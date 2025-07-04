I'm backing this year's polka dot trend – but Scarlett Johansson's timeless shirt dress just sealed it for me
A polka dot shirt dress has just become my closet go-to for summer
Polka dots are everywhere at the moment, and Scarlett Johansson's appearance at the Jurassic World press conference in South Korea confirms their popularity. Photographed at the event among celebrity cast members, Johansson wore an elegant black polka dot shirt dress and red slingback heels.
This season has been brimming with polka dots, from covering full-length gowns at the Dries Van Noten spring/summer show to being spotted on some of our favorite A-listers – Scarlett Johansson included. Although a key part of the 2025 spring/summer fashion trends, it can often feel hard to know how to integrate this playful print into your daily outfits. Which is why this elevated shirt dress has caught my attention.
Johansson's polka dot dress is from Prada and is made from a chiffon-silk material. Featuring large white buttons down the front, the dress has a nautical-inspired look. And although her exact dress has sold out, we've found some excellent designer lookalikes to shop for, offering the same look for less.
If you're looking to wear polka dots and you're new to wearing prints, integrating this look via one of the best summer dresses, such as a timeless shirt dress, is an easy entry point. Characterised by a button-front, they often include flattering waist-cinching silhouettes, and they don't require much styling, meaning you can throw them on and feel instantly put together without having to think about layering or bold accessories.
Shop Similar Polka Dot Dresses
This shirt dress is made from a lightweight fabric and features a classic navy and cream polka dot print, short puff sleeves, and a stylish midi-length design. Pair with either neutral accessories or go bold with crimson red slingbacks.
This black and white polka dot dress will go from smart to casual with ease, making it quite the closet hero. For everyday wear, pair with leather flats or your best white trainers and easily dress up with wedge sandals for the chicest evening attire.
Not only is Rixo home to some of the best wedding guest dresses, but its luxurious dress styles translate to everyday wear too. This polka dot design features a smooth waist panel that creates more volume through the skirt and has elasticated cuffs to push up the sleeves.
Small kitten heel styles are certainly a central part of the shoe trends of 2025, and this style offers extra height without the discomfort of a stiletto. Choose from a total of seventeen colorways.
A polka dot shirt dress works just as well for the office as it does for special occasions, and with the right accessories, you can dress it up with ease. The key is to let the dress take center stage; don't overcomplicate your choice of accessories. Opt for refined and simple jewelry such as delicate necklaces or simple hoop earrings. And for footwear, choose either a contrasting color, such as red, or go neutral with ecru, midnight navy, or black.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.