32 of the best Wimbledon looks we've ever seen, from Sienna Miller to Kate Middleton

Wimbledon is the highlight of the summer sports season and it's also a trusty source for summer styling inspiration. Royals and celebrities alike dress up in their finest ensembles to take their seats at Centre Court and cheer on their favourite players from the stands.

Held in Wimbledon, London, the iconic tennis championships (which usually kick off on the last Monday of June or the first Monday of July) see attendees sporting some of the most coveted British brands, as well as international designers like Zimmerman and Ralph Lauren. The event attracts a global audience and many of our best-dressed guests have flown in from across the pond for the big event, with Hollywood stars like Freida Pinto and Sophia Bush spotted courtside.

While the best red carpet looks or those unforgettable Met Gala outfits are always fun to look through, the great thing about these Wimbledon looks is they're actually very wearable. If you're working out what to wear to Wimbledon, our edit shows that impeccable courtside style can range from more casual sports luxe ensembles to structured summer dresses and killer suits - often with a healthy dose of pinstripe in the mix. Featuring the likes of Kate Middleton, Emma Watson and Sienna Miller, these are the best Wimbledon looks of the past decade.

32 of the best Wimbledon looks we've ever seen

Kate Middleton's emerald green dress, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton wore this emerald green dress designed by Roland Moure to watch Carlos Alcarez beat Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Men's Final at Wimbledon. We've seen the Princess of Wales wear more structured styles in recent years and this fitted dress with a stunning ruffle detail works perfectly with elegant nude heels for the occasion.

A line swing dress from Jasper Conran View at Jasper Conran RRP: £220 | We love this green statement dress from Jasper Conran. The relaxed fit is comfortable for long days (or nights) out, while the obi belt cinches the waist in and adds structure. Jersey tie-front dress from Ralph Lauren View at John Lewis RRP: £189 | With its round neckline, cap sleeves and draped waist, this green dress from Ralph Lauren is super flattering, and oh-so-versatile. Draped green midi dress from Simply Be View at Simply Be RRP: £93 | This gorgeous statement dress is perfect for summer weddings or soirees. And no need to wear your best shapewear with it either: it comes with a fully detachable Magisculpt cami which smooths and holds the stomach for a flattering finish.

Emma Watson's deconstructed dress, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Watson is a regular Wimbledon attendee, with outfits that range from pared-back summer separates to more formal attire, like in the case of this stylish monochrome dress, featuring intricate lace and a deconstructed black bodice. Styled with simple black shoes, it's full marks for this statement Wimbledon look.

Freida Pinto's navy knit dress, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actor Freida Pinto may just have captured the perfect summer aesthetic for a day out at Wimbledon in 2023. The black button-up navy dress is from designer Ralph Lauren and the perfect throw-on midi, accessorised with strappy black heels and a wide-brimmed staw hat.

Alexa Chung's tennis-inspired ensemble, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung gave us a masterclass on how to glam up jeans for a day out at Wimbledon in 2023. We love the purple cable knit sweater (Ralph Lauren, of course), casually wrapped around the model's shoulders to complete the classy look.

Laura Whitmore's embroidered mini dress, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Whitmore upped the glamour stakes for the Wimbledon Men's Final in 2023 in a pale yellow Zimmerman dress embroidered with floral illustrations. Embellished wedges and simple hair and makeup complete the summery look.

Jenna Coleman's Victorian-style dress, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenna Coleman has established herself as a fashion icon in recent years, from her flawless red-carpet gowns to chic off-duty looks and pretty summer dresses, like this Victorian-style printed tea dress worn at Wimbledon 2023.

Jourdan Dunn's lemon two-piece, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Proving that it's not all about the dresses when it comes to the best Wimbledon looks, model Jourdan Dunn's lemon-yellow two-piece is the epitome of summer style. Worn for the Polo Ralph Lauren and British Vogue's Wimbledon lunch, this look is understated elegance at its best.

Sienna Miller's pinstripe suit, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinstripe reigns supreme at Wimbledon, with Centre Court regular Sienna Miller owning the look in 2023 with a Ralph Lauren pinstripe suit, brought in with a belted waist. Chic Wimbledon dressing at its finest.

Kate Middleton's '50s-style two piece, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton opted for a demure lemon yellow two-piece with a 1950s feel for one of her many outfits during last year's sporting event. We love the pleated skirt - very Wimbledon-appropriate. The Princess of Wales wore the outfit to present the trophy to champion Marketa Vondrousova at the Women's Final.

Sophia Bush's black suit, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Former One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush made an all-black suit work for Wimbledon for the GQ x Evian private lunch in 2023. Sleek black boots complete the look, proving it's not all pastel shades and bright white when it comes to dressing for Wimbledon.

Lily James' pinstripe suit, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another pinstripe number comes from Lily James in 2023, who wore a Ralph Lauren jumpsuit with an oversized blazer for a day out at Centre Court. We love the clashing Chevron handbag, too.

Kate Middleton's pale green blazer, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Queen Kate Middleton mixed things up with an oversized green and white Balmain blazer for a day on the courts. The Princess of Wales teamed the statement piece with a white pleated skirt and her signature blow-dry for a polished finish.

Letitia Wight's peach polo shirt, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Guyanese-British actor Letitia Wight proved that the best Wimbledon looks don't have to be super dressy, keeping it casual in a peach polo shirt and straight-leg black trousers for Wimbledon 2023.

Zara Tindall's stripy shirt dress, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zara Tindall is a regular at Wimbledon - so it's no surprise that her summery outfit for 2023's run is effortlessly stylish. The royal teamed a ME+EM stripy shirt dress with espadrille wedges and a straw hat for a perfect summer daytime look.

Molly King's monochrome midi dress, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mollie King channelled old-school glamour for a day out at Wimbledon in 2023, wearing a monochrome midi dress designed by Gabriela Hearst and matching pointed-toe shoes. Oversized sunglasses complete the retro look.

Rochelle Hume's show-stopping brown suit, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many of the best looks from Wimbledon might showcase ultra-feminine polka dots and pleated skirts, but that's not to say that there's not a place for power dressing, too. Rochelle Humes' chocolate brown suit has a flowing silhouette that makes for an effortlessly cool look.

Queen Camilla's striped coat-dress, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla is no stranger to a chic coat dress, so it's no surprise that this was her outfit of choice for Wimbledon in 2023. The Queen Consort paired her white stripy dress with simple jewellery for an understated style.

Emma Watson's smart-casual combo, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Watson does it again with a crisp white shirt and peach full-length trousers for a smart casual ensemble that hits all the right notes. The actor opted for a Wimbledon classic - the straw fedora hat - to finish her summery outfit.

Simone Ashley's navy shirt dress, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley looked flawless in a silky navy slip dress by Ralph Lauren for a VIP lunch at Wimbledon in 2022. The actor kept the look simple with minimal accessories and elegant white open-toe shoes.

Kate Middleton's bright yellow dress, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since becoming the Princess of Wales, we've seen Kate Middleton's outfits graduate from classy tea dress shapes to more structured, boxy silhouettes. This bold yellow dress ticks all the Wimbledon style boxes with elegant cap sleeves and a tennis-season-appropriate pleated skirt. There's a reason why Princess Catherine is our style Queen of Wimbledon.

Sienna Miller's boho white dress, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style icon Sienna Miller stuck to her bohemian roots with an off-the-shoulder linen dress from designer Ralph Lauren for Wimbledon in 2022. The waist-belt adds a touch of '90s chic to this pretty ensemble.

Kate Middleton's polka dot dress, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as quintessential Wimbledon dresses go, this ruffled, polka dot number worn by Kate Middleton is up there with the best. The striking navy blue and white polka dot dress was crafted by designer Alessandra Rich, one of Princess Catherine's go-to designers.

Katherine Jenkins powder blue tea dress, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

National treasure Katherine Jenkins opted for traditional style for Wimbledon in 2022. This power blue printed dress is from British designer L.K. Bennett and would also make a stylish wedding guest dress.

Trinny Woodall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Trinny Woodall shows us how to mix casual and dressy styles perfectly with this summery ensemble. The TV presenter and beauty guru wore a white lace print dress from luxury Australian designer Zimmerman with simple white trainers and some statement round sunglasses. One of our favourite Trinny Woodall looks, ever.

Holly Willoughby's printed dress, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby stepped out in this printed pink and white summer dress designed by Gul Hurgel for the annual tennis championships in 2022. The TV presenter wore strappy nude heels that complemented the eye-catching print - we love the super-flatting belted detail, too.

Sienna Miller's pinstripe jumpsuit, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ralph Lauren is clearly the designer of choice when it comes to Wimbledon dressing, with celebrities like Sienna Miller faithfully wearing the brand year after year. The striking pinstripe suit is elevated with a glowy makeup and a bold lip for one of the best Wimbledon looks we've seen throughout the years.

Kate Middleton's pastel pink dress, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a reason why Princess Catherine has graced our edit of the best Wimbledon looks so frequently – her seemingly endless supply of beautiful summer dresses. Kate wore a pale pink, belted dress from British brand Beulah for the Men's Finals in 2021 - and the bouncy blow dry is giving us regal hair perfection, too.

Jourdan Dunn's embroidered dress, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jourdan Dunn opted for all-white at the 2019 tennis championship and gave us a lesson in mixing and matching formal and casual pieces. The model teamed a delicate embroidered white dress with classic white trainers for a smart-casual look that encapsulates classic Wimbledon style.

Jenna Coleman's floral maxi dress, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The floral maxi dress is a summer-style staple that will always have a place in our capsule wardrobes. Former Doctor Who star Jenna Coleman styled hers with sky-high wedges (the most practical summer heel, especially when walking across grass or gravel) for a Wimbledon match in 2018.

Alexa Chung's pastel cardigan, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love everything about this look from model Alexa Chung - the pastel knit, tennis-appropriate pleated skirt, the white-rimmed cat-eye sunglasses and the addition of casual navy lace-up trainers to stop the outfit from looking too stuffy or dated. This is one we'll be trying at home.

Emma Watson's all-white ensemble, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Watson nails all-white dressing at Wimbledon with this structured three-piece suit from Ralph Lauren, finished off with a white wide-brimmed hat. It looks like Emma has taken style notes from fashion icon Bianca Jagger, who is famed for rocking an all-white suit to events.

Laura Whitmore's stripy suit, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Encompassing two trends in one, TV presenter Laura Whitmore proves suits reign supreme when it comes to courtside style, teaming a bold pinstripe two-piece suit with a classic cream blouse.

Carole Middleton's embroidered dress, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Catherine's mother, Carole Middleton, is also a regular at the summer sports event. The white and blue tiered dress features intricate blue embroidery and fresh white detailing. This might just be the perfect summer dress.