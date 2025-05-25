I’ll be living in wide-leg linen pants all summer - here are the styles I’m buying while they’re on sale for Memorial Day

When it comes to pulling together easy, stylish and comfortable summer outfits, linen pants are hard to beat. Lightweight, cool, comfortable, chic - these versatile bottoms are what I reach for most days to make summer styling a cinch.

I almost certainly have too many pairs already, but that won't stop me stocking up on more while they're reduced in the Memorial Day sales.

When choosing linen pants, it's important to look at the material breakdown. Anything less than 100% linen will be noticeable when wearing, but that doesn't mean all linen blends are bad. If anything, well-made pairs can be more suitable in certain situations, and just as comfortable and stylish.

woman&home senior ecommerce manager Kate Schofield knows this all too well. "I was looking for some super-light pants with a stretchy waistband that would be comfortable for travel, and the second I tried this Caslon pair on I was sold, which never happens.

"They are a great length, not see-through, and so comfortable. Since they are a linen blend I found they also didn’t wrinkle as much as my 100% linen pairs, which was a definite plus, especially while traveling. I will be buying them in more colors (eying the green, navy, and black)."

Fully influenced by Kate's recommendation, I already have the striped pair in my basket - here are the other styles I'm shopping in the sales.

Linen-blend pants on sale

More summer essentials

fitflop NEO-D-HYKER (Xt) Walking Sandals $110 / £90 at fitflop I recently took fitflop's latest walking sandals on holiday where I was doing in excess of 20K steps a day, and there wasn't a blister in sight. I wore them during the day with my favourite denim shorts, and in the evening with my red linen pants for a stroll along the beach, the water resistant material meaning I could walk in the water without worrying about stepping on something in the dark. Mango Large Straw Shoulder Bag $99 / $76 at Nordstrom No linen pant outfit would be complete without a straw bag, and this one from Mango is topping my wishlist. Intricately woven straw houses a material drawstring bag inside and a magnetic closure to keep all your valuables safe – the only bag you need this summer. Saint Laurent Rectangular Sunglasses $227.50 / £173 (31% off) at Nordstrom Complete the look with a pair of chic sunnies – and they don't come much more stylish than these classic rectangular pair from Saint Laurent. In the Memorial Day sales, you can save a not-to-be-missed 30% off these glasses - but hurry, stock is selling fast.

Linen pants are great for staying casual and comfy during the day, but can also be dressed up for the evening too, which makes them a great choice for holiday and saving precious suitcase space. You can't go wrong when pairing them with comfy sandals and a cool shirt during the day, and a fitted top with some kitten heels or wedges for a more glammed up evening look.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr agrees, saying: I've only really got into linen in the last few years, and I love it now. Investing in a few key pieces like the perfect pair of wide-leg pants will really change the way you dress for summer and pack for vacation. My secret? You can find some seriously amazing linen on Amazon!"