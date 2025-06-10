Chequerboard chic: celebrities looking stylish in gingham

There's nothing quite like a bit of gingham. This simple, timeless print is perfect if you want to revive an old outfit or inject a youthful, on-trend touch to any look.

The chequerboard print is a classic trend that never seems to go away - and it's not hard to see why. Instantly adding a feminine touch to any outfit, it's an easy way to up your style game.

While the print typically appears almost every spring and summer, it can also be effective in colder months. We've put together a selection of our favorite celebs nailing this chic trend. Scroll on and prepare to be inspired...

Sienna Miller

Sienna Miller looked stunning in this simple gingham midi dress. Leaving the black and white print as the main focus, the actor wore nude block heels and styled her blonde locks into a tousled finish.

Margot Robbie

Proving that gingham can be glam, Margot Robbie posed on the red carpet in this gorgeous gown. The halter neck dress featured a tiered skirt and sheer gingham print.

Accessorizing with a pile of chunky Chanel necklaces, the Aussie star wore her blonde hair in a chic updo.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Fashion fave Sarah Jessica Parker was snapped on the streets looking seriously stylish - but when does she not?! The star wore an adorable vintage-style dress that featured a blue gingham print and a cinched waist.

Draping a pink blazer over her shoulder, SJP accessorized with stilettos and a pearl necklace.

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton looked super summery in this simple top and trousers combo. The presenter's red gingham blouse featured billow sleeves and perfectly coordinated with her red split-hem trousers.

Adding a pair of black Converse to the look, Fearne wore her blonde locks loose and glossy.

Jessica Alba

We love this chic look from Jessica Alba. The actor opted for a white gingham jumpsuit that featured a button-down front and matching belt. Wearing a pair of cream sandals, Jessica finished off the look with a black cross-body bag and bouncy blow-dry.

Alexa Chung

Sometimes just a touch of gingham is all you need to elevate an outfit, as Alexa Chung proves right here. The star's stylish trench coat featured a gingham collar and lining.

Underneath the jacket, Alexa continued the cool ensemble with a bleach-washed denim jumpsuit and silver pumps.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham nailed airport chic with this fabulous outfit. Snapped on her travels, the fashion designer wore a pink gingham shirt and matching trousers.

Upping the glamour, VB added a pair of oversized sunnies to complete her look.

Frieda Pinto

Frieda Pinto pulled out all the stops for this summery number. Posing on the red carpet, the actor wore a strappy green gingham dress that had a flattering mid-length finish.

For accessories, Frieda went matchy-matchy with a neutral waist belt that coordinated with her clutch and strappy sandals. Not stopping there, she added a slick of red lipstick and pink shades.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox looked warm and stylish in this gingham monochrome coat that featured a tie belt. The star paired the coat with a scarlet red dress and black knee-high boots.

Wearing her raven locks in soft waves, she carried around her essentials in a black cross-body bag.

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst posed up a storm on the red carpet in this glam gingham number. The vintage-style dress featured capped sleeves and a scooped neck, and it was the perfect accompaniment to her black heels.

Wearing her hair in a sleek updo, the actor flaunted a porcelain complexion, red lipstick and diamond earrings.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling was snapped looking stylish in this simple ensemble. The star wore a monochrome gingham playsuit that she paired with white sandals and a white leather tote.

Finishing off the get up, Mindy wore silver hoops and tortoiseshell shades.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle looked super chic while out on royal duties over in New Zealand. The princess opted for a belted gingham trench for the occasion, proving that sometimes a trusty coat is all you need for a stylish look.

Wearing her brown locks tied back, she wore a dusky pink pout and drop earrings.

Amal Clooney

Letting her trousers do the talking, Amal Clooney made a statement with these gingham monochrome chinos that she teamed with black heels and a t-shirt.

Adding a pink lace coat to the look, the star accessorized with big shades and an even bigger blow-dry.

Naomi Watts

We love this simple look from Naomi Watts. The actor gave us a glimpse of her gingham midi dress that she paired with a black oversized coat and Mary Jane heels.

Adding a black bag and shades to the look, the star also gave us hair envy with her blonde bob.

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton made a statement on the red carpet in this midi dress. The monochrome gingham printed number was cinched in at the waist with a black belt and perfectly matched her patterned scarf.

Wearing chunky black boots on her feet, Diane wore her hair sleek and shiny.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington was ready for summer with this adorable outfit. Snapped on the sunny Cali streets, the actor wore a pink and red gingham dress that featured a cut-out waist and was adorned with yellow flowers. Adding yellow stilettos to the look, the star styled her hair into a pretty braided 'do.

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby looked cute as a button in this summer number. The presenter's puff-sleeve dress featured a contrasting pink and blue gingham print. Wearing nude sandals on her feet, Holly styled her hair into soft, shiny waves.

Katy Perry

Posing on the red carpet in New York, Katy Perry went for an all-matching ensemble. The singer wore a red gingham mini dress, while wearing coordinating matching trousers underneath and a chunky red belt around her waist.

Adding a pair of red peep-toe heels to the look, Katy wore her blonde locks in shiny waves.

Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore rocked a simple but stylish look at a red carpet event in 2024. The actor paired her red gingham pencil skirt with a cream sweater and matching sandals.

Finishing off the look with a burgundy mani and seriously shiny hair, Julianne was ready to go!

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz kept cosy but stylish while out and about with husband, Benji Madden. The star paired her cropped gingham jacket with black jeans for an understated look.

The actor tied her hair back in a messy bun, showcasing her flawless complexion.

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson posed for the camera looking seriously glam in this gingham number. The maxi dress featured a blue and pink print, along with a flattering neckline and straps.

She finished off the look with a blonde blowout and gold drop earrings.

Katie Holmes

We love this stylish look from Katie Holmes. The star looked cool in a gingham burgundy jumpsuit that featured wide legs and a button-down front.

Katie accessorized with black ballet pumps, a camel tote and oversized shades.

Susan Sarandon

Sometimes just a touch of gingham is the perfect way to elevate an outfit, as demonstrated by Susan Sarandon here.

The actor wore an elegant LBD that featured a cutout front. But the standout item was her adorable strappy gingham sandals, which she teamed with a black clutch.

Kate Middleton

The Princess of Wales looked stylish when out and about on a royal visit in Windsor, England.

Kate opted for a blue gingham blazer, which she teamed with a simple white t-shirt and jeans combo. Adding dainty silver jewelry to the look, Kate finished off the look with a glossy pink pout and sleek hair.

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner looked elegant in this gingham midi dress that featured adorable puff sleeves. Keeping the rest of the look simple, she added black heels and styled her hair into a glossy, bouncy finish.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was snapped at the US Open 2024 looking cute as a button. The pop star wore a red fit-and-flare gingham dress, which perfectly matched her red pout.

The singer accessorized with black shades, gold jewelry and camel-hued sandals.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens looked glam while on the go in this chic gingham wrap blouse. Toughening up the look, the actor teamed the top with a pair of distressed cut-off jeans and studded sandals.

Wearing her brown locks in a glossy bob, the star accessorized with big shades and a Longchamp bag.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh made sure that her outfit was on point when attending Paris Fashion Week in March 2019. The star wore a gorgeous sleeveless gingham dress that featured delicate embroidered flowers.

Flaunting a flawless complexion, Michelle styled her hair into a sleek blow-dry and held a cream clutch in her hand.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway proved that a gingham accessory is the perfect item for any wardrobe. The actor wore a floral print mini dress that featured fringed sleeves.

Coordinating with the red flower on her dress, Anne wore red stilettos and carried a cute red gingham clutch.

Rihanna

Rihanna was papped on the red carpet wearing a cute two-piece and the singer's pink gingham jacket perfectly matched her pencil skirt.

Wearing her hair in a chic up 'do, Rihanna added big silver hoops and a deep burgundy lipstick.

Amanda Holden

Amanda Holden looked super glam while out and about in London in March 2021. The presenter wore a pink gingham crop top, which she coordinated with matching trousers.

Draping a dusky pink coat over her shoulders, Amanda accessorized with white heels and a matching white box clutch.

Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz was snapped in New York looking stylish in a gorgeous blue gingham dress. The star accentuated her waist with a matching gingham belt, while adding cat-eye sunglasses and black pumps.

Not stopping there, Rachel gave us hair envy with a big and bouncy blow-dry.