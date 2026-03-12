Jennifer Aniston's baggy jeans outfit formula relies on the spring staples you probably already own

It’s not often that we see Jennifer Aniston in wide-leg jeans, so when we caught a glimpse of the A-lister in a baggier pair of denims on Pvolve’s Instagram page, we immediately took notes.

Usually a fan of slim fit and skinny denim paired with simple black or white t-shirts and a selection of the best white trainers. It’s a simple and trusted outfit formula that we all rely on. When it came to her wide-leg jeans, Jennifer kept the look much the same.

Wearing a black long-sleeve top with a high, rounded neckline, she relied on the flattering, figure-hugging fit of the top to balance out the baggier cut of her mid-rise, wide-leg jeans. A pair of sleek white trainers finished off the outfit, and their unobtrusive, low-profile complemented the baggy trousers, creating a balanced look.

Get Jennifer's Wide Leg Jeans Look

When it comes to denim trends for 2026, Jen’s wide-leg jeans play perfectly into the look we’re seeing dominate the season. More relaxed silhouettes are now coming to the fore, and Jen provides an easy-to-replicate outfit formula for those new to the shape.

The wide-leg jeans accentuate the waistline and elongate the legs, with Jen’s choice of figure-hugging top and sleek trainers helping to emphasise these proportions and create a sense of balance. This is key when styling baggier trousers, though an oversized jacket can be thrown on top as an extra layer, whether it’s one of the best trench coats or a blazer, for an effortless jeans and a blazer outfit.

Not only did Jennifer’s styling keep the silhouette clean, but her choice of neutral tones created an elevated style. Her black long-sleeve top and white trainers were the perfect hues to complement the classic blue tone of her denim, with the muted colour palette feeling effortless for everyday wear.

