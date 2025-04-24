Sarah Jessica Parker just gave her skinny jeans a surprising spring update and the result has us reaching for this outfit combination

Sarah Jessica Parker shows us how to update jeans to wear them throughout spring with one simple styling trick

Sarah Jessica Parker wearing boots and jeans and shielded sunglasses
(Image credit: Getty Images)
We're always looking for new ways to style jeans and stepping out in New York, Sarah Jessica Parker proved her fashion nous by reworking a pair of grey skinny jeans for a more directional feel.

Giving her jeans a deep cuff, SJP folded up the hem, and teamed them with a pair of fitted short boots, before adding a slouchy tee, a tailored coat and a classic quilted handbag. The outfit was the epitome of New York style - cool, casual, but well put together.

Jeans and boots are a timeless combination, particularly when it comes to how to style bootcut jeans, but wearing boots with a rolled hem or cropped jeans is actually the perfect solution to spring outfit ideas.

Sarah Jessica Parker's spring styling hack to refresh jeans

We will never not be taking style notes from SJP and this combination for spring is not just stylish, it's economical too, as it gives us a little more wear out of our favourite jeans and boots.

Sarah Jessica Parker in New York wearing cropped jeans and boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As we transition away from heavy winter wear, we wouldn't blame you for wanting to get a little more longevity out of some key capsule wardrobe pieces, and this look means that you can make those calf-length boots and those long jeans max out on their cost-per-wear.

Key to the look is the right style of boot, and an ankle boot will often be too short for this type of ensemble. Opt for boots that finish above the ankle, but aren't quite at the calf, and fit snug against your leg.

When it comes to the jeans to make this outfit sing, look to the denim trends of 2025, and go for slim jeans, which you can fold a deep hem on – in the style of Sarah Jessica Parker. Or if you want to dip your toe into this look, try a spring-ready ankle cropped design, which means no leg will be on show, but they do work brilliantly with fitted short boots too.

Get the look

Levi's grey 501 jeansTimeless style
Levi
501 Originals

RRP: £100 | Opt for a slim leg jean over super skinny to make turning up the hem easier. These jeans are a style classic and can be worn with the leg at full length through autumn and winter, before a style refresh for the months ahead.

black suede ankle boots
LK Bennett
Harp Ankle Boot

RRP: was £399, now £319 | Give your spring outfit a double fashion boost by opting for a pair of on-trend suede boots. The sleek pointed toe on this gorgeous pair will help to lengthen your legs, while the chunkier, lower heel offers comfort.

Mango black tailored coat
MANGO
Structured Longline Coat

RRP: £299 | A black tailored coat will never go out of style and this longer length design will work for everything from the office to eveningwear and even smartening up your favourite denim. Buy now and put away for autumn.

whistles grey marl tee
Whistles
White Willa V-Neck Cap Sleeve Tee

RRP: £35 | While SJP went for a slouchier style top, a simple t-shirt in a coordinating grey or a bright white will help to lift your whole look, and keep your outfit simple. This cotton, V-neck style is a wardrobe essential heading into summer.

Fiorelli grey quilted tote bag
Fiorelli
Camillie Chain Shopper Tote Bag

RRP: £89 | Sarah Jessica Parker has one of the best designer handbag collections, and while we can't see exactly what make her tote is, we're choosing to draw inspiration from the luxe quilt detailing that conjures up all the Chanel vibes.

Black Celine shield sunglasses
Celine
Acetate Square-Frame Sunglasses

RRP: £380 | The best designer sunglasses can stand the test of time and for immediate A-lister style, nothing beats a pair of oversized shades. This black-rimmed pair will shield you from the sun in style and elevate any outfit they're paired with.

Some might see Sarah Jessica Parker's look as a little controversial, but just like her alter ego, Carrie Bradshaw, SJP has always been known for pushing style boundaries and this outfit is no exception.

As the weather warms up, jeans can get pushed to the back of the wardrobe, but a simple restyle to your favourite skinny jeans, simply adds to their longevity. The deep cuff also creates more of a statement finish, offering a laidback look, that still feels like it stepped off the runway.

Pairing this outfit with short boots was a stroke of fashion genius, although mixing practical footwear, with excellently executed style is something we'd expect from the star. You could also make cropped jeans work with the best white trainers in a low-rise cut, or even some on-trend loafers. The boot however, does make it all feel that little bit more directional.

By keeping the rest of her look fairly muted, Parker's outfit doesn't try too hard, it makes a statement without much effort, and shows that she has very much thought about every element of her jeans and a nice top ensemble. The tailored coat adds polish to the grey jeans - a denim colour that can feel quite casual, while the quilted bag feels utterly timeless.

So if you're looking for a simple spring update to a pair of jeans and boots, this is the one to be adding to your outfit rotation.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.

Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

