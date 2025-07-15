Elevate your wardrobe basics like Emilia Fox - her black T-shirt and floral maxi skirt are the perfect smart-casual style pairing

It’s easy to fall head over heels for the new-in summer dresses and raffia accessories, but never forget that basics are an essential part of any wardrobe. Without them, you wouldn’t have the staple building blocks to build your outfits around and a plain T-shirt is a must-have for me.

They work with smart tailoring and casual denim, though Emilia Fox just wore a simple black Tee with a rather stunning skirt. She attended Henley Festival as a guest of Audi and put her classic top to good use as it balanced out her voluminous ME+EM maxi skirt.

Crafted from tulle with embroidered pink flowers running all over, this cream skirt is a showstopper and it’s now only available in one size online. The waistband is black which blended seamlessly into her T-shirt, like they were made for each other.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)

Recreate Emilia's Outfit

If the Silent Witness star had opted for a white T-shirt instead the band would have been more obvious and waist-defining. However, there would also have been quite a stark contrast between the lighter top and the rest of the skirt, and this waistband.

Her black T-shirt worked much better in my opinion to soften the final look. It had a crew-neckline and short sleeves, with a fitted silhouette that lent itself to being tucked in. Leaving a T-shirt loose and draped over a waistband is an easy way to make an ensemble more low-key, though Emilia went more polished for Henley.

The T-shirt and voluminous skirt combination came together to create a smart-casual outfit and this is why a top like this is so useful. Emilia Fox’s skirt naturally felt quite elevated thanks to its length, tulle fabric and intricate embroidery and the top balanced this.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)

Long skirt outfits can be tricky to put together but this is a good formula to follow in summer and you can mix up your T-shirts and choose a pattern if your skirt is plain. Another way to wear maxi skirts is with a blazer and Emilia also did this at Henley.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I suspect she was wearing the Sharp Shoulder Tux Blazer, also by ME+EM. As the weather has been so warm, she didn’t need to wear it all the time and held it draped over her shoulder for some photographs.The lapels were satin and it was single-breasted and longline.

If you want to wear a blazer with a high-waisted skirt or trousers I would suggest going for a jacket that’s either long like hers, or intentionally cropped. This way it will either hit below the waistband or line up with it.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Audi UK)

Something in the middle can sometimes cut off your silhouette and feel quite traditional instead of contemporary. Emilia Fox’s blazer brought structure to her look and she accessorised with a dainty chain necklace and sparkly hoop earrings.

It showed how to wear a basic T-shirt in a more elevated way and in June she also styled another blazer and maxi skirt together. The actor appeared on Good Morning Britain and this time she went for a shirt with a striped ME+EM skirt and orange Holland Cooper blazer.

I think a white T-shirt would have been great with these pieces and when the weather is really hot, you can swap Tees for neutral vest tops.