I'm buying the £35 M&S Bottega lookalike before it sells out - the Aperol Spritz-core colour is dreamy for summer

If you've been lusting after one of Bottega's signature woven handbags for a while but can't quite justify dropping thousands on one, you need to sprint to the M&S website right now.

Bottega Veneta are responsible for some of the most iconic and best designer bags out there right now, with the distinctive woven design and unique silhouettes providing the perfect way to channel quiet luxury with a touch of individuality.

From the spacious Hop to the super cute and instantly recognisable Jodie, everything about Bottega's bag offerings leave us heart-eyed. Other than the price, that is.

If you're more of a designer bags under £1000 sort of person, it's understandable that a Bottega bag's price tag would be the only reason not to treat yourself to one.

That's why it's so exciting to see high street names providing such gorgeous designer-inspired pieces ahead of summer - and the M&S Woven Braided Grab Bag in a bright orange hue that brings ice cold Aperol Spritzes to mind has wowed us.

Shop the M&S Bottega-Inspired Bag

M&S Collection Woven Braided Grab Bag View at M&S RRP: £35 | A bargain rival for the iconic Bottega woven bags, this M&S piece provides the most dreamy pop of colour for summer outfits (just like trending orange nails). Bottega Veneta Hop Large Intrecciato Leather Tote View at Net-A-Porter RRP: £3,140 | The woven Bottega Hop has become a modern classic and this rich navy tone is a timeless pick.

The handmade M&S accessory boasts an intricate woven composition, an ultra roomy bucket bag design for carrying plenty of essentials and a chic magnetic fastening to close things up. The thick woven shoulder strap provides comfort when taking the bag out and about, too.

If your spring capsule wardrobe focusses on neutral themes or seems to be lacking vibrancy and colour, the M&S Bottega rival is an easy fix for the problem. The chic yet bold orange colour is set to be one of the biggest 2024 spring/summer fashion trends, along with basket weave pieces. So it's a win-win purchase.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: M&S)

With the M&S Woven Braided Grab Bag selling fast (the black version has sold out completely!), shoppers have left plenty of rave reviews having ordered it for themselves.

One customer hailed the piece a "beautiful bag" and admitted they "jumped at the chance" to snap it up when they noticed it had come back in stock.

"Love love love this bag," another wrote, rating it five stars. "Just wish it came in Navy, Cream, Brown and Red as it’s so nice. Very smart for day or evening and light weight."