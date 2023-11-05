Best designer bags under £1000 that are worth investing in according to a handbag obsessed fashion editor

The best designer bags under £1000 are well worth the investment. With many of the biggest names in fashion now retailing their top accessories for £1500 and above, luxury fashion is for many getting further out of reach. But as this list shows, there are some serious style staples to be had under a grand - with some under £500 too.

It's well documented that luxury goods costs are increasing year on year and this is highly evident when it comes to designer bags. The best designer bags under £1000 offer the opportunity to invest in some of your favourite labels, before some of the most iconic styles are far beyond most price brackets.

Some of the best designer bags can cost several thousands of pounds, but all hope is not lost if your budget doesn't stretch that far. There are a number of affordable designer bag options out there, as well as the option to hunt down a discounted Louis Vuitton. And to help you further on your handbag quest, we've rounded up the best designer bags under £1000 to show you that there are options at a range of price points.

Best designer bags under £1000 that are worth the investment

From Quiet Luxury handbags to statement, standout styles, there are plenty of designer bag options under £1000 to snap up this season. As with all designer handbags, if you're after longevity, lean towards neutral colourways of black, tan, navy and merlot, as these hues don't go out of style and can be used all year through.

While trending styles will turn heads, more timeless designs, eg. the best designer tote bags, or silhouettes that are considered brand staples will have the most longevity and are likely to also hold their value at resale.