Discounted Louis Vuitton bags do exist: Here's how to find one

Louis Vuitton bags never go out of fashion, in fact, right now, a classic Louis Vuitton bag is more popular than ever, and if you're a savvy shopper and know the right places online, you can find an original LV bag for a fraction of the price. But where - and has the brand got an outlet?

Louis Vuitton has always been known for having some of the best designer bags on the market and is always on top of the latest handbag trends 2023. The best Louis Vuitton bags are timeless and beautiful heirlooms that you can pass down from generation to generation. The company's broader parent, LVMH, is big on luxury and they also own a number of other luxury fashion, lifestyle, and wine brands.

But it isn't just bags that Louis Vuitton is known for. One of the best French clothing brands, twice a year, at Paris Fashion Week, Louis Vuitton host a runway show to showcase their latest fashion collections, where they give press and VIP guests a preview of their clothing, accessories, and new season bag designs for the following season. A Louis Vuitton bag could set you back an average of £2,000 plus, and surging online searches for the famous "LV" monogram bag has shown they're as popular as ever. But if you don't want to pay full price for an LV bag, you'll need to do your research.

Is there a Louis Vuitton outlet?

Unlike many other designer brands, there is no official Louis Vuitton outlet store that is associated with the brand. Official products are only sold through Louis Vuitton stores, the Louis Vuitton official website and 24S - so be wary of any websites claiming to be an outlet.

Does Louis Vuitton have sales?

Louis Vuitton never go on sale or markdown prices, so unfortunately, if you're looking to get a LV for a smaller price tag you're best bet is to look to resell websites that will have pre-loved Louis Vuitton bags.

How can I get a cheap Louis Vuitton bag?

Your best bet is to head to reputable resellers for discounted bags. They won't be cheap, but if you know what to look out for, you can find a luxury handbag that will look more or less new, and still stand the test of time.

Thanks to the expense of the designer bag market, the demand for pre-loved luxury handbags has soared to unprecedented heights, making designer bags not just great for now, but sound investments for the future. As the best designer bags will hold their worth for years to come. The designer resale market is now being dubbed the fastest growing business in fashion. In part, this has been spurred on by the ever-increasing prices of luxury goods, but a greener mindset amongst consumers is also playing its part, with more people investigating how to sell clothes online and doing their bit to keep items out of landfills for longer.

Handbag Clinic (opens in new tab) co-founder and retail director, Charlotte Staerck says, “Louis Vuitton is one of our top three bestselling brands. I think it's mostly down to its timeless aesthetic and longevity in the fashion industry. The LV Neverfull (opens in new tab) often sells within minutes of appearing on our website, and recently we sold one in just nine minutes. The LV Speedy (opens in new tab) bag is another hugely sought-after style. Made in 1930, it's still extremely popular today. Louis Vuitton bags are also highly durable - provided they have been well looked after correctly, the classic monogram and Damier styles will hold their value."

Here are Charlotte's top tips for buying a pre-loved Louis Vuitton bag:

1. Buy in the winter

The best time to snap up a Louis Vuitton bargain is between December and March. As with most high-end luxury brands, fashion houses increase the price of their handbags annually in spring. For Louis Vuitton, this is normally around 5%, but over the last few years we’ve seen as much as 17% for the best Chanel bags and others - this is due to the Covid-19 impact and the increased cost of sourcing raw materials. Between December and March is a great time to snap up an LV bag, as it will increase in value on the pre-owned market post-purchase, in line with the increasing prices at fashion houses.

2. Color effects resale value

Pay attention to the color of the leather. The LV Monogram, for example, is on vachetta leather which is designed to develop a patina over time. This slightly changes and darkens the color. So it’s important to try and avoid buying a handbag with a dark vachetta as it means it’s on its way out and considered too poor a quality to hold its value.

3. Pay attention to the handles

Louis Vuitton leather is super absorbent and the handles are the worst affected through wear and tear. The only way to correct this is by replacing the handles, which highly trained artisans can do. This costs around £150 for styles such as Speedy, Alma, and Neverfull, so it's worth bearing in mind as an extra cost when buying preowned.

The best specialist designer re-sale sites for Louis Vuitton bags

1. What Comes Around Goes Around

(Image credit: What Goes Around Comes Around)

The vintage dealers at What Comes Around Goes Around ship internationally from their stores in New York and Los Angeles, but go through deep research and consultation with experts on authenticating each item that's sourced. The site has become the go-to vintage dealer of a host of celebrities when passing through New York or LA from jewelry to vintage band tees. Their biggest section though, is designer handbags, where there's a host of LV favorites on offer.

Browse all Louis Vuitton bags at What Comes Around Goes Around (opens in new tab)

Our fashion editor recommends...

(opens in new tab) Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Papillon 26 View at What Goes Around Comes Around (opens in new tab) Resale price: $808.99 / £945 | In a very good condition, this classic second-hand Papillon has minimal wear, which is good news for those looking for a second-hand purchase. A cylindrical shoulder bag, in LV's monogram coated canvas. This bag has a Vachetta leather trim. The bag has moderate watermarks and discoloration one the leather trim and straps, as well as some chipping to hardware and moderate tarnishing, but is a great discounted price for a Luis Vuitton. (opens in new tab) Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Neverfull Tote Bag View at What Goes Around Comes Around (opens in new tab) Resale price: $1,895 / £1,622.99 | One of the best tote bags, the Neverfull was first introduced in 2007 and became an instant classic. One of the houses' most successful silhouettes thanks to its simple shape and timeless design, this is one of the best designer tote bags you can invest in. The popular Neverfull silhouette continues to be released in new prints, colors and fabrications each season, securing its longevity and breathing fresh life into this classic bag year after year. (opens in new tab) Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Montsouris MM View at What Goes Around Comes Around (opens in new tab) Resale price: $1,650 / £1,412.99 | Looking for one of the best designer backpacks that will last you a lifetime? The vintage, late '90s Montsouris backpack features LV's iconic monogram on coated canvas with gold-tone brass hardware. Super smart, this classic backpack will be great for everyday. Rated as 'Good' by the site, you can expect some wear and tear on this bag, with deep patina throughout and excessive scuffing marks on the base and corners.

2. 1stdibs

(Image credit: 1st Dibs)

The online resale market 1stdibs (opens in new tab) covers everything from fashion and jewelry to fine art and furniture. More than anything else though, 1stdibs specializes in luxury offerings. Products might not be as cheap as the thrift store finds, but for collectors looking for a certain model to add to a collection or a bag in certified mint condition, 1stdibs has a ton of offerings for different options.

Browse all Louis Vuitton bags at 1stdibs (opens in new tab)

Our fashion editor recommends...

(opens in new tab) Louis Vuitton Monogrammed Keepall Bandouliere 50 View at 1st Dibs (opens in new tab) Resale price: $1,508 / £1,252.29 | Looking for the best weekend bag? This chic monogram, LV holdall will ensure that wherever you're heading, you're going in style. The Keepall is the ideal travel bag, great for weekends and beyond. This bag is in a good condition, with scuffs on the exterior from normal use. With unstained interior lining and only minor should strap creases, this bag has clearly been well looked after. An opportunity to style up your capsule wardrobe for travel. (opens in new tab) Louis Vuitton Mandarin EPI Orange Pont Neuf PM Handbag View at 1st Dibs (opens in new tab) Resale price: $2,250 / £1,868.47 | Looking for a gorgeous Louis Vuitton bag but without the repeat pattern monogram? This timeless silhouette is subtle and elegant. In a bold orange hue, this bag delivers a hit of dopamine dressing that will brighten up any look. Crafted in France in November 2003, this bag has been kept in a great condition with slight scuffing to the corners of the bag, in line with careful use and gentle. Originally inspired by Pont Neuf, the oldest standing bridge in Paris, this gorgeous sculptural shape is ideal for smart occasions. (opens in new tab) Louis Vuitton Monogram Favorite MM 2way Crossbody Bag View at 1st Dibs (opens in new tab) Resale price: $1,242 / £1,031.39| Sadly now discontinued, if you want to get your hands on a Louis Vuitton Monogram MM, then shopping second-hand is your only option. This does mean that the MM carries a higher price point, and should retain value due to their rarity. One of the best designer crossbody bags, this monogrammed style is ideal for someone looking for a smaller designer bag that stays true to the brands' aesthetic. But as with all pre-loved bags, check the pictures and small print for the bags overall condition prior to buying.

3. The Handbag Clinic

(Image credit: The Handbag Clinic)

The Handbag Clinic (opens in new tab) is a luxury handbag restoration and preowned designer resale retailer. Clients can book a consultation with one of Handbag Clinic’s trusted team of dedicated experts, and they will be on hand to audit, authenticate, value, clean, restore, and sell your designer wares. With restoration at the heart of its business, customers can also sit back with the peace of mind that their beloved handbag will fetch its best possible price. The retailer has stores in Chelsea, Leeds, and Newcastle as well as three international stores. All bags go through rigorous quality control and authenticity procedure before going on sale online and in stores.

Browse all Louis Vuitton bags at The Handbag Clinic (opens in new tab)

Our fashion editor recommends...

Louis Vuitton Black Louise Clutch Bag View at The Handbag Clinic (opens in new tab) Resale price: £1,025 (international shipping available) | One of the less 'classic' LV bags, the Louise is the ideal bag for AM to PM dressing. With a sleek silhouette and chain strap, that can be slipped inside the bag to convert it from shoulder to clutch, this black bag will go with everything and is ideal for teaming with the best cocktail dresses for a refined finish. With a large LV emblem on the front, marking it out as a designer purchase, this calfskin bag is listed as being in a very good condition and comes with its original dust cover. Louis Vuitton LV Pont 9 Cross-Body Bag View at The Handbag Clinic (opens in new tab) Resale price: £2,195 (international shipping available) | A subtle style, with LV monogram clasp, this black cross-body bag is a great choice for those always on the go. In classic black, this will pair well with everything, regardless of season. The LV circle emblem has been reimagined by Nicolas Ghesquière and is used to create a striking focal point on the curved design. A sophisticated design, this bag is ideal for work outfits, giving handsfree appeal on your daily commute. Listed as being in a very good condition, this bag will show some minor marks of wear. Louis Vuitton Boite Flacone Vanity Case View at The Handbag Clinic (opens in new tab) Resale price: £1,625 (international shipping available) | Louis Vuitton has a long history in luggage trunks and vanity cases and while The Handbag Clinic doesn't currently have any trunks for resell, this briefcase is a treat for any fashion fan looking to start a collection. In the brand's original iconic monogram, which was created in 1854, this item will never be out of style. Listed as being in a 'Good' condition, this item understandably does show signs of damage or wear, however, it is also a fairly unique piece adding to its quality and charm.

4. Luxury Promise

(Image credit: Luxury Promise)

Established in London, Luxury Promise (opens in new tab) is a premium marketplace, allowing customers worldwide to buy and sell their pre-loved luxury items from the comfort of their own homes. Each item is carefully authenticated and checked by a team of expert authenticators, going through a triple quality control.

Browse all Louis Vuitton bags at Luxury Promise (opens in new tab)

Our fashion editor recommends...