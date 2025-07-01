Angellica Bell flies the flag for fabulous London style at Wimbledon in poppy print dress and post box clutch
She stepped out on Day 1 in a white and red outfit that was timeless with a playful British twist.
Angellica Bell, who once described herself as a proud "West London girl" has more than done this area of the capital proud with her gorgeous outfit on Day 1 of Wimbledon 2025. Stepping out in the scorching sunshine in SW19, the broadcaster wore a white and red floral dress and carried a Lulu Guinness post box clutch.
The combination was stunning and is a perfect style to look to if you’re wondering what to wear to Wimbledon this year. Angellica’s frock was the JANE Virtue Midi Dress, which was a little different from a lot of the botanical styles we see.
Instead of being covered with floral motifs, it was primarily white with a wave of delicate poppies curving downwards to the hem.
The flowers were watercolour-esque and minimal, which made them all the more striking against the neutral base shade. Many people’s best summer dresses feature florals in some way or another, but opting for something with just a few key colours gives a more pared-back and sophisticated feel.
Red and white is also a surprisingly wearable combination for the season. The poppies on Angellica’s dress were a fiery scarlet and a true, bright red like this is vibrant and yet still complements a lot of other shades.
White, black, tan and taupe all work well with red and you can also go for gold accessories to bring out the warmth of this colour. Having a white background tone on any floral dress makes your styling job even easier as it keeps the overall design in balance.
At Wimbledon, Angellica took a playful approach with her accessories rather than a neutral one and went for red shoes and a matching bag. Her handbag really caught my eye and it looked to be the £345 Lulu Guinness Mail Postbox Collectable Clutch.
An accessory like this is always going to be a talking point and if the rest of your outfit is quite timeless like Angellica’s was, you can afford to be more daring with your bag. The design was inspired by the traditional red post boxes in the UK and it’s made from satin, with embroidered detailing. There’s even a letter inside the lid!
As a Londoner attending a London event, Angellica Bell couldn’t have chosen a better bag for Wimbledon. She arrived carrying it by the red strap and it’s a good reminder to have fun when you’re putting together different outfits.
The TV star finished off her Wimbledon Day 1 outfit with red shoes that appear to have been espadrille wedges with a red jute sole. They had a handy ankle strap to keep them secure on her feet and a rounded toe.
Wedges are a brilliant footwear option for summer as they fall somewhere in between being casual and formal and give you more stability than stilettos.
