I’ll be living in wide-leg linen pants all summer - here are the styles I’m buying while they’re on sale for Memorial Day
Linen pants are a staple for summer - I'm stocking up in the sales
When it comes to pulling together easy, stylish and comfortable summer outfits, linen pants are hard to beat. Lightweight, cool, comfortable, chic - these versatile bottoms are what I reach for most days to make summer styling a cinch.
I almost certainly have too many pairs already, but that won't stop me stocking up on more while they're reduced in the Memorial Day sales.
When choosing linen pants, it's important to look at the material breakdown. Anything less than 100% linen will be noticeable when wearing, but that doesn't mean all linen blends are bad. If anything, well-made pairs can be more suitable in certain situations, and just as comfortable and stylish.
woman&home senior ecommerce manager Kate Schofield knows this all too well. "I was looking for some super-light pants with a stretchy waistband that would be comfortable for travel, and the second I tried this Caslon pair on I was sold, which never happens.
"They are a great length, not see-through, and so comfortable. Since they are a linen blend I found they also didn’t wrinkle as much as my 100% linen pairs, which was a definite plus, especially while traveling. I will be buying them in more colors (eying the green, navy, and black)."
Fully influenced by Kate's recommendation, I already have the striped pair in my basket - here are the other styles I'm shopping in the sales.
Linen-blend pants on sale
I couldn't start with anything other than Kate's recommendation. I'm off to Croatia in September and will almost certainly use these to help put together a super chic travel outfit, which will see me ready to go when I arrive the other end. The classic design is so pretty, I'll be dressing these up and down for day to night.
For me, you can't beat navy when it comes to chic colors, and despite the rest of my wardrobe being predominantly black, this is one item I would never extend that colour to. So navy would always be my go-to for linen pants, and based on Kate's review of this brand, I now have them firmly secured in my basket.
Having just returned from a trip to Jamaica, I'm a little gutted I didn't find these before I went – the colors are gorgeous. And an elasticated waist and pockets will make them all the more comfortable. Lots of positive reviews, although worth noting a fair few of them mention the sizing comes up large.
I love classic linen trousers, but it's refreshing to see different styles, especially when they are as pretty as these. They keep the same adjustable drawstring waist for a comfortable fit, but have a slightly shorter streamlined leg with intricate cutwork details along the hem to make them really stand out.
I can't get enough of this gorgeous rich Bordeaux berry color, and can't believe they've dropped to such an affordable price in the Memorial day sales. Use the code SHOPSALE at the checkout for a further 50% off the price, and you've got a pair of beautiful 100% linen pants for under $60!
Amazon might not be the first place you'd think of to buy linen pants, but these ones from the company's essentials range are a great price and come over 5,000 positive reviews. As they are not 100% linen, the fabric is thicker and slightly heavier, which is worth bearing in mind. However, this does mean the'll be less see-through than other linen blend options.
More summer essentials
I recently took fitflop's latest walking sandals on holiday where I was doing in excess of 20K steps a day, and there wasn't a blister in sight. I wore them during the day with my favourite denim shorts, and in the evening with my red linen pants for a stroll along the beach, the water resistant material meaning I could walk in the water without worrying about stepping on something in the dark.
Linen pants are great for staying casual and comfy during the day, but can also be dressed up for the evening too, which makes them a great choice for holiday and saving precious suitcase space. You can't go wrong when pairing them with comfy sandals and a cool shirt during the day, and a fitted top with some kitten heels or wedges for a more glammed up evening look.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr agrees, saying: I've only really got into linen in the last few years, and I love it now. Investing in a few key pieces like the perfect pair of wide-leg pants will really change the way you dress for summer and pack for vacation. My secret? You can find some seriously amazing linen on Amazon!"
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
