Sarah Jessica Parker's trending Coach Kisslock bag is back in the spotlight – and I've found the best high-street lookalike

Spotted on Sarah Jessica Parker in 2024 whilst filming in New York as her infamous character, Carrie Bradshaw, the Coach Kisslock bag has recently re-emerged as this season's most wanted bag style.

Partially down to its nostalgic, timeless design, alongside its buttery leather and slouchy silhouette, the Coach Kisslock bag is the 'it' bag of 2025, making it one of the best designer bags to invest in this season. So it's no surprise that the bag has sold out almost everywhere. Almost. Selfridges currently has just one left (yes, really), so we would advise you to snap it up quickly here before it's gone!

However, if you're not quite ready to splurge on the last remaining Coach Kisslock bag, I've found an equivalent from COS that might just be one of the best designer lookalikes to snap up this season. It offers a similar finish to SJP's burgundy bag and the same sought-after slouchy clutch design.

Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming for the third season of And Just Like That... which is set to be released in 2025. The Large Kisslock Frame Bag from Coach was styled alongside a long denim maxi skirt, a checked button-up blazer, a knitted navy wrap scarf, and some open-toe lace-up heels.

Coach Kisslock Frame Large Leather Shoulder Bag £695 at Selfridges This large leather handbag features soft supple leather, a detachable shoulder strap, and luxurious gold-toned detailing. And although this bag is certainly an investment piece, £695 isn't as expensive as lots of other cult-classics including SJP's favoured Fendi Baguette bags. COS Cavatelli Clutch Bag Leather £135 at COS This slouchy clutch is made from premium leather that has a rich bordeaux hue, using a chrome-free dyeing process. Although it doesn't have the same kisslock clasp, it does have a large, fit-all shape and soft, supple leather, too. Choose from three colourways.

Coach has become a go-to for many A-listers, from Jennifer Lopez to Gwyneth Paltrow. Kate Moss was spotted wearing a previous Coach Kisslock bag design back in 2016, the 'Mickey Kisslock Bag'. So not only is this style of bag in right now, but it's also an enduring design that will see you through years of wear.

Slouchy leather handbags are all the rage this season, tying in with the predicted spring/summer 2025 trends. Larger clutch silhouettes are also being favoured, which are designed to be carried, and we've noted that Bottega Veneta's pouch bag has been heavily trending, too. I love the practical sizing of these reworked styles because they perfectly marry functionality and style, making them ideal for special occasions, holidays, and even everyday wear.