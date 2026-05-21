Under £60, Mango's new bucket bag is one of the most affordable alternatives to Gucci's iconic Emblem tote I've seen

I’m always on the hunt for pieces to add to my wardrobe that exude a designer feel without the accompanying designer price tag, and I’ve found a gem at high street retailer Mango this month.

Their new jacquard bucket bag immediately caught my attention for its striking resemblance to the dreamy GG emblem large tote bag by Gucci. An iconic designer piece, this Gucci bag can be found on the wishlists of anyone with a love for luxe arm candy, but its £1,575 retail price means it often stays on that wishlist and never makes it into spring capsule wardrobes. So this Mango bag is sure to get some traction as it offers an incredibly similar look for less than £60.

The Mango bucket bag feels much more expensive than it actually is, with its chic neutral tones, jacquard-patterned fabric and even its sweet padlock detail. It's a great size for a shoulder bag, too, though it’s slimmer than its Gucci counterpart; it will elevate both laid-back and smart-casual outfits while also offering roomy practicality.

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Mango Small Jacquard Shoulder Bag £29.99 at Mango Mango must have preempted our love for the jacquard-printed bag and has used the same fabric on this sweet, small shoulder bag. It's nowhere near as practical as the tote, but it's just as chic for evening wear. River Island Beige Monogram Webbing Front Chain Tote Bag £46 at River Island As well as the monogram pattern, we have a take on the iconic Gucci Web stripe in green and red, adding a burst of colour. River Island Beige Monogram Print Bucket Bag £44 at River Island This monogram bucket bag, with its crossbody strap and minimal design, looks far more than its price tag. The perfect accessory to pair with any spring outfit, whether it's a casual denim look or formal wedding guest attire, it has a sleek and neutral appeal.

While the spring/summer fashion colours trends for 2026 are ushering in bolder and brighter colours into wardrobes, a neutral and timeless handbag, like either Gucci’s tote or Mango’s affordable alternative, offers a solid staple for everyday dressing.

Whether it’s denim, spring dresses, or jeans and a blazer outfits, these bags can take you through your 9-5, and straight out after too. With a 90s-nostalgia feel, monogram jacquards are very much back at the forefront of the spring/summer handbag trends for 2026 and always look and feel expensive. And while many have tried to replicate the best Gucci bags, I think this Mango iteration is one of the best designer lookalikes I've seen in some time.

Notable differences in the Mango and Gucci handbags are, of course, the materials used. The Gucci tote is made from a coated fabric with real leather trims and handles, while the Mango bag is made from entirely synthetic materials. However, this doesn’t mean it doesn’t deliver a similar look, so if it's style and cost saving you're after with a hint of that Gucci aesthetic, then the Mango design is worth investigating.