Wimbledon's new homeware collection is a grand slam for tennis lovers and interiors fans alike
Why wait until summer to enjoy Wimbledon? This charming homeware collection from the tennis brand will have you celebrating early
The Wimbledon team has created a charming homeware collection that even non-tennis lovers would be proud to have in their homes.
Whether you're a Wimbledon super fan or simply looking for ways to refresh your home this spring, this new 'In Bloom' home collection truly has something for everyone.
Describing the collection as 'quintessential British elegance', the design team at Wimbledon has created homeware pieces that strike a balance between 'bloomcore' charm and quiet luxury elegance.
New 'in Bloom' Wimbledon homeware collection
The collection was designed on-site at SW19 and aims to bring to life Wimbledon's fame as being 'Tennis in an English Garden.' And while the items feel almost too pretty to use, they each combine style with functionality.
From strawberries and tennis racquets to trophies for the winners and Rufus the Hawk, the collection incorporates all the elements to celebrate everything we love about Wimbledon. The new collection is available to show now from shop.wimbledon.com with prices starting at just £14.
The range features oven gloves, tea towels, china mugs and more, all adorned with a delicate floral pattern and iconic Wimbledon motifs. Each characterful piece is ideal if you're looking to try out the tenniscore decor trend this year.
Made from durable, high-quality fabric, the apron and oven gloves are not only perfect for budding bakers or those in charge of the BBQ, they're also a beautiful pop of colour for your kitchen space.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop the collection
Handy accessory
RRP: £26 | Why not cook in style with this charming patterned double oven glove? It'll bring a touch of spring and, of course, tennis, to your kitchen.
Protective layer
RRP: £26 | Whether you're doing some spring baking or are planting summer bulbs in the garden, this apron can keep you clean through it all. All whilst looking extremely chic.
Best place for a cuppa
RRP: £16 | Featuring the iconic Championships trophies, these high-quality cork coasters will have your tennis-loving guests impressed.
Fine bone china
RRP: £15 | Made from fine bone china, you can rest assured that you're enjoying a cup of tea from the highest quality mug. Perfect for when the Championship begins.
kitchen essentials
RRP: £19 | Thinking about throwing a Wimbledon-themed dinner party or simply having a family BBQ in the garden? These napkins will come in handy and look the part, too.
Serve in style
RRP: £24 | This tea tray is ideal for an afternoon cuppa with loved ones. Made from high-quality birch wood, it's a piece that's going to last.
If you consider yourself a Wimbledon super fan or know someone who is, then the coaster set featuring the iconic Championships trophies is a winning choice.
Made with cork backing, each coaster features a detailed depiction of the competition's famous trophies with a delicate ivy graphic surrounding them. They might just be the classiest sports merchandise we've ever laid our eyes on.
No matter what piece you choose from this 'In Bloom' collection, it'll be the chicest way to enjoy the beloved tennis championship in your home all year round.
You'll certainly want to keep these kitchen accessories on display; no more hiding the tea towels in your kitchen cabinets.
Now your home is Wimbledon-ready, why not learn how to level a lawn Wimbledon-style? Following our guide will have your grass looking so good you'd be able to invite round the Murrays for a match or two.
Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
-
-
Amal Clooney rarely dresses down in denim - but her boyfriend jeans were ideal dinner date attire
Teamed with a cropped black blazer and sparkly top, the casual pants are easily dressed up
By Caroline Parr
-
Meghan Markle shares new Princess Lilibet photo in rare glimpse of Sunday hobby with her 'little loves'
She might be King Charles’s granddaughter, but Princess Lilibet is one of the least-often seen members of the Royal Family.
By Emma Shacklock
-
Meghan Markle's high-low kitchen is a masterclass in affordable luxury - shop her chic style here
Meghan Markle's high-low kitchen looks like its packed with expensive Le Creuset and Viking, but I've found some surprisingly affordable accessories in there too
By Laura Honey
-
Improve your home's ambience with these mindful paint colours, designed with 'well-being at their core'
From focusing to resting, this luxury paint collection is designed with your sensory needs and well-being in mind
By Emily Smith
-
I used the '60-30-10 rule' to decorate my living room to restore balance, as recommended by interior designers
Applying this interior design rule has made my space feel more considered and chic
By Tamara Kelly
-
These new paint colours make choosing the right shade easy – each formulated to complement cool, diffused natural light
Luxury paint brand COAT has released 19 new shades, all designed to work harmoniously with the UK's blue-grey natural light
By Emily Smith
-
How to declutter your shed for a calm, more functional space – where everything is immediately accessible
We often forget to spring clean our sheds, and yet they are usually chaotic and greatly in need of organising
By Kayleigh Dray
-
How to get rid of carpet beetles: pest control experts share their most efficient methods
What are they, and how can you get rid of them?
By Emily Smith
-
Pistachio green colour trend: 11 ways to use this trending hue in your home
This delicious soft shade is everywhere right now
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook
-
When to plant sunflower seeds to ensure big and beautiful summer blooms
Timing is everything when it comes to planting
By Tamara Kelly