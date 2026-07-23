Liberty’s sell-out Beauty Advent Calendar waitlist just opened – and it’s worth signing up for

We know we're still in the height of summer, but hear us out as the waitlist for Liberty's annual sell-out beauty advent calendar is officially open.

Yes, you heard that right, Liberty's coveted beauty advent calendar is returning for its 12th year, stashed full of the best face moisturisers and best eye creams. We might still be 5 months out from December 1st, but this isn't the only beauty advent calendar that is already prepping to hit the market. In fact, just last week, we got all the insider intel on the 2026 Harrods beauty advent calendars.

Boasting the highest value contents than ever before, impressively worth over £1300, Liberty's calendar offers a handpicked selection of 29 luxury beauty buys. Fortunately, we've uncovered everything you need to know, from its highly-anticipated contents and price tag to its launch date.

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The 2026 edition is here Liberty London Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2026 £285 at Liberty UK RRP: £285 Number of products: 29 (21 full size – plus a drawstring bag) Total value of products included: £1,300+ Highest value item: £180 What's included? Liberty have partnered for the fourth (and final) year with artist, Clym Evernden, to design this year's advent calendar which brings the flagship store to life through beautiful illustrations. You'll be treated to 29 buys, 21 of which are full-size and 26 that you won't find in other advent calendars. Discover skincare, makeup, fragrance and bath and body formulas from the likes of Sunday Riley, MZ Skin, Trinny London and Augustinus Bader. Plus, inside 20 calendars you'll find a Golden Ticket worth £1,000 to spend at Liberty.

What's inside the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2026?

Ok, take it as your official spoiler warning. If you don't want to know the contents of the 2026 Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar, look away now.

This year's selection includes a plethora of top-shelf products across skincare, haircare, makeup, bodycare and fragrance. We're talking an assortment of the best perfumes for women, a luxurious brightening serum and one of the best mascaras for short lashes – plus, much, much more.