Isla Fisher serves bold summer style at Wimbledon in a lemon print corset dress and crisp white accessories

Wimbledon style is its own sport – part garden party, part fashion event, and Isla Fisher's corseted dress meets both briefs perfectly. Fisher's black-base lemon print dress takes a bold turn away from Wimbledon whites; however, her look offers a unique and playful take on the occasion.

If you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon, or frankly, any outdoor summer occasion, and you want to ensure that you stand out amongst a sea of bright summer neutrals, black-based floral or botanical prints are an elevated choice that will guarantee that you make an impression.

Actress Isla Fisher attended Wimbledon today wearing a Monica Lhuillier Noir Lemon Print Dress. The dress features a belted waist and thin straps, and a flowing pleated skirt. To finish, she opts for Jimmy Choo Leather Wedge Sandals and a handle top white mini bag from the well-loved brand Aspinal of London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Isla Fisher's exact Paris handle top bag has now sold out, Aspinal of London has a similar white woven leather style called the Midi London Tote. Offering a slightly roomier design with the same woven leather texture and handle-top design, this handbag is strikingly similar.

We expect to see some fabulous Wimbledon fashion from our favourite A-listers and even royalty over the coming week. We've already spotted Dame Joanna Lumley at today's matches and Angelic Bell too.

Shop Isla's Look

This time of year, warm-weather nuptials and weekend gatherings call for a reassessment of your go-to occasionwear. So if you're on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses, or even what to wear to a christening, Isla's outfit offers the perfect inspiration.

Darker shade dresses with bright botanical or floral prints are a bold alternative to traditional pastels or bright summer neutrals, and they can work well at special occasions paired with complementary accessories. Rich, inky backgrounds can make prints feel more elevated, perfect for transitioning from daytime to evening, too.

Try picking up on tones within the prints and repeating those shades through your accessories, for example, if your dress features lemon yellow, you could opt for a handbag in a similar shade or a lighter buttery yellow.