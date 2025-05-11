Jennifer Aniston's white sneakers, turned-up jeans and smart blazer are closet must-haves
Jennifer Aniston never fails to style jeans effortlessly - and this look is no exception
Caroline Parr
Jennifer's outfits always impress, whether she's nailing timeless fashion trends and making basic staples look incredible or stepping out in chic designer pieces on the red carpet.
And while we'll always turn to her for formal wear inspiration, it's her street style that has our hearts - especially after coming across her easily recreated blue jeans and simple black blazer blend that can be pulled together using capsule wardrobe basics we all have in our closets already.
A pair of her best white sneakers finished off the outfit she wore back in 2018, pulling together the laid-back look perfectly. Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home, is all for taking Jen's simple outfit formula and mixing it up with the addition of bold colors or striking prints, too.
She says, "Whenever I'm not sure what to wear, I always turn to the classic combination that is a T-shirt, jeans, white sneakers and black blazer. The beauty of this is you can update and play around with each item - for example, leopard print or barrel leg jeans for this season. But this is a failsafe formula that will take you from work to weekend with ease. Smart casual is what Jennifer does best, and this outfit is proof of that."
Channel Jennifer's Look
With a cropped ankle and comfy fit, you can't go wrong with these Levi's staples. They're available in a range of denim washes too, so you can get exactly what you want - just cuff the hems to get Jen's look.
On Sale
If you're on the hunt for an utterly timeless blazer, this Topshop piece is the one for you. Plus, it has been slashed in price in the sale, so act fast if you want it!
For a timeless and affordable summer shoe in the form of a fresh white plimsoll, these ASOS classics are a solid choice. They're a simple and wearable pick that'll see you though the seasons in style.
A classic pair of cuffed skinny jeans are an addition to your closet that you are guaranteed to get wear out of. So versatile and one of the comfiest options when it comes to jeans, you're sure to wear them on repeat.
On Sale
These classic Coach sneakers are the ideal purchase if you're after an affordable chunky style that'll see you through the seasons in effortless style.
She wore the minimalistic casual look for a charity event in California and posed in her jeans, which boasted turned-up bottoms and a sleek cigarette cut. The rich-toned denim with contrasting hems expertly complemented the chunky white sneakers Jen was wearing - and we're so thankful the comfy footwear proves that heels aren't always necessary for smart-casual styling.
Opting for sneakers with a chunkier sole, which appear to be by Common Projects, was a simple and super effective way to add height and elevation to Jen's low-key look. We're taking notes, especially as the style means you don't have to compromise on comfort.
While her choice of black blazer was an elegant one, the single-breasted fit with one button left undone, along with rolled up sleeve,s meant the tailored style also still felt relaxed and maintained that chilled-out feel Jennifer was clearly going for.
Jen is known to always stick to timeless jewelry trends, and it was no different here. She kept her choices basic with a delicate silver chain necklace and bracelet, with a single chunky ring on one hand.
- Caroline ParrFashion Ecommerce Editor
-
-
