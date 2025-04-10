I never thought I’d turn to Big Brother for style inspiration but Angellica Bell just wore the perfect Little Black Dress

As soon as I saw the promotional pictures for the new series of Celebrity Big Brother I had to know where Angellica Bell’s black mini dress was from.

A little black dress is a classic for a reason. It’s the perfect date night outfit as it makes a statement but is very easy to style. Angellica’s was slightly more unique because of the ruffle detailing at the shoulders and it was by one of the best British clothing brands, Karen Millen.

I’m not the only one who was excited by this LBD as it’s sold out online after dropping from £139 to just £40 in the sale. There are some lovely ruffled black dresses still available on Karen Millen and elsewhere, though, and Angellica showed how impactful they can be.

(Image credit: From Initial & ITV)

Shop Dresses Like Angelica's

Karen Millen Scuba Ruffle Sleeve Dress Was £139, Now £83.40 at Karen Millen If you love Angellica's LBD but prefer a midi design, then this dress is gorgeous and also embraces ruffle detailing. It has a one-shoulder neckline, with the cascading ruffle detail to give it a bold, asymmetrical finish. All you need is to add a clutch bag and some heels. Karen Millen Velvet Bow-Sleeve Dress Was £139, Now £42 at Karen Millen Angellica's exact dress is sold out, but this one is very similar in style. The long taffeta bow sleeves make this feel so glamorous and eye-catching for a date night look. Pair with classic black heels and minimal jewellery to let the design of this dress do all the talking. Whistles Myla Velvet Mini Dress Was £149, Now £85 at Whistles This black velvet dress is such an elegant take on a mini design, with the long mesh sleeves and tie detail cuffs. It's perfect for a celebration or date night outfit and you can wear with black tights and boots in the winter, or with heeled sandals or loafers in the spring.

Accessories For Little Black Dresses

Dune Graysons Leather Loafers £89 at Dune Not everyone is a fan of high heels and black loafers are smart and practical as an alternative. These ones are made from leather and feature an elegant heritage-inspired tassel and gold hardware. You can slip them on easily and they'll see you through from work to the weekend. M&S Stiletto Heel Court Shoes £29.50 at M&S If you don't already have a pair of black heels in your collection it's well worth adding one. These are affordable and simple, with a stiletto heel and pointed toe. Wear with everything from a Little Black Dress to tailored co-ords or to dress up jeans and a T-shirt. Zara Metallic Handle Handbag £29.99 at Zara This mini black bag is just the kind of accessory to pair with a simple black dress. It can be held by the gold-toned metal top handle or worn crossbody with the adjustable strap. Inside there's a zipped pocket and it closes with a magnet.

Her dress was a mini length but it balanced this out by having long, elegant sleeves. Personally, I like taking a similar approach when I’m straying away from my midi-length comfort zone.

If my hemlines are higher, I prefer having longer sleeves, a higher neckline, or both. The main thing is that you’re comfortable and confident in your outfit, so when it comes to little black dresses you should choose a silhouette that works for your signature style.

Angellica Bell’s dress was short, but felt quite smart thanks to the tailored design and crepe fabric. The ruffles were made from a contrasting metallic material to give a lustrous sheen.

(Image credit: From Initial & ITV)

Ruffles bring a sense of fun and drama to an outfit and jazzed up this otherwise very minimalist dress. Even if you’re not a big fan of mini dresses, the Celebrity Big Brother might have tempted you to invest in a Little Black Dress for your spring capsule wardrobe that’s a little more unique.

She wore hers with a pair of patent black court shoes for the show’s promotional pictures. The pointed toes worked with the dress’ short hemline to create a fabulous leg-elongating effect.

Black loafers or sandals would make great alternatives to heels and would still feel elevated with an LBD. When you’re going bold with a shape, colour or length, it’s easiest to keep the rest of your look pared-back.

This is exactly what Angellica did. The TV and Radio presenter was wearing no jewellery and let the dress do all the talking.

Her makeup was glowy and natural, with peach blusher and a similar, subtle colour on her lips. Angellica’s glossy hair was parted in the centre and left loose around her shoulders in soft waves.

She went for this hairstyle for her Celebrity Big Brother ‘Meet Angellica’ interview. This was shared by her and the show on social media and whilst her hair was the same, her neon green dress was very different.

Also mini, it had voluminous puffed sleeves and a blazer style collar. This definitely won’t be for everyone, but it seems that minis are very much Angellica’s go-to when she dresses up.