Wimbledon's new homeware collection is a grand slam for tennis lovers and interiors fans alike

Why wait until summer to enjoy Wimbledon? This charming homeware collection from the tennis brand will have you celebrating early

picture of Wimbledon homeware collection
(Image credit: Wimbledon)
The Wimbledon team has created a charming homeware collection that even non-tennis lovers would be proud to have in their homes.

Whether you're a Wimbledon super fan or simply looking for ways to refresh your home this spring, this new 'In Bloom' home collection truly has something for everyone.

Describing the collection as 'quintessential British elegance', the design team at Wimbledon has created homeware pieces that strike a balance between 'bloomcore' charm and quiet luxury elegance.

New 'in Bloom' Wimbledon homeware collection

The collection was designed on-site at SW19 and aims to bring to life Wimbledon's fame as being 'Tennis in an English Garden.' And while the items feel almost too pretty to use, they each combine style with functionality.

From strawberries and tennis racquets to trophies for the winners and Rufus the Hawk, the collection incorporates all the elements to celebrate everything we love about Wimbledon. The new collection is available to show now from shop.wimbledon.com with prices starting at just £14.

picture of mugs, drinks tray, oven glove and tea towel

The new 'In Bloom' Wimbledon homeware collection

(Image credit: Wimbledon)

The range features oven gloves, tea towels, china mugs and more, all adorned with a delicate floral pattern and iconic Wimbledon motifs. Each characterful piece is ideal if you're looking to try out the tenniscore decor trend this year.

Made from durable, high-quality fabric, the apron and oven gloves are not only perfect for budding bakers or those in charge of the BBQ, they're also a beautiful pop of colour for your kitchen space.

picture of apron and drinks tray

(Image credit: Wimbledon)

Shop the collection

Oven mittHandy accessory
Double Oven Glove

RRP: £26 | Why not cook in style with this charming patterned double oven glove? It'll bring a touch of spring and, of course, tennis, to your kitchen.

ApronProtective layer
Cotton apron

RRP: £26 | Whether you're doing some spring baking or are planting summer bulbs in the garden, this apron can keep you clean through it all. All whilst looking extremely chic.

Coaster SetBest place for a cuppa
Trophy Coasters, Set of 4

RRP: £16 | Featuring the iconic Championships trophies, these high-quality cork coasters will have your tennis-loving guests impressed.

Patterned mug Fine bone china
Standard Patterned Mug

RRP: £15 | Made from fine bone china, you can rest assured that you're enjoying a cup of tea from the highest quality mug. Perfect for when the Championship begins.

Napkinskitchen essentials
Napkins, Set of 4

RRP: £19 | Thinking about throwing a Wimbledon-themed dinner party or simply having a family BBQ in the garden? These napkins will come in handy and look the part, too.

Drinks trayServe in style
Small Birch Tray

RRP: £24 | This tea tray is ideal for an afternoon cuppa with loved ones. Made from high-quality birch wood, it's a piece that's going to last.

If you consider yourself a Wimbledon super fan or know someone who is, then the coaster set featuring the iconic Championships trophies is a winning choice.

Made with cork backing, each coaster features a detailed depiction of the competition's famous trophies with a delicate ivy graphic surrounding them. They might just be the classiest sports merchandise we've ever laid our eyes on.

No matter what piece you choose from this 'In Bloom' collection, it'll be the chicest way to enjoy the beloved tennis championship in your home all year round.

You'll certainly want to keep these kitchen accessories on display; no more hiding the tea towels in your kitchen cabinets.

Now your home is Wimbledon-ready, why not learn how to level a lawn Wimbledon-style? Following our guide will have your grass looking so good you'd be able to invite round the Murrays for a match or two.

