Wimbledon's new homeware collection is a grand slam for tennis lovers and interiors fans alike

The Wimbledon team has created a charming homeware collection that even non-tennis lovers would be proud to have in their homes.

Whether you're a Wimbledon super fan or simply looking for ways to refresh your home this spring, this new 'In Bloom' home collection truly has something for everyone.

Describing the collection as 'quintessential British elegance', the design team at Wimbledon has created homeware pieces that strike a balance between 'bloomcore' charm and quiet luxury elegance.

New 'in Bloom' Wimbledon homeware collection

The collection was designed on-site at SW19 and aims to bring to life Wimbledon's fame as being 'Tennis in an English Garden.' And while the items feel almost too pretty to use, they each combine style with functionality.

From strawberries and tennis racquets to trophies for the winners and Rufus the Hawk, the collection incorporates all the elements to celebrate everything we love about Wimbledon. The new collection is available to show now from shop.wimbledon.com with prices starting at just £14.

The new 'In Bloom' Wimbledon homeware collection (Image credit: Wimbledon)

The range features oven gloves, tea towels, china mugs and more, all adorned with a delicate floral pattern and iconic Wimbledon motifs. Each characterful piece is ideal if you're looking to try out the tenniscore decor trend this year.

Made from durable, high-quality fabric, the apron and oven gloves are not only perfect for budding bakers or those in charge of the BBQ, they're also a beautiful pop of colour for your kitchen space.

(Image credit: Wimbledon)

Shop the collection

If you consider yourself a Wimbledon super fan or know someone who is, then the coaster set featuring the iconic Championships trophies is a winning choice.

Made with cork backing, each coaster features a detailed depiction of the competition's famous trophies with a delicate ivy graphic surrounding them. They might just be the classiest sports merchandise we've ever laid our eyes on.

No matter what piece you choose from this 'In Bloom' collection, it'll be the chicest way to enjoy the beloved tennis championship in your home all year round.

You'll certainly want to keep these kitchen accessories on display; no more hiding the tea towels in your kitchen cabinets.

Now your home is Wimbledon-ready, why not learn how to level a lawn Wimbledon-style? Following our guide will have your grass looking so good you'd be able to invite round the Murrays for a match or two.