M&S have a £45 rival for Loewe's £450 straw tote bag
Designer vibes on the high street for a tenth of the price? Yes please!
Just in time for those warm, summer days, M&S is stocking the perfect high street rival for Loewe's viral straw tote bag - for a fraction of the price!
M&S are always delighting fashion fans with lookalike pieces for some of the trendiest designer items out there on the market, from the 'must-have' mules that look just like Hermes' iconic Oran sandals, to a £35 Bottega lookalike.
And the iconic British retailer has done it again with a new handbag offering. Released just in time for the warmer summer months, the new M&S Straw Tote Bag is the perfect bargain alternative for theLoewe Basket Bag right down to the light straw colour and warm red-brown, leather detailing.
Shop the M&S Straw Tote Bag
M&S Collection Straw Tote Bag, £45 | M&S
Perfect for summer days in the office, family picnics, or cocktails in the pub garden, this gorgeous straw tote is as versatile as it is beautiful. Plus, with a cotton lining, drawstring closure, and an internal zipped pockets, you can rest assured that all your belongings will stay safe and organised.
The Loewe bag retails for £450, making it one of the best designer bags under £1000 for the hot weather. But for those wanting to emulate a similar look without the high-end price tag, the £45 M&S alternative is an ideal investment.
Clearly designed with both style and practicality in mind, the lookalike piece will not only bring a light, breezy look to any summer outfit, but as it also features a drawstring closure and internal zipped pockets, your belongings will be kept safe and organised despite the bag's large tote style.
The bag is available with brown leather accents or with black and can be found easily online, though it is available is select M&S stores.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
The essential nailcare step you should never skip if you want a healthy shiny finish, according to pros
We've quizzed the nail pros about why you should use cuticle, for a healthy and polished manicure look...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
13 award-winning shampoos and conditioners for every hair type, picked by our panel of experts
Great hair starts from your wash day. These award-winning shampoos and conditioners will leave locks clean, shiny, moisturised and ready for styling.
By Stephanie Maylor Published