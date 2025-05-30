Natalie Portman's smart casual styling will change your mind about turn-up jeans if you're not convinced yet

She's the latest A-lister to wear this trending denim style

Natalie Portman seen arriving at &quot;The Late Show With Stephen Colbert&quot; in Midtown on May 21, 2025 in New York City.
Caroline Parr
By
published
in News

Turn-up jeans are, ahem, turning up everywhere at the moment.

From Meryl Streep's cuffed jeans and espadrilles combination to Sarah Jessica Parker's rolled-up skinnies, fashion is leaving no hem unturned for 2025.

Natalie Portman is the latest celebrity to embrace this denim trend, and I truly believe if you're on the fence about this seemingly simple twist on a classic, you'll be sold when you see her ensemble.

She was pictured in Rome, and since she was in town for a Dior show, it almost goes without saying that her sunglasses and bag were both by the fashion house. But it was the chunky dad trainers (also by Dior!) and her houndstooth blazer that really surprised me - and took this look to another level.

Natalie Portman is seen at Dior Cruise 2025 at Hotel Eden on May 27, 2025 in Rome, Italy

Shop similar jeans

H&M turn up jeans cut out

H&M
Baggy Wide Low Jeans

H&M is great for denim, and if you like a low-rise style, these have got your name written all over them. The deep cuff will ensure you really commit to the trend!

KUT from the Kloth Sienna Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans on model

KUT from the Kloth
Sienna Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans

These are the perfect silhouette for me - not too baggy, but loose enough to nod to the wide-leg trend. Keep yours simple with Birkenstocks or similar sandals this summer.

Nobody's Child turn up jeans on model

Nobody's Child
Wide Leg Turn Up Jeans

Available in sizes 4 to 18, a friend of mine recently recommended these to me. I bet you didn't know Nobody's Child does denim as well as those pretty floral midi dresses?

Free People turn up jeans on model

Free People
We The Free Final Countdown Cuffed Jeans

I love Free People's oh so boho blouses and dresses, but their denim is well worth checking out, if you haven't already. Jennifer Lopez is a fan!

Vero Moda jeans cut out

Vero Moda
Wide Jeans

If you have some super long jeans already in your wardrobe, you can of course lean into the trend by simply turning them up yourself. But shopping for new denim is much more fun... right?

Getty High Waist Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans on model

Rails
Getty High Waist Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans

Rails is known for its impressive quality designs, so to find these with a 50% discount feels almost too good to be true! One reviewer said they were "super comfortable" as well.

woman&home's Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum explains why this look works so well: "Cool and casual, Natalie Portman leans on a timeless ensemble for a simple but polished finish.

"A tailored blazer is a great replacement for spring outerwear, delivering polished coverage in rising temperatures. Her baggy jeans are bang on trend for 2025, and paired with a chunky soled trainer, the whole look feels relaxed, yet directional."

How to style yours

740 Sneaker
New Balance
740 Sneaker

Natalie's chunky trainers were an unexpected choice with these jeans, but they work so well. If you don't have £890 burning a hole in your pocket to spend on the real deal Dior, these New Balance sneakers are a great way to get the look.

Straight-fit micro-houndstooth jacket on model

Mango
Straight-Fit Micro-Houndstooth Jacket

A blazer just insanely elevates any look, don't you think? I would never have thought to pair sporty trainers with denim and tailoring, and yet Natalie proves it works so well. The houndstooth print on this jacket will see you through all four seasons of the year effortlessly.

Black Cat Eye Sunglasses
Dior
Cat Eye Sunglasses

Cat eye sunglasses is a trend that always comes back around at this time of year, and they inject a bit of old school Hollywood glamour with ease. I love the Dior logo on the side. If you're going to spend almost £300 on a pair of sunnies, you want the world to know who they're by, right?

A detail as tiny as turn-up cuffs might feel like a small update to your denim collection, but it's proof you know your stuff when it comes to trends.

If you didn't join the barrel leg jeans bandwagon last year, this is a much easier trend to embrace, in my opinion, as it's a silhouette that works for so many body shapes. And since it's a style that's set to stick around, it's worth investing in!

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

