Linen trousers are a non-negotiable this spring – I'll be living in this flattering, chic navy pair all season

Linen trousers are a staple in my wardrobe. As soon as it starts to get warm, out they come, and out they stay until the cold weather returns and I reluctantly have to pack them away.

I'm excited to say this weekend marks that moment, and out my beautiful John Lewis straight fit navy linen trousers have come. Cool, comfortable and so flattering, I will live in this pair for months now. The beauty of them, aside from looking and feeling great, is how versatile they are. I can pair them with some of the best white trainers for a more casual look, but also elevate them with a shirt or blazer, and maybe even one of the best designer bags under £1000.

Linen trousers are such a brilliant buy, I'm seriously considering another pair, and so have been scouring the web for more. And I've been blown away by the quality and style available from so many high-street retailers. Here are the exact pair I have in my wardrobe, as well as some other options firmly topping my wish list.

Shop linen trousers