Angellica Bell flies the flag for fabulous London style at Wimbledon in poppy print dress and post box clutch

Angellica Bell, who once described herself as a proud "West London girl" has more than done this area of the capital proud with her gorgeous outfit on Day 1 of Wimbledon 2025. Stepping out in the scorching sunshine in SW19, the broadcaster wore a white and red floral dress and carried a Lulu Guinness post box clutch.

The combination was stunning and is a perfect style to look to if you’re wondering what to wear to Wimbledon this year. Angellica’s frock was the JANE Virtue Midi Dress, which was a little different from a lot of the botanical styles we see.

Instead of being covered with floral motifs, it was primarily white with a wave of delicate poppies curving downwards to the hem.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Shop Dresses Like Angellica's

Phase Eight Violet Midi Dress Was £149, Now £109 at Phase Eight It might be called the Violet Dress, but this piece has beautiful tones of burnt orange and soft taupe making up its floral print. Cinched cuffs add volume to the puff sleeves and concealed pockets provide a contemporary edge. Mango Flared Floral Cotton Dress £49.99 at Mango This new-in style at Mango is a gorgeous dress for everything from picnics to a day at Wimbledon. It's made from a cotton fabric and has a very on-trend slightly dropped waist, with a comfy elasticated ruched panel at the back. Phase Eight Evadine Floral Dress Was £99, Now £75 at Phase Eight Currently reduced in the sale, this tea dress has a wider range of colours than Angellica's dress, but a similarly gorgeous contrast between a white base tone and the flowers. It has an asymmetric hem and a wrap bodice.

The flowers were watercolour-esque and minimal, which made them all the more striking against the neutral base shade. Many people’s best summer dresses feature florals in some way or another, but opting for something with just a few key colours gives a more pared-back and sophisticated feel.

Red and white is also a surprisingly wearable combination for the season. The poppies on Angellica’s dress were a fiery scarlet and a true, bright red like this is vibrant and yet still complements a lot of other shades.

White, black, tan and taupe all work well with red and you can also go for gold accessories to bring out the warmth of this colour. Having a white background tone on any floral dress makes your styling job even easier as it keeps the overall design in balance.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

At Wimbledon, Angellica took a playful approach with her accessories rather than a neutral one and went for red shoes and a matching bag. Her handbag really caught my eye and it looked to be the £345 Lulu Guinness Mail Postbox Collectable Clutch.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An accessory like this is always going to be a talking point and if the rest of your outfit is quite timeless like Angellica’s was, you can afford to be more daring with your bag. The design was inspired by the traditional red post boxes in the UK and it’s made from satin, with embroidered detailing. There’s even a letter inside the lid!

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

As a Londoner attending a London event, Angellica Bell couldn’t have chosen a better bag for Wimbledon. She arrived carrying it by the red strap and it’s a good reminder to have fun when you’re putting together different outfits.

The TV star finished off her Wimbledon Day 1 outfit with red shoes that appear to have been espadrille wedges with a red jute sole. They had a handy ankle strap to keep them secure on her feet and a rounded toe.

Wedges are a brilliant footwear option for summer as they fall somewhere in between being casual and formal and give you more stability than stilettos.