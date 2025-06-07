Excuse the pun, but these tennis-inspired pieces by one of my favourite British brands are *ace*

Wimbledon is just weeks away, and it won’t be long until the A-listers gather court-side to watch some of the world’s biggest tennis stars compete for the coveted trophy. While I really do love the sporty action, in all honesty, it’s the classic and quintessentially British outfits worn by the celebrity fans that really get me excited - from Kate Middleton to Sienna Miller, I love checking out all the best Wimbledon looks each summer.

I adore the crisp shirt and blazer combinations as well as elegant tea dresses, and although I won’t actually be attending a match, the whole Wimbledon vibe seems to take over my wardrobe for a few weeks each year, and I find myself dressing a little more preppy to channel some Centre Court chic into my outfits.

So imagine my joy, when I discovered that Boden’s latest drop is filled with tennis-inspired pieces that are absolutely perfect for this time of year - the British clothing brand has aced it with a whole host of stylish staples that are covered in a playful racket print, and I couldn’t love it anymore if I tried.

There’s everything from polished A-line skirts and button-down shirts to a simple jersey top and a tiered maxi, and each of them is covered with a vintage-looking print.

When it comes to Wimbledon-inspired style, it’s officially game, set and match with this cheery collection.

Shop The Collection

Boden, Amy Sleeveless Shirt Dress
Boden
Amy Sleeveless Shirt Dress

This is my favourite piece from the collection as it is practically crying out for a courtside seat and a bowl of strawberries and cream! A fresh spin on tennis whites, this shirt dress is emblazoned with navy rackets and feels elegant while being fun. It will sit well with tan sandals or a pair of dark blue slingback heels.

Boden , Multi Tiered Shirt Dress
Boden
Multi Tiered Shirt Dress

This rainbow-bright maxi dress will get you noticed for all the right reasons on a sunny day. The loose and flowy shape is given a little more definition with the waist sash for a flattering finish.

Boden , Verity Linen Midi Skirt
Boden
Verity Linen Midi Skirt

I love this statement skirt, and I will definitely be adding it to my basket in time for tennis season. The A-line shape will complement curves in all the right places, and the bold print will work well with a red T-shirt or a plain white blouse.

Boden , Leah Jersey T-shirt Dress
Boden
Leah Jersey T-shirt Dress

This easy-to-wear cotton jersey dress is perfect for a low-key day and will sit well under a denim jacket and wide-brimmed sun hat. It's available in long and petite length options too.

Boden, Imo Cotton Short Dress
Boden
Imo Cotton Short Dress

The puffed short sleeves and waist belt on this mini dress give it a smarter feel that makes it really versatile. Wear with plain ballet pumps and an oversized tote by day, then switch for wedge sandals and a clutch for evening drinks.

Boden , Sienna Cotton Shirt
Boden
Sienna Cotton Shirt

Tuck this crisp cotton shirt into your fresh denim as a chic white jeans outfit, or buddy it up with a pair of linen shorts. There is a petite length option and like the rest of the range, it's available in sizes 6-22.

Boden, Louisa Slub T-Shirt
Boden
Louisa Slub T-Shirt

This relaxed jersey T-shirt is probably the easiest and most relaxed way to channel some tennis fun into your wardrobe. Wear with your best barrel leg jeans and chunky espadrilles, and you'll be all set.

Wimbledon kicks off on the 30th June, and amongst the spectators you'll often spot famous faces including the Princess of Wales, Zara Tindall and Queen Camilla, so I'm already looking forward to seeing their wardrobe choices.

I actually wouldn’t be surprised to see some celebrities wearing pieces from this Boden range while watching the tennis, as it’s the perfect way to celebrate the sport in style.

The joyful print doesn’t have to be saved just for watching a match either, as the pieces are all total classics, and the statement pattern will work all summer long. If bolder prints feel a little daunting, simply tone them down with plain separates, denim and your best white trainers.

