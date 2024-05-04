M&S have a £45 rival for Loewe's £450 straw tote bag

Just in time for those warm, summer days, M&S is stocking the perfect high street rival for Loewe's viral straw tote bag - for a fraction of the price!

M&S are always delighting fashion fans with lookalike pieces for some of the trendiest designer items out there on the market, from the 'must-have' mules that look just like Hermes' iconic Oran sandals, to a £35 Bottega lookalike.

And the iconic British retailer has done it again with a new handbag offering. Released just in time for the warmer summer months, the new M&S Straw Tote Bag is the perfect bargain alternative for theLoewe Basket Bag right down to the light straw colour and warm red-brown, leather detailing.

Shop the M&S Straw Tote Bag

M&S Collection Straw Tote Bag, £45 | M&S Perfect for summer days in the office, family picnics, or cocktails in the pub garden, this gorgeous straw tote is as versatile as it is beautiful. Plus, with a cotton lining, drawstring closure, and an internal zipped pockets, you can rest assured that all your belongings will stay safe and organised.

(Image credit: Loewe)

The Loewe bag retails for £450, making it one of the best designer bags under £1000 for the hot weather. But for those wanting to emulate a similar look without the high-end price tag, the £45 M&S alternative is an ideal investment.

(Image credit: M&S)

Clearly designed with both style and practicality in mind, the lookalike piece will not only bring a light, breezy look to any summer outfit, but as it also features a drawstring closure and internal zipped pockets, your belongings will be kept safe and organised despite the bag's large tote style.

The bag is available with brown leather accents or with black and can be found easily online, though it is available is select M&S stores.