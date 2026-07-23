Well-loved for its unique prints, flattering silhouettes and size-inclusive range, if you’re looking for an elegant summer wedding guest dresses for 2026, Rixo is definitely the place to browse. With timeless designs, Alex Jones might have worn this still available polka dot piece as a holiday-ready design last year, but with the spotty print still very much on-trend, this look is still very much on our minds.

Rixo is having a real moment in the fashion spotlight right now. As one of the best British clothing brands, its pieces have been spotted on celebrities including Alison Hammond, Lisa Snowdon and Anna Kendrick. Recently announcing an autumn/winter collaboration with John Lewis, it seems like there is no stopping the label right now, and may of the brand's key pieces, such as Alex's dress carry on for several seasons.

Posing in the Abi chiffon midi dress from Rixo, as she enjoyed her sunny getaway, Alex also wore this dress to Wimbledon last year, proving that the best summer dresses are versatile buys you can rework for numerous occasions. With a trending scarf-style neckline, relaxed bodice and a tiered midi skirt, this flattering design feels thoroughly contemporary.

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