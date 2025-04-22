Kate Moss's best looks, from 90s slip dresses to leopard print staples

Ever since her big break in the early nineties, Kate Moss has remained a true fashion icon. From red-carpet glam to off-duty looks and Glasto style, the supermodel gets it right every single time.

Over the years, we've been treated to a whole host of fabulous looks from Kate. Ankle boots, waistcoats, skinny jeans and leopard print are all firm favourites of Kate - and she's shown us just how easy it is to work these wardrobe staples into an outfit for pretty much any occasion.

We've taken to the archives and compiled some of Kate's all-time iconic looks. Have a scroll through and get ready to be inspired. Kate, we salute you!

Floral Chic

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Luca Teuchmann/Luca Teuchmann / WireImage)

There's nothing quite like a good old floral frock, as Kate has demonstrated here. The supermodel was snapped in June 2016 wearing a plunging maxi dress that featured a purple floral print. Kate went matchy-matchy with her accessories, opting for a burgundy bag and heels.

Steal Kate's style with these must-have pieces

Next Black Quilted Embroidered Gilet £45 at Next UK This gorgeous quilted gilet will add a boho touch to any outfit. Wear it with a white t-shirt or dress for an effortless spring / summer look. ZARA Satin Slip Dress £29.99 at Zara UK Slip dresses are a recurring theme in Kate's wardrobe, and she's been wearing them for decades. Elegant, chic and versatile, channel Kate with this slinky Zara number. M&S Collection Denim Leopard Print Collarless Jacket £49.50 at Marks and Spencer UK Leopard print is another staple in Kate's wardrobe and she's famously fond of the animal print. Incorporate it into your look with this throw-on M&S jacket.

The Leopard Print Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/JJ/Bauer-Griffin)

A huge lover of leopard print, in November 2012, Kate stepped out in this elegant midi dress that featured the bold animal pattern. The fashion icon accessorised with black pointed heels, a silver clutch and diamond earrings.

The Slip Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Over the years, Kate has worn a heap of stunning slip dresses and her time at The Met Gala in 2023 was one of our favourites. The stylish star wore a cream number that featured a delicate lace trimming neckline. Not stopping there, she also added a sheer pink cape to the look, as well as accessorising with silver earrings and sandals.

50th Birthday Glam

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Pierre Suu/GC Images)

Kate went all out for her 50th birthday in 2024, celebrating a fancy dinner party in Paris. Making sure her outfit was just as fabulous, Kate wore a black floor-length dress that featured intricate floral lace detailing. Draping a black cape around her shoulders, the supermodel finished things off with a few diamond bracelets and shiny blonde locks.

Statement Coat

(Image credit: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain)

Sometimes all you need is a statement coat to make any outfit. Kate did just that at Paris Fashion Week in February 2024, looking chic in a black fur coat that she teamed with sheer black tights and pointed heels. The star kept the rest of her look simple, with slicked-back hair, gold hoops and a touch of red lippy.

The Staples

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mark Boland)

Leopard print, ankle boots and skinny jeans are all wardrobe staples for Kate. Here, she combined all three, rocking a leopard print jacket that she wore with a dinosaur motif knit and black skinny jeans. Adding a pair of studded ankle boots and black trilby hat to the look, the fashionista was good to go.

Dazzling In Emerald

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mark Robert Milan/GC Images)

Kate went for a simple and elegant look when out for a showbiz event in June 2016. Opting for a bold hue, she looked stunning in a satin emerald dress that she paired with a black blazer and heels. Wearing her hair pulled away from her face, Kate showed off her gorgeous silver drop earrings.

The Biker Jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Antoine Flament/)

Another classic item in Kate's wardrobe is the humble biker jacket. In 2025, Ms Moss graced Paris Fashion Week wearing a black, oversized version, which she paired with black shorts and fishnets tights. Kate finished things off with black studded ankle boots, as well as styling her blonde locks into soft waves.

The Scarf Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images)

In September 2023, Kate marked one year of her wellness brand, Cosmoss, with a big old party - and she looked stunning for the occasion. The supermodel wore a cream halter neck dress that featured a pretty blue and pink scarf print. Accessorising a matching metallic sandals and clutch combo, the star also flaunted a seriously glowing complexion.

The Trouser Suit

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

Everyone should have a trouser suit in their wardrobe - a versatile combo that can be dressed up or down. Kate looked chic in this black blazer and cigarette pants duo. Adding a simple silk cami to the ensemble, Kate acessorised with black pointed heels and a gold pendant.

The Green Palazzo Pants

(Image credit: Getty Images/GORC/GC Images)

Kate was first snapped in these green palazzo pants in 2013, before wearing them for a second time 2017. On this occassion, Kate paired her chic green trousers with a simple navy shirt. Wearing her hair pulled back, she accessorised with silver hoop earrings.

Waiscoat Chic

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bruno Vincent/)

Kate pretty much single-handely started the waistcoat trend in the noughties. In June 2006, she wore a black version with grey shorts and a white shirt. Finishing off the outfit, the star wore a red and blue tie around her neck, along with a pair of trusty ankle boots.

Chic In Leopard Print

(Image credit: Getty Images/David M. Benett)

Kate's nailed it with multiple leopard print outfits over the years, but we think this is one of our favourites. The star looked seriously glam in a fitted leopard print blazer, which she teamed with black leggings, sandals and some statement gold jewellery.

The Leather And Fur Combo

(Image credit: Getty Images/Nick Harvey/WireImage)

Kate oozed glamour in this gorgeous combo at the British Fashion Awards in 2013. The supermodel opted for a black leather dress that featured a buckled belt and tiered skirt. Not stopping there, she slung a white fur coat around her shoulders and carried her essentials in a black studded clutch.

Boho Glam

Kate has always nailed the boho trend and this outfit was no exception. Ahead of her wedding to Jamie Hince, the star wore a gorgeous blue maxi dress that featured sheer billow sleeves and a cornflower blue corset. Continuing with the blue theme, Kate accessorised with suede boots and a cute velvet bag.

Off-duty Airport Style

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection)

Even at the airport, Kate looks immaculate. A baby-faced Kate was papped at the airport in 1994 wearing a simple combo of indigo-blue jeans and white tank top. The star held a leopard print shoulder bag - proving that she's always loved this animal print - and wore a chunky gold necklace.

Festival Fashion

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Cardy)

An iconic look from Kate was the cool get-up at Glastonbury. The star rocked a gold glitter minidress that she paired with black Hunter wellies and a chic leather jacket. For accessories, Kate added a black leather belt around her dress and a studded mini drawstring bag.

The Lace Skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images/Evan Agostini/ImageDirect)

While Kate's mainly opted for long locks, she did experiment with a pixie cut in the early 2000s - and it looks just as good as it her lengthier tresses. At a fashion party in June 2001, Kate paired a simple white cami with a sheer lace skirt that featured an asymetric hem. The star added nude sandals and tiny silver earrings to this chic outfit.

Glam In Gold

(Image credit: Getty Images/NCODE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image)

Kate was the golden gal on the red carpet in 2007. The star wore a glittering gold maxi dress that featured a plunging neckline and pleated skirt. Styling her golden locks into tousled waves, she finished off the look with an eye-catching multi-coloured necklace.

Glasto Style

(Image credit: Getty Images/Danny Martindale/WireImage)

Kate's festival fashion has always ticked the boxes ,and this is one that we particularly love. Strolling through the Glastonbury fields in 2005, the supermodel wore an embroidered waistcoat with a grey t-shirt and khaki shorts. Not forgetting the festival essentials, Kate accessorised with Hunter wellies and black aviator shades.

The Simple Jeans And T-Shirt Combo

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Benett)

Fashion lovers everywhere rejoiced in 2006, when it was announced that Kate would design her very own clothes collection with Topshop. For the big announcement, the supermodel kept it classically Kate in a simple grey t-shirt and wide-leg jeans combo. Accessorising with a tan belt and shoulder bag, she wore her famous blonde locks loose and tousled.

The Skinny Black Jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images/SAV/GC Images)

Kate's always been a big skinny jeans fan and in 2016 she was snapped leaving BBC Radio 2 looking seriously chic. The star paired her black jeans with a black faux fur coat that's been a firm favourite of hers over the years. Adding brown ankle boots, a black bag and shades to the ensemble, she looked fabulous as always.

The Satin Green Number

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection)

Could this outfit be anymore nineties?! Back in her early supermodel days, Kate attended a glitzy event wearing a satin, olive-hued slip dress that she teamed with contrasting pink heels. Wearing her hair slicked back, Kate held onto a shimmering bronze shoulder bag.

The Statement Jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave M. Benett)

Flaunting yet another fabulous jacket, Kate grabbed our attention with this cropped, blue printed blazer. Keeping the rest of the get-up simple, she added an all-black jeans, top and boots combo, as well as clutching a gorgeous quilted Chanel bag.

A Classic LBD

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ryan Born/WireImage)

Every style pro knows the importance of an LBD and Kate proves this right here. The star posed on the red carpet in a floorlength number that featured a ruffled hem and sheer sleeve detailing. Wearing her hair in a simple up do', Kate added drop diamond earrings and a black clutch to the look.

The Floral Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Antony Jones)

We fondly remember flicking through the mags and seeing Kate in this pretty summer outfit. Snapped on the streets on London, the supermodel wore a grey and orange floral print dress, which featued puff sleeves and a ruched front. She kept her accessories simple, with a matching shoulder bag and sunnies combo.

The Yellow Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/James Devaney/WireImage)

This iconic yellow dress sent fans into a frenzy when a version of it was recreated for Kate's Topshop collection. Here, Kate wears the original, a stunning one-shouldered lemon chiffon number. She accessorised the vintage piece with silver sandals and a sequinned clutch. What a look!

Glam In Fur

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Benett)

A trusty staple in Kate's collection is this glamorous faux fur coat, which she has worn at numerous times over the years, from fancy red-carpet events to a simple street style look. In November 2013, the supermodel attended the launch of a Dazed and Confused exhibition. Naturally, she opted for the chic jacket, teaming it with black jeans and a clutch.

The Embellished Gown

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Magma Agency/WireImage)

An iconic red-carpet look from Kate was when she attended a premiere in 1997 with her then-beau, Johnny Depp. Making an entrance, Kate wore a vintage dress that featured sheer sleeves and was covered in teeny, tiny rhinestones. Kate held a chic black clutch and wore her hair pulled back to show off those chiselled cheekbones.

A Stylish Red Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave M. Benett)

On the launch day of her Topshop collection, Kate made an appearance at the Oxford Circus flagship store- and of course, she wore an item from her range. The supermodel wore a ruby red, floor-length dress that featured fluted sleeves. Accentuating her waist with a gold belt, she added a stack of gold jewellery and coordinated with a mini clutch.

The Satin Dress

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

In September 2007, Kate a fancy fashion event at The V&A in London - and as always, she looked impeccable. The fashionista wore a champagne-hued silk dress that featured pleated sleeves. Holding onto an embellished gold clutch, Kate finished off the look with a slick of red lipstick.

A throwback 90s look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The model went back to her roots at the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week in February 2025, rocking a classic slip dress, oversized tailored coat and strappy heels. Elevated, sophisticated and a little bit edgy, this is a classic Kate look.