Katie Piper looks cool and contemporary in this trending high street buy, her polka dot waistcoat is such a versatile summer buy

Polka dots never go out of style and really are a true perennial when it comes to prints in your wardrobe. The playful dots have been popular for decades and are never far from the style spotlight, but they seem more popular than ever this season, and the high street is absolutely brimming with spotty buys.

You really are spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping for polka dots right now, but if you need a little bit of inspiration, then I’d recommend taking note from Katie Piper and opting for a waistcoat covered in the must-have pattern. The star wore a gorgeous monochrome button-down during an episode of Loose Women earlier this week, and although the fitted separate looked very polished and high-end, it's actually from one of our favourite British clothing brands, Nobody’s Child.

Katie’s polka dot piece is a great one for the summer months and will tick off one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, all with a grown-up and very chic feel. You can find the very same top, along with some similar separates below.

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(Image credit: Shutterstock, Ken McKay, ITV)

Shop the Look

Exact Match Nobody's Child White Polka Dot Waistcoat £85 at Nobody's Child This tailored piece will flatter in all the right places and will look gorgeous teamed with your best skinny denim as a new take on date night dressing, or try the matching trousers for a bolder look. Lipsy Polka Dot Spot Peplum Tailored Waistcoat £46 at Next If the fresh white is a little too much for you, go for this softer beige alternative that will look equally as chic but with a slightly warmer aesthetic. Boden Square Neck Linen Waistcoat £79 at Boden A linen fabric means that this dotty design will feel lovely and cool to wear on even the warmest of day ahead. Team it with a pleated skirt and chunky sandals for a relaxed spin.

Shop More Spotty Tops

M&S Lyocell Blend Polka Dot Tie Front Top £26 at M&S If waistcoats aren't for you, try this loose-fit floaty number to show of polka dots in the sun. The delicate bows at the front add a lovely feminine feel too. Very Self Belt Polka Jacket £40 at Very This smart, short-sleeved jacket comes with a tie-waist to add shape and definition. Wear it with tailored trousers and heels to pep up your 9-5 wardrobe. Fatface Darcy Ivory Spot Regular Blouse £49.50 at Fatface These slightly squiggly spots give the timeless trend a contemporary rework while remaining very wearable, and the tie sides mean you can adjust the boxy fit to suit your frame.

While polka dots are quite busy, they are surprisingly easy to style and always manage to stay on trend, so investing in a piece like Katie’s makes lots of fashion sense.

It’s always best to use your dotty piece as the main focus of your outfit, though, so keep the rest of your look quite simple and understated to avoid any clashing. Use your spotted separates to pep up old barrel leg jeans, or to add some polish to a swishy, white midi skirt and keep your jewellery to a minimum, and you’ll be all set.

If you prefer to cover your upper arms during summer, there is no reason to avoid waistcoats either - you can easily layer a spotted piece over a plain white t-shirt or a floaty blouse to tick off the style staple but with a little more coverage.