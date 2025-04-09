Sarah Jessica Parker's trending Coach Kisslock bag is back in the spotlight – and I've found the best high-street lookalike
Vintage-inspired and endlessly versatile, this bag is having a major moment
Spotted on Sarah Jessica Parker in 2024 whilst filming in New York as her infamous character, Carrie Bradshaw, the Coach Kisslock bag has recently re-emerged as this season's most wanted bag style.
Partially down to its nostalgic, timeless design, alongside its buttery leather and slouchy silhouette, the Coach Kisslock bag is the 'it' bag of 2025, making it one of the best designer bags to invest in this season. So it's no surprise that the bag has sold out almost everywhere. Almost. Selfridges currently has just one left (yes, really), so we would advise you to snap it up quickly here before it's gone!
However, if you're not quite ready to splurge on the last remaining Coach Kisslock bag, I've found an equivalent from COS that might just be one of the best designer lookalikes to snap up this season. It offers a similar finish to SJP's burgundy bag and the same sought-after slouchy clutch design.
Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming for the third season of And Just Like That... which is set to be released in 2025. The Large Kisslock Frame Bag from Coach was styled alongside a long denim maxi skirt, a checked button-up blazer, a knitted navy wrap scarf, and some open-toe lace-up heels.
Shop Coach Kisslock Bag & COS lookalike
This large leather handbag features soft supple leather, a detachable shoulder strap, and luxurious gold-toned detailing. And although this bag is certainly an investment piece, £695 isn't as expensive as lots of other cult-classics including SJP's favoured Fendi Baguette bags.
Coach has become a go-to for many A-listers, from Jennifer Lopez to Gwyneth Paltrow. Kate Moss was spotted wearing a previous Coach Kisslock bag design back in 2016, the 'Mickey Kisslock Bag'. So not only is this style of bag in right now, but it's also an enduring design that will see you through years of wear.
Shop More High-Street Alternatives & SJP's Look
Although a much smaller design than the original, this chain strap clutch has the same slouchy leather design and kisslock clasp. Pair this with one of the best wedding guest dresses to attend warm-weather nuptials or style for an evening occasion with a little black dress.
The best handbags on Amazon come in a variety of shapes and styles, and this kisslock bag is the ultimate find. Use it for carrying your everyday essentials or finish off your occasionwear looks with an elevated finish.
This houndstooth wool jacket feels designer due to its elevated finishing touches, including its front pockets and wool-blend material. Style over dresses, tailored trousers, or even your favourite denim pieces.
A denim maxi skirt is a staple that every capsule wardrobe deserves. Wear this everyday styled with floaty linen shirts or your go-to t-shirts. For a polished evening look, team with a ruffled blouse and wedge raffia sandals.
These suede-heeled sandals are perfect for making a statement this season. Plus, they have a comfortable block heel that's designed for all-day wear. Style with dresses, tailored separates, or even your some ecru barrel leg jeans.
Slouchy leather handbags are all the rage this season, tying in with the predicted spring/summer 2025 trends. Larger clutch silhouettes are also being favoured, which are designed to be carried, and we've noted that Bottega Veneta's pouch bag has been heavily trending, too. I love the practical sizing of these reworked styles because they perfectly marry functionality and style, making them ideal for special occasions, holidays, and even everyday wear.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
