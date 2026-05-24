Katie Piper looks cool and contemporary in this trending high street buy, her polka dot waistcoat is such a versatile summer buy
The stylish star looked amazing in her monochrome separates
Polka dots never go out of style and really are a true perennial when it comes to prints in your wardrobe. The playful dots have been popular for decades and are never far from the style spotlight, but they seem more popular than ever this season, and the high street is absolutely brimming with spotty buys.
You really are spoilt for choice when it comes to shopping for polka dots right now, but if you need a little bit of inspiration, then I’d recommend taking note from Katie Piper and opting for a waistcoat covered in the must-have pattern. The star wore a gorgeous monochrome button-down during an episode of Loose Women earlier this week, and although the fitted separate looked very polished and high-end, it's actually from one of our favourite British clothing brands, Nobody’s Child.
Katie’s polka dot piece is a great one for the summer months and will tick off one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, all with a grown-up and very chic feel. You can find the very same top, along with some similar separates below.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
This tailored piece will flatter in all the right places and will look gorgeous teamed with your best skinny denim as a new take on date night dressing, or try the matching trousers for a bolder look.
Shop More Spotty Tops
While polka dots are quite busy, they are surprisingly easy to style and always manage to stay on trend, so investing in a piece like Katie’s makes lots of fashion sense.
It’s always best to use your dotty piece as the main focus of your outfit, though, so keep the rest of your look quite simple and understated to avoid any clashing. Use your spotted separates to pep up old barrel leg jeans, or to add some polish to a swishy, white midi skirt and keep your jewellery to a minimum, and you’ll be all set.
If you prefer to cover your upper arms during summer, there is no reason to avoid waistcoats either - you can easily layer a spotted piece over a plain white t-shirt or a floaty blouse to tick off the style staple but with a little more coverage.
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Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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