready for the summer already. If I wasn't already excited for a sun-drenched summer, The White Company has done the trick for getting me in the mood to holiday at home.

Laura Honey
Laura Honey
Homes Ecommerce Editor

Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and creating buying guides for the Homes section, so you'll usually see her testing everything from the best dehumidifiers to sizing up the latest Le Cruset pot. Previously, she was eCommerce editor at Homes & Gardens magazine, where she specialised in covering coffee and product content, looking for pieces tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality. She is also a qualified Master Perfumer and holds an English degree from Oxford University. Her first editorial job was as Fashion writer for The White Company.

