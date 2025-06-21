I saw this bag style everywhere at Royal Ascot - it's the quiet scene stealer of the season

I had the pleasure of attending Ladies Day at Royal Ascot this year, and, races aside, the highlight of my visit was the fashion. Men and women of all ages dressed in their finery - people's personalities clearly reflected in the most beautiful outfits. The individuality was remarkable – not once did I see the same outfit worn twice.

What I did see a lot of, however, were bags that instantly reminded me of Chanel's iconic 2.55 handbag. The quilted material, diamond pattern, foldover flap and gold buckle – similar style pieces were everywhere at the races, in a range of beautiful colours.

One of the best designer handbags, the Chanel 2.55 has been at the top of my wishlist for a while now. A fan of understated fashion, I have always admired its ability to draw my eye – to stand out without being too flashy, and fit in with the Quiet Luxury looks it so often has the task of completing.

After my day out at Royal Ascot, I caught up with woman&home digital fashion editor Rivkie Baum, who wasn't surprised to hear this bag style was rife at the event. The Chanel flap bag is a 'timeless buy', she said. Below she reveals why, what to look for when buying a similar design and some ideas on how to style it.

A timeless buy

"The influence of the Chanel 2.55 is unparalleled," Rivkie says. "While the real deal would set you back in excess of £8,500, resale sites do have versions from about the £1,800 mark.

"However, such is their popularity and the hype around them, the instantly recognisable quilting, foldover flap detailing and bold metal clasp have been reimagined by numerous high street brands, to give you a slice of the style at a much more affordable price point.

"The elegant style has been a winner across the board thanks to its timeless silhouette and practical size. Roomy enough to fit the essentials, but not too oversized that it becomes cumbersome, to execute this trend, you are looking for a quilted bag that will sit neatly under your arm when worn on the shoulder."

Chanel Classic Double Flap Leather Shoulder Bag (Pre-loved) £5,090 at Selfridges

Shop the style

Charles & Keith Cressida Quilted Push-Lock Clutch £67 at Charles & Keith UK This small cream quilted bag features a push lock fastening and chain strap. The internal compartment storage is designed ergonomically, giving you slots for cards, as well as a zipped section for valuables. Available in three neutral colourways. Coach Quilted Tabby Shoulder 20 £450 at Fenwick For more of a designer look and feel, but not the £8k price tag, the Tabby Coach bag has been a huge hit for the brand and been reinvented into numerous styles and colours. The Tabby 20 is a quilted design with statement C logo clasp and quilted body for a luxurious finish. The leather bag features a chain woven strap for completeness and comes in seven colour options. Travistar Crossbody Bag £25.50 at Amazon UK If you're looking for a speedy purchase that won't break the bank, then this Amazon find is one to consider. With a four star rating, and over 6k reviews, this style has been hugely popular. Made from PU it has an adjustable strap, is waterproof and there are 11 varying styles available, all in different colours, with interesting clasps for added interest.

What to look for & how to style

"The quilt detailing is most important to this look, followed by a foldover flap and a metal clasp," Rivkie explains. "Other additions that give a nod to the Chanel look include a chain strap, interwoven with leather. This gives a high-end finish, as it evokes finishing touches we would expect from designer brands.

"A suitable choice for teaming with your best wedding guest dresses, or as we saw over the past week, a popular choice when it comes to selecting what to wear to the races, investing in a smart bag will help to add polish to every look.

Get the Chanel 2.55 bag style to instantly dress up any outfit (Image credit: Getty Images)

"While these bags pair beautifully with smart dresses, they also work well with tailoring and add a Quiet Luxury feel to jeans and a blazer outfits, essentially it will dress up any look it is paired with, helping to max out its cost per wear.

"For maximum versatility, stick to classic neutral hues that won't go out of fashion. Black is obviously a great all-rounder, but can be trickier to pair up with summer occasion wear, whereas cream, beige or tan will add a little French chic to your wardrobe, no matter the season."