Linen trousers are a non-negotiable this spring – I'll be living in this flattering, chic navy pair all season
Comfortable, cool and oh-so-stylish, these linen trousers are a must-have for the warmer weather
Linen trousers are a staple in my wardrobe. As soon as it starts to get warm, out they come, and out they stay until the cold weather returns and I reluctantly have to pack them away.
I'm excited to say this weekend marks that moment, and out my beautiful John Lewis straight fit navy linen trousers have come. Cool, comfortable and so flattering, I will live in this pair for months now. The beauty of them, aside from looking and feeling great, is how versatile they are. I can pair them with some of the best white trainers for a more casual look, but also elevate them with a shirt or blazer, and maybe even one of the best designer bags under £1000.
Linen trousers are such a brilliant buy, I'm seriously considering another pair, and so have been scouring the web for more. And I've been blown away by the quality and style available from so many high-street retailers. Here are the exact pair I have in my wardrobe, as well as some other options firmly topping my wish list.
Shop linen trousers
These John Lewis straight fit linen trousers are the ones I'm sat here typing away in. The fit is so flattering overall, and they are so cool and comfortable - I will get so much wear out of them. You quality is evident when you put them on, so you not only look but feel good too. I have them in this unbelievably chic navy, but they also come in black, light blue, natural and a Bossa (an orangy/red). Highly recommended
I love these striped linen trousers from H&M. At just £15.99, they are an absolute steal, and perfect for warm spring/summer days. And they get the thumbs up from H&M customers too, scoring an impressive average of 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 1500 reviews.
When I think of linen trousers, this image is almost identical to what pops into my head. Wide leg, white, beautifully light and delicate - the look screams summer. And I'm here for it. This stunning pair at Reiss are definitely an investment, but they look every bit worth it.
If you're not a fan of white, these black linen trousers from Mango are super-chic alternative. These would work for literally any time of day or occasion, depending on how you accessorised. A timeless item that you can use time and time again.
Uniqlo's linen collection this season is one of the best I've seen. It has linen trousers in all designs and sizes, but this tapered pair really caught my eye. I love the length and how, even from the picture, they look three times the price. These would work perfectly for everything from a smart office look to lunch with friends or heels and a blazer for a night out.
I cannot get enough of this coral shade for spring, and these gorgeous linen trousers from Next are the perfect way to add that pop of colour to your wardrobe. Beautiful with tan sandals and a classic white vest top during the day, and a silk blouse and kitten heels to keep you cool at night.
Kerrie is the acting editor of woman&home. For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
