Kate Moss embraces 90s minimalism in an ivory slip dress, tailored black coat and sleek bun

The iconic supermodel swapped her signature skinny jeans for 90s minimalism

Model Kate Moss is seen arriving to the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show on February 07, 2025 in New York City
Has Kate Moss ever put a foot wrong when it comes to style? She's a big fan of skinny jeans and vintage dresses, but to attend the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week earlier this month, she put her own spin on 90s minimalism - and looked completely stunning.

She teamed an ivory ankle-length slip dress with a long black tailored blazer, adding pointed mule heels and a Saint Laurent bucket bag. She's come a long way since her 90s denim campaigns with American clothing brand Calvin Klein, and this feels like a grown up, elevated take on the 90s slip dress.

You've probably already got a short tailored black blazer in your wardrobe, but Kate's look is proof that a long version will work wonders. Pair it simply with jeans and a crisp white shirt for a smart casual date night outfit, or make it a key part of a dress outfit instead of a last-minute cold weather cover-up!

Kate Moss attends the Calvin Klein fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 07, 2025 in New York City

Shop the look

SATIN LACE MIDI DRESS
Zara Satin Lace Midi Dress

Slip dresses might feel a bit terrifying and clingy but it's all about two things: good foundations, and plenty of confidence! A shapewear slip like this one from M&S will create a smooth silhouette when worn underneath.

Forever Midi Tux Coat
ME+EM Forever Midi Tux Coat

This was a key part of Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits, and the name says it all. It's a 'Forever' piece that you'll be wearing for years to come. Try it with the best jeans for your body type and a crisp white shirt.

BCBGeneration Berla Mary Jane Pointed Toe Mule
BCBGeneration Berla Mary Jane Pointed Toe Mule

A modern take on 90s mules, I love the diamante Mary Jane strap on these heels. They'd also look great with white jeans, and they're a great price.

Zara Long Blazer with Shoulder Pads

Zara Long Blazer with Shoulder Pads

The shoulder pads on this longline blazer will add structure to your look, and it's the ideal layer as we head into spring. It's spot on for making items you think feel a bit too casual - like leggings or UGG boots - feel that bit more polished.

Silver Tone Pearl Drop Earrings
Mint Velvet Silver Tone Pearl Drop Earrings

It's Valentine's Day this week, which means you can totally treat yourself, right? These pearl drop style look much more expensive than they actually are, and will add sophistication to a slicked-back bun.

PAUL COSTELLOE Genuine Leather Multiway Bag, Drawstring bag
Paul Costelloe Drawstring Bag

The perfect size for all your essentials, this drawstring bag is really reminiscent of Kate's. It's got to be one of the best handbags on Amazon, and it's available in a rainbow of other colours.

Calvin Klein posted some behind the scenes fittings of Kate in her outfit prior to the show, and commenters were amazed at Kate's glowy look, commenting " I just googled it and it was this week.... she looks 25!" and "utterly fabulous."

Kate's slicked-back bun showed off her drop earrings in all their glory, and the mix of the loose, flowing slip dress and structured tailored blazer is such a stylish juxtaposition.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why Kate's look works so well: "This has to be one of my favourite Kate Moss looks this year. Going back to her roots, she keeps this look incredibly effortless and glamorous.

"The silky slip dress feels super sleek and referential to 90s minimalism, whilst the oversized tailored trench coat feels smart and cool - the perfect combination if you ask me!"

