Excuse the pun, but these tennis-inspired pieces by one of my favourite British brands are *ace*

Wimbledon is just weeks away, and it won’t be long until the A-listers gather court-side to watch some of the world’s biggest tennis stars compete for the coveted trophy. While I really do love the sporty action, in all honesty, it’s the classic and quintessentially British outfits worn by the celebrity fans that really get me excited - from Kate Middleton to Sienna Miller, I love checking out all the best Wimbledon looks each summer.

I adore the crisp shirt and blazer combinations as well as elegant tea dresses, and although I won’t actually be attending a match, the whole Wimbledon vibe seems to take over my wardrobe for a few weeks each year, and I find myself dressing a little more preppy to channel some Centre Court chic into my outfits.

So imagine my joy, when I discovered that Boden’s latest drop is filled with tennis-inspired pieces that are absolutely perfect for this time of year - the British clothing brand has aced it with a whole host of stylish staples that are covered in a playful racket print, and I couldn’t love it anymore if I tried.

There’s everything from polished A-line skirts and button-down shirts to a simple jersey top and a tiered maxi, and each of them is covered with a vintage-looking print.

When it comes to Wimbledon-inspired style, it’s officially game, set and match with this cheery collection.

Shop The Collection

Boden Amy Sleeveless Shirt Dress £116 at Boden UK This is my favourite piece from the collection as it is practically crying out for a courtside seat and a bowl of strawberries and cream! A fresh spin on tennis whites, this shirt dress is emblazoned with navy rackets and feels elegant while being fun. It will sit well with tan sandals or a pair of dark blue slingback heels.

Wimbledon kicks off on the 30th June, and amongst the spectators you'll often spot famous faces including the Princess of Wales, Zara Tindall and Queen Camilla, so I'm already looking forward to seeing their wardrobe choices.

I actually wouldn’t be surprised to see some celebrities wearing pieces from this Boden range while watching the tennis, as it’s the perfect way to celebrate the sport in style.

The joyful print doesn’t have to be saved just for watching a match either, as the pieces are all total classics, and the statement pattern will work all summer long. If bolder prints feel a little daunting, simply tone them down with plain separates, denim and your best white trainers.