Heidi Klum's Hermès Birkin sets a style tone that can't be beaten. These elegant alternatives are timeless buys at a fraction of the cost

Heidi Klum's designer bag is one that most of us can only dream of. Here are some of the chicest alternatives to this investment style
It's no surprise that Heidi Klum has impeccable style, and it's her tan Hermès Birkin bag that has caught our eye recently. The TV presenter and model has a closet full of designer goodies, but we imagine few are as sought-after as the legendary Birkin bag. One of the best designer bags to invest in, the Hermès Birkin is notoriously difficult to obtain, as production is limited and the cost is extremely high.
While you can shop for pre-loved styles, you should still expect to spend in the tens of thousands, with bags holding or increasing in value depending on their color, condition, and exact style. One of the most timeless silhouettes, this large tote bag is packed with style, and Heidi's tan colorway is an instant hit. Wearable with pretty much anything, thanks to the neutral hue, it can also work in any season, making this a great investment for the star.
Characterized by its belted front, top handle, and turn-lock fastening, this rectangular, leather bag is one that many brands have used for inspiration to create a classic style tote at a fraction of the price. With a solid structure, but a slightly slouchy feel, this look is a buy now, wear forever look.
This style of handbag will never date, so invest wisely and love for a lifetime
The Hermes Birkin is one of the most-loved bag styles by those in the know. A timeless design, it's instantly recognizable. From its twist lock to its belted front, the subtle logo branding only adds to the Quiet Luxury nature of this design. With the cheapest pre-owned styles selling on fashion etailer, Revolve for in excess of $11,000, this is a bag that most of us can only ever dream of.
But, have no fear, when it comes to beautiful tan bags, there are plenty of options that won't require a serious amount of savings. When approaching this forever trend, look out for key detailing, great stitching, and gorgeous tones that will work just as well with fall color palettes as they will with summer neutrals.
Get the look
With an overall more relaxed feel and soft and squidgy look, this tan bag, with a central flap-over closure, is great for everyday wear. From lazy weekends out with friends to commutes to the office, you have ample space for essentials and more. The more camel coloured leather keeps this design timeless.
When it comes to designer bags to invest in, Demellier is a label that is on our watch list. Loved by celebrities and Royalty, this brand is certainly one to start investing whilst prices remain under the $1000 mark. The Hudson comes in multiple colourways, but this timeless tan in small grain leather is hitting the mark for us.
When it comes to designer lookalikes, we love hunting down cost-effective buys that don't compromise on style and this Dasein bag from Amazon delivers a similar look and feel to that of the Birkin, without the price tag. Available in 13 colorways, we love the little pouch that's perfect for valuables.
In a slightly lighter colorway, this Teddy Blake bag will go with pretty much anything. Pair it with white jeans outfits to keep that fresh feel, or use it to lighten up indigo denim ensembles for a laid-back but elegant finish. The subtle embossed branding keeps things luxe.
With a similar twist-lock design, this structured brown bag has a delightfully formal feel that will spruce up those summer outfits for work in an instant. The top handle echoes that of the Birkin, while the solid rectangular design keeps this polished and proper.
An absolute bargain price, this large tan tote is perfect for work, fitting a 15-inch laptop with ease. While it has fewer designer hallmarks than some of the other options in this list, it more than makes up for it with functionality. With an additional crossbody strap and multiple pockets, this is a great everyday wear.
Keeping the rest of her look polished, Heidi Klum leant into the Quiet Luxury feel of her bag with a tonally neutral outfit. Her wrap sleeveless blazer and wide leg pants delivered perfect summer style and gave a fresh take on women's pantsuits, moving away from androgynous double-breasted designs, to a belted look that highlighted the star's waist.
But despite her laid-back take on tailoring, it was all about Heidi's Birkin bag for us. While handbag trends come and go, some looks will always be worth the investment, and a large tan tote bag delivers wearability and timeless style in droves.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.