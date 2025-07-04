I'm backing this year's polka dot trend – but Scarlett Johansson's timeless shirt dress just sealed it for me

Polka dots are everywhere at the moment, and Scarlett Johansson's appearance at the Jurassic World press conference in South Korea confirms their popularity. Photographed at the event among celebrity cast members, Johansson wore an elegant black polka dot shirt dress and red slingback heels.

This season has been brimming with polka dots, from covering full-length gowns at the Dries Van Noten spring/summer show to being spotted on some of our favorite A-listers – Scarlett Johansson included. Although a key part of the 2025 spring/summer fashion trends, it can often feel hard to know how to integrate this playful print into your daily outfits. Which is why this elevated shirt dress has caught my attention.

Johansson's polka dot dress is from Prada and is made from a chiffon-silk material. Featuring large white buttons down the front, the dress has a nautical-inspired look. And although her exact dress has sold out, we've found some excellent designer lookalikes to shop for, offering the same look for less.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking to wear polka dots and you're new to wearing prints, integrating this look via one of the best summer dresses, such as a timeless shirt dress, is an easy entry point. Characterised by a button-front, they often include flattering waist-cinching silhouettes, and they don't require much styling, meaning you can throw them on and feel instantly put together without having to think about layering or bold accessories.

Shop Similar Polka Dot Dresses

A polka dot shirt dress works just as well for the office as it does for special occasions, and with the right accessories, you can dress it up with ease. The key is to let the dress take center stage; don't overcomplicate your choice of accessories. Opt for refined and simple jewelry such as delicate necklaces or simple hoop earrings. And for footwear, choose either a contrasting color, such as red, or go neutral with ecru, midnight navy, or black.