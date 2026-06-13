I've fallen head over heels for this polka dot dress - it's the chicest way to wear this season's biggest occasionwear trend

High street label Joe Browns has named one of their latest pieces ‘The Perfect Polka Dot Dress’, which seems quite a bold statement, but after wearing this particular spotted number to a friend’s birthday celebration last weekend, I can confirm it actually does live up to the title.

Polka dots have been everywhere over the last few weeks, and although I already had a few casual dotty designs, I was keen to work the playful spring/summer fashion trend for 2026 into my occasionwear wardrobe, and this Joe Browns' design really is the ideal piece for a sunny event – I absolutely loved wearing it.

What makes this dress so ‘perfect’? Well, firstly, the fresh take on the traditional dotted pattern. The combination of a soft cream base colour and toffee brown spots feels a little more contemporary than the usual monochrome iterations. The warmed-up neutrals are understated and chic, but have a softer feel to them that takes the edge off the bold print. The fit and flare shape and bust-framing square neckline is supremely flattering, and if you want upper arm coverage, a cropped cream or toffee cardigan will lean further into the 50s-inspired silhouette.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop my polka dot Dress

Joe Browns Perfect Polka Dot Dress £60 at Joe Browns This midi dress has a fit-and-flare shape to it that flatters in all the right places and will look great on pretty much any body shape. The light and airy cotton blend fabric will keep you comfy in the sunshine, and it's available in UK sizes 8-24.

Shop More Polka Dot Dresses

The cut and shape of the Joe Brown dress is such a winner. The vintage-inspired fit-and-flare silhouette is universally flattering and accentuates my natural curves beautifully, and will cleverly create them on sportier frames too. The dress has a lovely, neat top half and then an A-line skirt which skimmed over my tummy and hips to give me an instant confidence boost without the need for my best shapewear. It left me feeling great.

Lastly, the cotton and elastane blend fabric is wonderfully light and breathable to wear in the sun. I wore it to a drink in a beer garden on a warm afternoon and felt comfortable the whole time. The cotton fabric is easy to care for, too - it can be thrown in the machine on a cool wash, and you'll be all set.

I wore the Joe Browns piece for a big birthday party, but it’s a dress that can easily work for daytime wear too. I love the frock so much that I will definitely be swapping out my court shoes for chunky sandals to get some extra wear out of it for a sunny weekend. It’s such a great all-rounder that can easily be dressed up or down to suit your plans.

Polka dots never go out of style, either, so investing in a timeless piece like this now means you'll have a winning look for an event for years to come without any worries about it feeling dated.

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This dress really has ticked all of my boxes and lives up to the hype that its name suggests. Flattering, fun and easy to wear - I have fallen hard for this pretty polka frock.