Trinny Woodall's best looks - from head-turning sparkly frocks to sharp colourful tailoring

There is nothing dull about Trinny Woodall's best looks. The TV star has frequently shown off her eclectic sense of style since stepping into the spotlight in the early 2000s. She is as comfortable in head-to-toe sequins while posing on the red carpet, as she is cosying up in neon-hued knitwear to dine at the most glamorous restaurants - and certainly knows a thing or two about chic accessories, from furry hats to shiny footwear.

Woodall began her career as a journalist with a weekly newspaper column in the Daily Telegraph about fashion but rocketed to fame in 2001 when she fronted the hugely popular makeover series What Not To Wear, which saw her provide straight-talking style advice, alongside co-host Susannah Constantine. It pulled in more than seven million viewers at its peak, was nominated for a BAFTA Award and made the duo household names.

Following this, Woodall - who has a daughter Lyla, with her late ex-husband Johnny Elichaoff - built up her social media following into an online audience of millions, with whom she discusses both fashion and beauty. In 2017, she launched a make-up line called Trinny London, which expanded into skincare in 2022. The business proved wildly successful and soon amassed an annual turnover of more than £50 million globally.

Woodall's dress sense is a great place to source sartorial inspiration if you are stuck in a style rut. Just like viewers witnessed on her iconic TV show, she pays great attention to detail when it comes to her outfits - and throws plenty of creativity with colours and fabrics into the mix.

Trinny Woodall's best looks

A big fan of dopamine dressing, Woodall is often spotted in bold colour combinations and in the best sequin skirts the high street has to offer...

1. The sequinned silver coat

Metallic trousers were everywhere in 2023 but they're not the easiest to style. However, Woodall styled them with ease, pairing them with a fabulous long, sequin coat during a visit to Global Studios in London in 2023. She paired the distinctive, shimmering trench coat. with a simple white T-shirt, silver jeans rolled up at the hem, and not one - but two - silver bags.

2. The lime green suit

Woodall exuded an aura of cool at a Lady Garden Foundation lunch in London in 2022. The presenter stood out in a lime green suit, featuring a blazer jacket and tailored trousers. She paired it with a bright pink buttoned-up shirt and finished off her look with a pair of classic white trainers and dewy make-up .

3. The tweed winter coat

There's nothing like a classic winter coat to smarten up your look. Woodall opted for a sharp tweed option to dine at Scott's Mayfair restaurant in London in 2022. She paired it with burgundy red trousers, as well as a beige cross-body bag and an animal print scarf wound around her neck.

4. The sparkly top and skirt combo

This is the ultimate cool-but-chic Christmas party outfit. Woodall positively sparkled at the Claridge's Christmas Tree Party in London in 2017. The businesswoman wore a sequinned all-blue ensemble, featuring a long-sleeved top and pleated skirt with pleated panels. She dressed down the look with her hair in loose curls and a pair of iridescent silver trainers.

5. The cosy neon jumper

While it's easy to resort to darker tones in winter, Woodall's savvy styling trick is to brighten up the weather in neon. The star turned heads in a yellow roll-neck jumper for a trip to Scott's Mayfair restaurant in London in 2018. She paired it with blue slim-fit denim - which are some of the best jeans when it comes to versatility - a cream fluffy coat and silver platform trainers with star detailing.

6. The all-white LFW outfit

Woodall is a fan of tonal dressing. The presenter stepped out in head-to-toe white at the Roland Mouret show during London Fashion Week in 2019. Her ensemble comprised of a jacket slung over her shoulders and matching wide-legged trousers, as well as a blouse. She finished off her look with circular sunglasses, platform trainers and a large iridescent clutch bag. Tres chic!

7. The midi dress and trainers combo

We love a stylish look that's easy to throw together. Woodall paired a cream long-sleeved maxidress - featuring an elegant paisley print - with a pair of iridescent silver trainers, to dine at Scott's Mayfair restaurant in London in 2020.

8. The animal print coat

One of Woodall's go-to style hacks is to showcase a statement piece of clothing and keep the rest of her outfit simple. As such, the star attended a lunch, for the Silent No More Gynaecological Cancer Fund at Fortnum & Mason in London in 2017, in an animal print coat thrown over her shoulders. The printed coat elevated her otherwise classic outfit, as did her silver iridescent heels.

9. The gingham evening gown

Woodall stunned at the Raisa Gorbachev Foundation Party at Hampton Court Palace in London in 2007. The star stepped out in a head-turning halterneck gown, featuring an orange and white gingham print as well as green detailing. She also added glamour to her look with a bouncy blow-dry .

10. The shimmery fringed co-ord

A typical party dress is not one for Woodall. The star shimmered in a green, fringed co-ord that featured a long-sleeved top and ankle-skimming skirt for the V&A Summer Party in London in 2023. She finished off her look with loose waves, as well as an iridescent silver clutch bag and matching open-toe wedge heels.

11. The cut-out red dress

Woodall brought the glamour to a gala banquet in aid of the Soil Association at the Guildhall in London in 2008. The presenter wore a sweeping long-sleeved red dress, featuring elegant cut-out detailing and a bow tied at the waist. She wore her hair in tousled waves and finished off her look with a smokey eye.

12. The grey waistcoat

Who says waistcoats are just for men? Woodall elevated her simple blue, wide-legged jeans and white scoop-necked T-shirt look with a grey tailored number for a London event in 2006. She finished off the look with wavy locks and minimal make-up.

13. The trademark silver sequins

The star flashed her toned abs at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2022 in London. She wore a long coat adorned with silver sequins and a matching pair of wide-legged trousers, which she paired with a shiny halterneck silver top.

14. The check black suit

A good suit should be an essential part of a capsule wardrobe. The presenter wore a double-breasted blazer and matching bootcut trousers, featuring a chic black and white check print, to an event in aid of Cancer Research UK at Fortnum & Mason in London in 2020. She paired her suit with a silky ivory top and bouncy locks.

15. The floral shift dress

Woodall wowed at the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London in 2010, with her short-sleeved beige shift dress - that fell to just above her knee - featuring elegant white flowers. The star finished off her look with a cream clutch and strappy gold heels.

16. The statement yellow belt

Woodall understands the power of a well-chosen accessory. At the Royal Academy Summer Exhibition in London in 2006, the star opted for a long-sleeved dusky pink gown with intricate lace detailing. She paired the dress with a clutch bag and heels in an almost identical shade, but mixed things up with a skinny yellow belt cinching in her waist.

17. The black wide-legged trousers

If you're bored of jeans, then a pair of chic black trousers can add some variety to your wardrobe. Woodall attended an event, in aid of the Silent No More Gynaecological Cancer Fund and Cancer Research UK at Claridge's Hotel in London in 2016, in a wide-legged, cropped pair that featured zip detailing. She paired them with a - you guessed it - sparkly silver top.

18. The metallic double-breasted coat

Not just a cover-up, Woodall believes that your coat should take centre stage from time to time. The presenter wore a silver double-breasted number to attend a screening of the film The Last King of Scotland at The Electric Portobello in London in 2007. She finished off the look with a long, chunky necklace and black boots.

19. The statement furry hat

Woodall ramped up the glamour in an oversized furry hat at the Belgraves Hotel in London in 2015. The star paired the statement wintertime accessory with her brunette hair styled into tousled waves, a smart navy coat and black boots with elegant kitten heels.

20. The blue paisley mini dress

You can't go wrong with a classic paisley print. Woodall opted for a blue, long-sleeved minidress bearing the distinctive design at the Samsung 3D Television party at the Saatchi Gallery in London in 2010. She paired the colourful frock with a pair of black tights, black heels and a black clutch.

21. The shimmery halter neck gown

Woodall stunned at The National Gallery Summer Party in London in 2023 in a shimmery halterneck gown. The sparkly pink dress featured a full skirt and pleated detailing throughout. She finished off her look with relaxed waves and minimal gold jewellery.

22. The eye catching citrus cocktail dress

Woodall opted for rainbow hues for a day out at the races. The star attended the Investec Derby at Epsom Downs Racecourse in 2010 in yellow short-sleeved, knee-length dress - featuring green floral detailing. She accessorised with a flash of fuchsia pink on her distinctive fascinator and finished off her look with olive-green open-toe heels.

23. The purple satin gown

Few people can be as imaginative with evening wear as Woodall. The star wore a purple satin floor-length gown, featuring lace detailing at the neckline, to the Kinder Aggugini & Camilla Lowther Flash Boutique during London Fashion Week in 2009. She ramped up the glamour with a fur stole in a darker shade of purple, along with sleek locks and a sparkly clutch.

24. The sparkly gold jacket

Woodall chose a clever way to smarten up an otherwise rather plain look for a night out. The star attended the private view of 'The Rolling Stones: Exhibitionism' at The Saatchi Gallery in London in 2016 in a white top and black trousers. However, she elevated the look with a statement gold sequinned jacket.

25. The elegant belted midi dress

We love a dress with a feminine silhouette. Woodall wore a mink-hued midi dress to a private dinner celebrating the Victoria and Albert Museum's new exhibition 'The Glamour Of Italian Fashion 1945 - 2014' in London in 2014. It featured an elegant, nipped-in waist, and she finished off the look with nude heels.

26. The monochrome tuxedo jacket

Woodall looked stylish as she enjoyed a night out at Lulu Private Member's Club in London in 2013. The star wore a lacy white top, black tailored trousers and black heels, with a monochrome tuxedo jacket slung over her shoulders. She added pops of bright colour in the form of a coral-pink lip and yellow clutch bag. We're big fans of classic tuxedos here at woman&home but if you're a bit lost when it comes to styling them, you can't go wrong with some good tailoring and carefully selected colourful accessories.

27. The navy cocktail dress

Although Woodall is a fan of maximalist fashion, sometimes less is more when it comes to evening wear. Here, she looked chic in a simple satin navy short-sleeved cocktail dress at an event in aid of The Hepatitis C Trust at Christie's in London in 2009. The elegant frock featured an A-line skirt, and she finished off the look with black tights and a pair of black heels.

28. The sweeping white gown

Woodall stunned at the Grand Opening of Atlantis, The Palm Resort and the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai in 2008. The star wore a sweeping white gown featuring a strappy halterneck. She added serious elegance with drop-down pearl earrings, a siver diamond ring and glamorous make-up.

29. The printed denim suit

Never one to do things by halves, Woodall turned heads in an all-denim outfit at the Chelsea Flower Show press and VIP preview day in London in 2013. The beauty mogul wore a long-line jacket - featuring a floral print - as well as bootcut jeans. She paired the suit with a blue wide-brimmed hat, yellow clutch bag and a cream ruffled blouse.

30. The strappy printed midi dress

Woodall looked elegant in a cream midi dress while out and about in London in 2014. The chic frock featured black straps, a geometric print and a distressed hemline. She opted for long, loose waves and accessorised with nude open-toe heels.

31. The grey furry gilet

There's nothing like a gilet to keep cosy in style. The star wore a furry one to attend an Elizabeth Arden event to toast the skincare brand's new Eight Hour Cream in London in 2012. She paired it with a sparkly silver jacket, a white shirt and black trousers.

32. The shiny pink dress

