Who wears a little black dress better than Kate Moss? No one – here's why it still reigns as the ultimate go-to

A little black dress never fails to impress. And Kate Moss has just proved this once again. Although she didn't attend the Met Gala last night, we're taking inspiration from a recent event that she attended in a flawless black midi dress that's left us wanting to update our wardrobes in a hurry.

Whilst trends come and go, there's a reason that an LBD remains an enduring staple in our capsule wardrobes. And although you may want to avoid black if you're on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses, a little black dress with clean lines and a flattering silhouette goes a long way through the warm seasons and beyond.

Kate's dress features neat straps and a figure-hugging silhouette that flares out in the bottom half of the skirt. And although we aren't certain of where her exact dress is from (we suspect it's vintage), there are plenty of high-street alternatives that you can shop asap.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The real beauty of a little black dress lies in its ability to be reimagined again and again with various silhouettes, shapes, and cuts. Kate's dress, however, feels classic, with a subtle edge given by the ruffled, flared skirt. She's teamed the piece with a statement gold arm cuff and some simple slingback stilettos.

A statement arm cuff is such a simple yet effective way of elevating a classic black dress, and by opting for metallic shades in gold, bronze, or silver tones, a block coloured dress is immediately transformed.

And if you need a little black dress update, we've rounded up some of the best styles to invest in this summer from draped midis to spaghetti-strapped maxis.

Shop Our Favourite LBD's & accessories

This certainly isn't the first time we've seen Kate wearing this enduring style, and back in 2011 (below), Moss was spotted wearing a vintage little black dress which featured a sparkling silver neckline styled with iconic black Christian Louboutin courts.

