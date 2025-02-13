Kate Moss embraces 90s minimalism in an ivory slip dress, tailored black coat and sleek bun

Has Kate Moss ever put a foot wrong when it comes to style? She's a big fan of skinny jeans and vintage dresses, but to attend the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week earlier this month, she put her own spin on 90s minimalism - and looked completely stunning.

She teamed an ivory ankle-length slip dress with a long black tailored blazer, adding pointed mule heels and a Saint Laurent bucket bag. She's come a long way since her 90s denim campaigns with American clothing brand Calvin Klein, and this feels like a grown up, elevated take on the 90s slip dress.

You've probably already got a short tailored black blazer in your wardrobe, but Kate's look is proof that a long version will work wonders. Pair it simply with jeans and a crisp white shirt for a smart casual date night outfit, or make it a key part of a dress outfit instead of a last-minute cold weather cover-up!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Calvin Klein posted some behind the scenes fittings of Kate in her outfit prior to the show, and commenters were amazed at Kate's glowy look, commenting " I just googled it and it was this week.... she looks 25!" and "utterly fabulous."

Kate's slicked-back bun showed off her drop earrings in all their glory, and the mix of the loose, flowing slip dress and structured tailored blazer is such a stylish juxtaposition.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why Kate's look works so well: "This has to be one of my favourite Kate Moss looks this year. Going back to her roots, she keeps this look incredibly effortless and glamorous.

"The silky slip dress feels super sleek and referential to 90s minimalism, whilst the oversized tailored trench coat feels smart and cool - the perfect combination if you ask me!"