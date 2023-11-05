Best designer bags under £1000 that are worth investing in according to a handbag obsessed fashion editor
As a fashion editor, these are the best designer bags under £1000 that I think are worth the investment
The best designer bags under £1000 are well worth the investment. With many of the biggest names in fashion now retailing their top accessories for £1500 and above, luxury fashion is for many getting further out of reach. But as this list shows, there are some serious style staples to be had under a grand - with some under £500 too.
It's well documented that luxury goods costs are increasing year on year and this is highly evident when it comes to designer bags. The best designer bags under £1000 offer the opportunity to invest in some of your favourite labels, before some of the most iconic styles are far beyond most price brackets.
Some of the best designer bags can cost several thousands of pounds, but all hope is not lost if your budget doesn't stretch that far. There are a number of affordable designer bag options out there, as well as the option to hunt down a discounted Louis Vuitton. And to help you further on your handbag quest, we've rounded up the best designer bags under £1000 to show you that there are options at a range of price points.
Best designer bags under £1000 that are worth the investment
From Quiet Luxury handbags to statement, standout styles, there are plenty of designer bag options under £1000 to snap up this season. As with all designer handbags, if you're after longevity, lean towards neutral colourways of black, tan, navy and merlot, as these hues don't go out of style and can be used all year through.
While trending styles will turn heads, more timeless designs, eg. the best designer tote bags, or silhouettes that are considered brand staples will have the most longevity and are likely to also hold their value at resale.
RRP: £345 | Fashion-forward label Ganni is a Scandinavian clothing brand that has made a big impact on the fashion pact. This unusually shaped bag features a twisted top carry handle for added detail and a gold Ganni cube.
RRP: £450 | Coach bags are known for both their style and affordability and this '70s-inspired bag has a delightfully vintage feel that won't go out of style. The curved front flap is secured with a statement piece of gold hardware and we love the shoulder and crossbody straps.
RRP: £290 | The best Michael Kors bags have become a permanent fixture on many fashionistas arms and make some of the best designer bags for work. This classic tan tote is ideal for your 9-5 so add it to your work capsule wardrobe stat.
RRP: £950 | One of the best designer crossbody bags, the Chloe Marcie saddle bag is instantly recognisable and comes in just under £1000. Available in a host of colourways, opting for tan, black, grey or navy will keep your purchase versatile for all occasions.
RRP: £925 | Many of the best designer bags under £1000 are crafted from leather, so if you're on the hunt for a vegan alternative, look no further than British designer brand, Stella McCartney. A vegan, high-end, designer brand, we love this chain detailed bag.
RRP: £995 | The best Mulberry bags are a wardrobe staple and the Bayswater is one of the brand's best known designs. A smart leather satchel-inspired shoulder bag, it features the label's iconic Postman's lock, as a signature detail.
RRP: £550 | One for warmer climes, this reed and leather tote is the perfect elevated holiday bag. A timeless style, the oak and reed hues will team well with summer whites, denims and pastel hues. It's a great beach bag too for A-lister poolside style.
RRP: £875 | The best Gucci bags will never go out of style and many of the Italian clothing brand's most iconic pieces will hold their value at resale too. The Marmont comes in many guises, but this mini bag is the perfect size for keeping essentials close.
RRP: £460 | There are many Marc Jacobs bags loved by celebrities, and the current style crush amongst the fashion set, is Jacob's clever 'tote bag' series. Available in a huge range of colours, fabrications and different sizes, and this one is under £500.
RRP: £910 | For a slightly more directional buy, opt for fashion label Toteme. A regular fixture on the runway, Toteme is growing in popularity season on season, with some stand out style hits. This elegant leather shoulder bag screams Quiet Luxury.
RRP: £880 | Opting for a designer bag under £1000 with recognisable style signatures is a win-win all round, and the stud detailing on this piece makes it instantly identifiable as Valentino, despite the lack of overt branding. We love this pastel hue.
How to shop the best cheap designer bags in the UK
There is no doubt about it, a designer bag is an investment piece. A piece of arm candy real estate can set you back hundreds if not thousands of pounds, and for many, this luxury accessory just isn't an option. While designer bags used to be one of the many entry points to a label, they're often now considered integral to a designer brand's identity season on season. However, all is not lost and there are some cheaper, or more affordable designer bags available in the UK.
The best Kate Spade bags, handbags from Michael Kors, as well as labels such as Coach tend not to push the envelope above £500, making them some of the most attainable designer brands on the market. If you can stretch a little further, many designer brands have options for under £100, with Saint Laurent delivering options around the £800-£900 mark, although many of their key pieces do go over this.
In order to find the best cheap designer bags in the UK, don't be afraid to hit up the best designer outlet stores, as this is an easy way of picking up labels for less. In addition to this, look to Black Friday sales, or discount websites such as The Outnet to help you get that designer look for less.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
-
-
5 common lighting mistakes to avoid now the days are darker
Getting the lighting right is the key to balancing the look and feel of any room – avoiding easy mistakes is crucial
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
9 books about burnout to help you manage stress
Psychologists recommend their top books about burnout and tips for breaking the stress cycle
By Grace Walsh Published