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Liberty’s sell-out Beauty Advent Calendar waitlist just opened – and it’s worth signing up for

This iconic calendar has been known to sell out in as little as 25 minutes...

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Image of the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2026 on a beige background with a garland with lights at the top, cream and oil swatches
(Image credit: Future/Liberty)
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We know we're still in the height of summer, but hear us out as the waitlist for Liberty's annual sell-out beauty advent calendar is officially open.

Yes, you heard that right, Liberty's coveted beauty advent calendar is returning for its 12th year, stashed full of the best face moisturisers and best eye creams. We might still be 5 months out from December 1st, but this isn't the only beauty advent calendar that is already prepping to hit the market. In fact, just last week, we got all the insider intel on the 2026 Harrods beauty advent calendars.

Boasting the highest value contents than ever before, impressively worth over £1300, Liberty's calendar offers a handpicked selection of 29 luxury beauty buys. Fortunately, we've uncovered everything you need to know, from its highly-anticipated contents and price tag to its launch date.

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What's inside the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2026?

Ok, take it as your official spoiler warning. If you don't want to know the contents of the 2026 Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar, look away now.

This year's selection includes a plethora of top-shelf products across skincare, haircare, makeup, bodycare and fragrance. We're talking an assortment of the best perfumes for women, a luxurious brightening serum and one of the best mascaras for short lashes – plus, much, much more.