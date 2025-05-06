Who wears a little black dress better than Kate Moss? No one – here's why it still reigns as the ultimate go-to

From special occasions to eveningwear, a classic LBD never fails to leave a lasting impression

Image of Kate Moss
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith's avatar
By
published
in News

A little black dress never fails to impress. And Kate Moss has just proved this once again. Although she didn't attend the Met Gala last night, we're taking inspiration from a recent event that she attended in a flawless black midi dress that's left us wanting to update our wardrobes in a hurry.

Whilst trends come and go, there's a reason that an LBD remains an enduring staple in our capsule wardrobes. And although you may want to avoid black if you're on the hunt for the best wedding guest dresses, a little black dress with clean lines and a flattering silhouette goes a long way through the warm seasons and beyond.

Kate's dress features neat straps and a figure-hugging silhouette that flares out in the bottom half of the skirt. And although we aren't certain of where her exact dress is from (we suspect it's vintage), there are plenty of high-street alternatives that you can shop asap.

Image of Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The real beauty of a little black dress lies in its ability to be reimagined again and again with various silhouettes, shapes, and cuts. Kate's dress, however, feels classic, with a subtle edge given by the ruffled, flared skirt. She's teamed the piece with a statement gold arm cuff and some simple slingback stilettos.

A statement arm cuff is such a simple yet effective way of elevating a classic black dress, and by opting for metallic shades in gold, bronze, or silver tones, a block coloured dress is immediately transformed.

And if you need a little black dress update, we've rounded up some of the best styles to invest in this summer from draped midis to spaghetti-strapped maxis.

Shop Our Favourite LBD's & accessories

Image of black dress
Next Black Sleeveless Ruched Midi Dress

If you're looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy, this black midi has a ruched middle, making it the perfect option. Pair with slingback heels or, for a more laid-back, daytime look, opt for some fisherman sandals.

Image of black dress
Reiss Harlan Twill-Jersey Draped Midi Dress in Black

This draped midi dress can be styled all year round. From pairing with knee high boots in the cooler months to styling with open-toe heeled sandals. The high-neck and draped collar silhouette is super flattering.

Image of black dress
Amy Lynn Alexa Spaghetti-Strap Maxi dress

Bubble hems are all the rage according to the spring/summer fashion trends of 2025. And if you're looking for a way to ease yourself into the trend then this maxi-dress is the perfect find.

Image of Zara of black dress
Zara Zw Collection Midi Dress

In a lightweight material, this breezy black midi dress can be styled for both day and night. For warmer daytime occasions, style with a brown raffia tote bag and some brown leather ballet flats.

Image of black heels
Russell & Bromley Liney Cutout Slingback Heel

Slingback heels in black are a wardrobe must-have. You'll reach for these all year round, from occasion to occasion. The cutout feature adds an extra edge to this classic design.

Image of gold cuff bracelet
Accessorize 14ct Gold-Plated Stainless Steel Cuff

Bangles and large statement bracelets have returned in line with the rise of boho chic. This molten cuff will immediately elevate simple monochrome outfits such as a little black dress; alternatively, wear with short-sleeve blouses and your favourite denim.

This certainly isn't the first time we've seen Kate wearing this enduring style, and back in 2011 (below), Moss was spotted wearing a vintage little black dress which featured a sparkling silver neckline styled with iconic black Christian Louboutin courts.

Image of Kate Moss

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸