Excuse the pun, but these tennis-inspired pieces by one of my favourite British brands are *ace*
This Boden collection is perfect for Wimbledon
Wimbledon is just weeks away, and it won’t be long until the A-listers gather court-side to watch some of the world’s biggest tennis stars compete for the coveted trophy. While I really do love the sporty action, in all honesty, it’s the classic and quintessentially British outfits worn by the celebrity fans that really get me excited - from Kate Middleton to Sienna Miller, I love checking out all the best Wimbledon looks each summer.
I adore the crisp shirt and blazer combinations as well as elegant tea dresses, and although I won’t actually be attending a match, the whole Wimbledon vibe seems to take over my wardrobe for a few weeks each year, and I find myself dressing a little more preppy to channel some Centre Court chic into my outfits.
So imagine my joy, when I discovered that Boden’s latest drop is filled with tennis-inspired pieces that are absolutely perfect for this time of year - the British clothing brand has aced it with a whole host of stylish staples that are covered in a playful racket print, and I couldn’t love it anymore if I tried.
There’s everything from polished A-line skirts and button-down shirts to a simple jersey top and a tiered maxi, and each of them is covered with a vintage-looking print.
When it comes to Wimbledon-inspired style, it’s officially game, set and match with this cheery collection.
Shop The Collection
This is my favourite piece from the collection as it is practically crying out for a courtside seat and a bowl of strawberries and cream! A fresh spin on tennis whites, this shirt dress is emblazoned with navy rackets and feels elegant while being fun. It will sit well with tan sandals or a pair of dark blue slingback heels.
Tuck this crisp cotton shirt into your fresh denim as a chic white jeans outfit, or buddy it up with a pair of linen shorts. There is a petite length option and like the rest of the range, it's available in sizes 6-22.
This relaxed jersey T-shirt is probably the easiest and most relaxed way to channel some tennis fun into your wardrobe. Wear with your best barrel leg jeans and chunky espadrilles, and you'll be all set.
Wimbledon kicks off on the 30th June, and amongst the spectators you'll often spot famous faces including the Princess of Wales, Zara Tindall and Queen Camilla, so I'm already looking forward to seeing their wardrobe choices.
I actually wouldn’t be surprised to see some celebrities wearing pieces from this Boden range while watching the tennis, as it’s the perfect way to celebrate the sport in style.
The joyful print doesn’t have to be saved just for watching a match either, as the pieces are all total classics, and the statement pattern will work all summer long. If bolder prints feel a little daunting, simply tone them down with plain separates, denim and your best white trainers.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
