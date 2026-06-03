Martine McCutcheon reveals her £11.99 secret to a healthy scalp as she turns 50

Turning 50 is a milestone worth celebrating, and Martine McCutcheon is doing exactly that - with great hair to boot.

But the actress and singer, best loved for her roles in Love Actually and EastEnders, has been refreshingly candid about the fact that her enviable locks haven't always been easy to maintain. In fact, for years, a sensitive scalp and stubborn dandruff quietly chipped away at her confidence in ways that might feel all too familiar to many.

Now, as she marks this landmark birthday, Martine is sharing the affordable haircare hero that changed everything for her. So if you're looking for one of the best scalp treatments around, at just £11.99, it's a great-value beauty secret we can definitely get behind.

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The £11.99 shampoo Martine McCutcheon swears by for a healthy scalp

Polytar Polytar Scalp Shampoo £11.99 at Boots.com A medicated shampoo powered by clinically-proven coal tar, Polytar goes beyond symptom relief to actively treat dandruff, scalp psoriasis and eczema at the source. Working in three targeted ways to restore scalp health and encourage healthier hair growth, it's an accessible, affordable solution for anyone dealing with persistent scalp sensitivity.

After starting work with the brand as an ambassador, the actress is speaking out about something that affects millions of people but rarely gets talked about: scalp sensitivity.

"I battled with a sensitive scalp as a kid," she says. "I also had asthma, and I thought it was one of my sensitivities." It wasn't until she moved back to London - with its notoriously hard water - that things really flared up. "My hair just happened to act up, and my scalp had more dandruff flakes. I have really dark hair, and I didn't know what was going on and why."

Anyone who's dealt with a flaky scalp will know that the frustration goes well beyond a bad hair day. For Martine, it was the knock-on effect on her wardrobe that hit hardest. "It's not just the state of my scalp and hair that can impact my confidence; it's also the flakes that can fall onto my clothes, especially when I wear black," she explains. "We all love to wear it; it's stylish, it hides a multitude of sins, it's that safe colour that you just know you can look good in. But it also shows when you have a flaky scalp."

One particular memory stands out. "I remember realising after an awards show that my black dress looked like I'd been snowed on as my shoulders were covered in flakes. The last thing I wanted to be worrying about was dandruff."

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So the solution Martine swears by? Polytar. A medicated shampoo that's been quietly getting on with the job for years, it's now having something of a well-deserved moment in the spotlight with Martine as its new brand ambassador.

"Dandruff and a sensitive scalp can be something you really worry about, especially when your hair is part of your job," she says. "I knew that because of what I do for a living, it was just another issue that I didn't need coming back to haunt me. I'm so glad that I went back to Polytar and tried it, because it genuinely does make all the difference."

The key ingredient? Coal tar - a clinically proven active that doesn't just mask symptoms but actually treats dandruff, scalp psoriasis and eczema at the source. That's a meaningful distinction. While plenty of shampoos promise relief, Polytar works to restore proper scalp health by targeting the problem in three ways, tackling the underlying causes rather than simply soothing the surface.

The fact that it retails from just £11.99 makes it even more compelling. You'll find it easily on online retailers and at high-street pharmacy shops, no specialist prescription or complicated routine required. And with 4.5 stars on both Boots and Amazon websites, it seems the star isn't the only fan of this underrated treatment.

For anyone navigating scalp sensitivity, dandruff, hard water woes, or the hormonal hair changes that perimenopause can bring (a subject Martine knows well), it's absolutely worth a try.