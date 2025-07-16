Kirsten Dunst's square neckline is a strong reminder that this vintage silhouette is worth revisiting

When it comes to fashionable summer outfits, it's easy to get fatigued in the heat, but if you're looking for outfit ideas for how to style wide-leg jeans or pants, it's time to take inspiration from Kirsten Dunst's look as she attended the Chanel Haute Couture runway show in Paris.

Naturally, the actress wore head-to-toe Chanel for the occasion, and while most of us can't afford to do the same, this elegant look is easy to replicate once you know the stylish tricks. the outfit engages. If you have a women's pantsuit in your capsule summer closet and want to give it a quick refresh, try swapping your suit jacket for a fitted square neck top in the same color as your wide-leg pants.

Offering an instant refresh to much-loved suit pants, not only will this smart alternative keep you cool on hot days, but the fit and flare silhouette creates a streamlined look, that nips you in at the waist and highlights hourglass curves. The use of a single block color allows the eye to travel down the body with no interruption, creating a flattering look that mimics the best jumpsuits.

Kirsten Dunst attends the Chanel Haute Couture runway show in Paris. Here's how to nail her A-lister look

A vintage-inspired neckline, Kirsten Dunst's square neckline, with a gentle sweetheart at the bust feels elegantly retro, but timeless. A perfect partner to wide-leg pants, the wider straps at the sides and a straight line across the bust help to frame the decolletage in a flattering way, highlighting your clavicle and drawing the eye upwards towards the face. And square necklines work on literally any body type. Flattering fuller busts, helping to shape and enhance curves, this neckline works for smaller bustlines too.

With a slight widening at the shoulders, Dunst's top covers her shoulders, creating an hourglass-like effect to counter-balance her wide-leg pants, but this style also works with a capped sleeve if you're looking for more upper arm coverage.

With a 40s feel, this aesthetic delivers an old-school Hollywood glamor that Kirsten wears ever so well. But while this cut might look to the past, it's one you can easily recreate in 2025.

If you're looking to mix up how you wear your favorite tailored pants, Kirsten Dunst's outfit is a contemporary take on a timeless look. By swapping a typically worn blazer for a fitted top, with a flattering square neckline she creates a sleek and stylish summer look that will work just as well if you're looking for new date night outfit ideas as it will for more formal occasions such as a day at the races or even a city wedding.

We love how the actress has teamed bold jewelry in the form of gold hoop earrings and a chunky cuff to create statement accents that enhance her outfit without distracting from the elegant look, echoing the gold hardware of her covetable Chanel handbag to bring the look together.