Kirsten Dunst's square neckline is a strong reminder that this vintage silhouette is worth revisiting
It's the flattering style that works for all shapes
When it comes to fashionable summer outfits, it's easy to get fatigued in the heat, but if you're looking for outfit ideas for how to style wide-leg jeans or pants, it's time to take inspiration from Kirsten Dunst's look as she attended the Chanel Haute Couture runway show in Paris.
Naturally, the actress wore head-to-toe Chanel for the occasion, and while most of us can't afford to do the same, this elegant look is easy to replicate once you know the stylish tricks. the outfit engages. If you have a women's pantsuit in your capsule summer closet and want to give it a quick refresh, try swapping your suit jacket for a fitted square neck top in the same color as your wide-leg pants.
Offering an instant refresh to much-loved suit pants, not only will this smart alternative keep you cool on hot days, but the fit and flare silhouette creates a streamlined look, that nips you in at the waist and highlights hourglass curves. The use of a single block color allows the eye to travel down the body with no interruption, creating a flattering look that mimics the best jumpsuits.
Kirsten Dunst attends the Chanel Haute Couture runway show in Paris. Here's how to nail her A-lister look
A vintage-inspired neckline, Kirsten Dunst's square neckline, with a gentle sweetheart at the bust feels elegantly retro, but timeless. A perfect partner to wide-leg pants, the wider straps at the sides and a straight line across the bust help to frame the decolletage in a flattering way, highlighting your clavicle and drawing the eye upwards towards the face. And square necklines work on literally any body type. Flattering fuller busts, helping to shape and enhance curves, this neckline works for smaller bustlines too.
With a slight widening at the shoulders, Dunst's top covers her shoulders, creating an hourglass-like effect to counter-balance her wide-leg pants, but this style also works with a capped sleeve if you're looking for more upper arm coverage.
With a 40s feel, this aesthetic delivers an old-school Hollywood glamor that Kirsten wears ever so well. But while this cut might look to the past, it's one you can easily recreate in 2025.
Shop the look
A pair of linen pants are an absolute must for summer and this pair from Boden are the perfect wide leg shape to keep you looking and feeling cool with their lightweight fabric.
With a fitted shape and straps that widen slightly over the shoulders, Abercrombie's Ava top is a great way to create a sleek top half to complement wide-leg pants. The gentle ruching through the center flatters midriffs too, offering gentle skimming and highlighting hourglass shapes.
If you're looking for a slight boost to your height that won't interfere with how your wide-leg pants sit, swap your flats for a pair of kitten-heeled sandals for a little oomph. A major shoe trend for 2025, this one is easily found at an affordable rate.
Adding a bangle or cuff to your outfit is a simple way to add a statement piece of jewelry to your look - try stacking a selection in mixed metals for added interest and tap into the 2025 jewelry trends.
If you're looking to mix up how you wear your favorite tailored pants, Kirsten Dunst's outfit is a contemporary take on a timeless look. By swapping a typically worn blazer for a fitted top, with a flattering square neckline she creates a sleek and stylish summer look that will work just as well if you're looking for new date night outfit ideas as it will for more formal occasions such as a day at the races or even a city wedding.
We love how the actress has teamed bold jewelry in the form of gold hoop earrings and a chunky cuff to create statement accents that enhance her outfit without distracting from the elegant look, echoing the gold hardware of her covetable Chanel handbag to bring the look together.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.