Heidi Klum's Hermès Birkin sets a style tone that can't be beaten. These elegant alternatives are timeless buys at a fraction of the cost

It's no surprise that Heidi Klum has impeccable style, and it's her tan Hermès Birkin bag that has caught our eye recently. The TV presenter and model has a closet full of designer goodies, but we imagine few are as sought-after as the legendary Birkin bag. One of the best designer bags to invest in, the Hermès Birkin is notoriously difficult to obtain, as production is limited and the cost is extremely high.

While you can shop for pre-loved styles, you should still expect to spend in the tens of thousands, with bags holding or increasing in value depending on their color, condition, and exact style. One of the most timeless silhouettes, this large tote bag is packed with style, and Heidi's tan colorway is an instant hit. Wearable with pretty much anything, thanks to the neutral hue, it can also work in any season, making this a great investment for the star.

Characterized by its belted front, top handle, and turn-lock fastening, this rectangular, leather bag is one that many brands have used for inspiration to create a classic style tote at a fraction of the price. With a solid structure, but a slightly slouchy feel, this look is a buy now, wear forever look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Hermes Birkin is one of the most-loved bag styles by those in the know. A timeless design, it's instantly recognizable. From its twist lock to its belted front, the subtle logo branding only adds to the Quiet Luxury nature of this design. With the cheapest pre-owned styles selling on fashion etailer, Revolve for in excess of $11,000, this is a bag that most of us can only ever dream of.

But, have no fear, when it comes to beautiful tan bags, there are plenty of options that won't require a serious amount of savings. When approaching this forever trend, look out for key detailing, great stitching, and gorgeous tones that will work just as well with fall color palettes as they will with summer neutrals.

Get the look

Keeping the rest of her look polished, Heidi Klum leant into the Quiet Luxury feel of her bag with a tonally neutral outfit. Her wrap sleeveless blazer and wide leg pants delivered perfect summer style and gave a fresh take on women's pantsuits, moving away from androgynous double-breasted designs, to a belted look that highlighted the star's waist.

But despite her laid-back take on tailoring, it was all about Heidi's Birkin bag for us. While handbag trends come and go, some looks will always be worth the investment, and a large tan tote bag delivers wearability and timeless style in droves.