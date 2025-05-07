Forget wide leg pants, Pippa Middleton proved the timeless style of skinny jeans and knee-high boots
The chic combination will never go out of fashion
Pippa Middleton’s casual style is effortlessly sleek and chic, and her pairing of blue skinny jeans and black knee-high boots has us wanting to retire our wide-leg pants and comfy sneakers.
There's no closet staple more widely loved than jeans. Their versatility means once you've found the best jeans for your body type, styling any casual look is a cinch. The trend this year has leaned towards wide-leg silhouettes when it comes to pants, and those relaxed styles will always be a must in any capsule closet, but after stumbling across this 2012 snap of Pippa Middleton, we're convinced to try out the divisive skinny jean trend.
The sleek and streamlined skinny fit means these jeans look really chic tucked into knee-high boots, and Pippa Middleton proved that on an outing in London. The smokey blue tone of the denim was the perfect muted shade for this casual, off-duty look and worked wonderfully well with the rest of the blue hues in her outfit.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr agrees that these two items are a dream combination. She says: "as a long-time fan of knee boots, I know there is no better way to style them than with skinny jeans. It's a practical, timeless look that needs very little in the way of accessories, and will work whatever the weather. Genius!"
Shop Pippa Middleton's Outfit
These affordable skinny jeans are a beautiful indigo-blue shade that looks great with everything from neutrals to jewel tones. They have a sleek high waisted fit and streamline fit down the leg. Style with knee high boots to recreate Pippa Middleton's chic 2012 outfit.
Elevate any look in moments with these sleek suede boots from Reformation. They're unbelievably classic and made with a luxe and silky stretch suede that's lightweight and fits like a glove. With a comfy block heel and squared off toe, they're timeless.
Shop Knee High Boots
If you want a chic pair of knee high boots that are comfortable and easy to wear as well as being sure to elevate your closet, these are perfect. They have a chic round toe and flat sole, with a slight block heel creating a lovely shape. Wear them with everything from a midi dress to jeans to dress them up or down.
The ruched detail running up the legs of these boots brings in so much chic texture, with the mid-height block heel creating a sleek and timeless look. The sleek, all black look is a super glamorous touch and, given how minimal the rest the boot design is, these are so easy to style with your existing closet favorites.
These knee high boots come in this beautiful taupe hue as well as a striking red and a timeless black colorway too. They have a sleek, thin kitten heel and are crafted from a soft suede. Tuck into jeans like Pippa Middleton did in 2012 or wear with a flowing dress to create a stunning formal look.
Skinny jeans are such a flattering choice of pants, no matter your body shape, with their usually high-waisted shape creating a sleek and streamlined look that also works to give an elongating effect to the leg.
This was accentuated even more by Pippa’s choice to finish her outfit with some chic knee-high boots, which she tucked the jeans into. Sure, you could slip into your best white sneakers or some trendy ballet flats to give a more spring-ready look, but we'll be wearing our knee highs until it's physically impossible with the heat - they're just so comfortable and always look perfectly chic.
Pippa Middleton has quite the collection of knee-high boots, and this pair is one of her most classic. The plain black suede brings in a brilliant pop of texture without being overwhelming or too formal-feeling, and the slightly pointed toe adds to the sleek feel of the rest of her look.
The low block heel is a comfortable design detail that makes this style of boot so easy to walk around in all day, so you'll catch us wearing this style for work, lunch dates, and basically every event we'll ever attend.
The combination of Pippa’s skinny jeans and black boots together was gorgeous and tucking in her jeans gave her outfit a very sleek, elegant silhouette. She coordinated her blue jeans and black boots with her slate blue Tory Burch leather jacket, light blue blouse and black Modalu bag. Keeping to a more pared-back color palette is a great way to give your outfit a sophisticated, cohesive feel and Pippa’s London look is one you can take inspiration from no matter the season.
In warmer weather, ditch the jacket for a casual t-shirt or add a more striking blouse to draw the eye. For fall and winter, simply add a longline coat and a thick scarf over the top and switch the shirt for a sweater on those really chilly days. No matter how you style them, a pair of skinny jeans and knee high boots will still do all the talking.
This combination was something of a uniform for Pippa at this time, as she had previously worn what looked to be the same boots and similar jeans in October 2012. On this occasion Pippa also tucked her jeans into her footwear and styled them with a longline blue top and a black blazer.
If you haven’t yet settled upon your favorite knee high boots then there’s never been a better time to seek out a great pair. We’ll certainly be taking some jeans and boots styling tips from Pippa.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
