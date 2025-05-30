Natalie Portman's smart casual styling will change your mind about turn-up jeans if you're not convinced yet
She's the latest A-lister to wear this trending denim style
Turn-up jeans are, ahem, turning up everywhere at the moment.
From Meryl Streep's cuffed jeans and espadrilles combination to Sarah Jessica Parker's rolled-up skinnies, fashion is leaving no hem unturned for 2025.
Natalie Portman is the latest celebrity to embrace this denim trend, and I truly believe if you're on the fence about this seemingly simple twist on a classic, you'll be sold when you see her ensemble.
She was pictured in Rome, and since she was in town for a Dior show, it almost goes without saying that her sunglasses and bag were both by the fashion house. But it was the chunky dad trainers (also by Dior!) and her houndstooth blazer that really surprised me - and took this look to another level.
Shop similar jeans
I love Free People's oh so boho blouses and dresses, but their denim is well worth checking out, if you haven't already. Jennifer Lopez is a fan!
woman&home's Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum explains why this look works so well: "Cool and casual, Natalie Portman leans on a timeless ensemble for a simple but polished finish.
"A tailored blazer is a great replacement for spring outerwear, delivering polished coverage in rising temperatures. Her baggy jeans are bang on trend for 2025, and paired with a chunky soled trainer, the whole look feels relaxed, yet directional."
How to style yours
A blazer just insanely elevates any look, don't you think? I would never have thought to pair sporty trainers with denim and tailoring, and yet Natalie proves it works so well. The houndstooth print on this jacket will see you through all four seasons of the year effortlessly.
Cat eye sunglasses is a trend that always comes back around at this time of year, and they inject a bit of old school Hollywood glamour with ease. I love the Dior logo on the side. If you're going to spend almost £300 on a pair of sunnies, you want the world to know who they're by, right?
A detail as tiny as turn-up cuffs might feel like a small update to your denim collection, but it's proof you know your stuff when it comes to trends.
If you didn't join the barrel leg jeans bandwagon last year, this is a much easier trend to embrace, in my opinion, as it's a silhouette that works for so many body shapes. And since it's a style that's set to stick around, it's worth investing in!
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
