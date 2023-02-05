How to style bootcut jeans 2023: 7 outfit ideas for every occasion

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You may not have thought about how to style bootcut jeans since they were last popular in the '90s, however, they're back and it's time to give them a bit of a fashion makeover, to ensure your look is directional, rather thank fashion-throwback.

Originally popular among cowboys and ranchers because of the slight flare at the bottom of the jeans that ensured they worked well with a boot, bootcut jeans are back once more. With their last true heyday back in the '90s. Thanks to the Y2K nostalgia that swept through the fashion trends 2023, bootcuts are back, claiming their place amongst the denim trends 2023.

"The boot cut has patiently been waiting in the wings for the skinny to move over!" says denim Stylist Sam Remer (opens in new tab), who offers a Virtual Jeans Fitting Service (opens in new tab) on ilovejeans.com (opens in new tab). "It's definitely time for this universal style to be brought out again. It seems whenever the flare or wide-leg jean is on trend, the bootcut is a diluted favorite that becomes the go-to shape. Gen Z's love of all things '90s and can’t get enough of the boot cut shape either with a high-rise waist or a low rise.”

Slightly tapered in the thigh area and wider from the knee to the hem, creating a small flare, it’s no surprise that these jeans have had a comeback, as they pretty much suit everyone. But it's learning how to style bootcut jeans that will bring them into 2023.

How to style bootcut jeans 2023: 7 bootcut jean outfit ideas

“Bootcut jeans are brilliant for most body shapes, as they balance out a curvy hip, bigger booty, elongate a petite frame and give shape to a lean figure,” says Sam.

A good all-rounder jean, they also work for many different occasions from dressed down walks in the park to drinks in the pub, looking especially polished with the addition of a heel.

While the low-rise waist is back on the runway, thankfully most modern-day bootcut jeans come with an easier-to-wear mid or high-rise waist. That's not all that's changed since their '90s inception. Silhouettes are slightly slimmer, and lengths range from cool cropped kick-flares to longer, puddle-length jeans. Although all reference '90s fashion trends at their core.

As with any flared jeans, the key to how to style bootcut jeans is to balance out your look by keeping the top half a little more fitted. Finding stylish tops to wear with jeans that highlight your torso will automatically balance out the width of the hem of a bootcut jean.

If you’ve not pulled on a pair of bootcut jeans since Jennifer Aniston had the 'Rachel cut', here are 7 outfit ideas to ensure you look contemporary.

1. How to style bootcut jeans with a blazer

“Bootcuts are a universal style and can be dressed up with a blazer or worn more casually with a leather jacket,” says Sam.

If you’re wondering how to style a blazer with this type of jeans, go for one that hits your thigh area to help give balance. Too short a jacket, may look too boxy, while too long could swamp petite frames. It's also better to choose a slightly fitted blazer, which will not only help emphasize your waist but also keep everything looking neat.

The perfect combination for smart casual outfit ideas, a blazer and bootcut jeans work best with heels, especially if you have longer-length jeans. As for what to wear underneath, a pretty blouse or shirt makes your outfit instantly smarter, whereas a t-shirt or jumper adds a casual vibe.

(opens in new tab) Zara Textured Blazer View at Zara (opens in new tab) RRP: $99.50 / £69.99 | Well, hello dopamine dressing! Inject a little bit of Barbiecore style into your wardrobe with this textured blazer. The Chanel-like vibe of the jacket, along with the gold buttons will smarten up anything you throw this over. (opens in new tab) Levi’s 315 Shaping Bootcut Jeans View at Levi’s (opens in new tab) RRP: $69.50 / £40 | If you're struggling the straight vs skinny jeans conundrum, these bootcut jeans are a good compromise. Their very small flare helps elongate legs, while the special sculpting fabric helps shape through the hip and thigh area. Dune London Mid Heel Boot View at Next (opens in new tab) RRP: $198 / £120 | Every capsule wardrobe needs a pair of versatile black ankle boots. The mid-heel means they’re easy to walk in while the sharp pointed toe looks oh-so-modern poking out of uber-long jeans. Wear with dresses, skirts, trousers and jeans – you'll wonder how you lived without them.

2. How to style bootcut jeans with a sweater

Ditch the chunky knits when it comes to how to style bootcut jeans and instead embrace a cropped or slim-fitting sweater. It’s also a good idea to choose the more modern high-waisted bootcut jean and leave the low-waisted variety for warmer months. If your jumper is too long, do a French tuck so you have more of a waist.

These are the best jeans to contrast simply against a brightly colored knit but don't just stick to blue bootcut jeans. Primary shades mixed with cream or white jeans make for a modern take on the jean and sweater look and can be worn all year round – just switch your heavier jumper for a skinnier cotton knit come spring.

While trainers will give this look a more casual vibe, if you opt for the longer-length bootcut jeans, try a platform boot or shoe to make the look feel dressier and tap into the shoe trends 2023 in the process. Pop a shirt under the sweater and you've got a look suitable for less corporate workplaces as well.

3. How to style bootcut jeans with a shirt

When it comes to how to style bootcut jeans with a shirt or blouse, the best shirts to choose from are those that can be tucked in easily to show off your waist and balance out the small flare at the bottom.

If you want to wear something less fitted, how to wear oversized shirts with bootcut jeans still will involve either a little French tuck at the front or wearing them over a more fitted or cropped top, to ensure you have some waist definition.

And when it comes to how to style jeans with a bootcut and a denim shirt, this look is the perfect candidate for double denim.

“As a denim stylist I’m an advocate for double denim and styling a long denim skirt or pair of jeans with a denim shirt tucked in or a cropped denim jacket,” advises Sam.

Just ensure that the denim is of a similar shade to not only create a coherent look, but also a slimming jeans outfit.

4. How to style bootcut jeans with a top

The rule of thumb for how to style bootcut jeans is to ensure the top half is sleeker in order to balance out the flare at the bottom.

“If you’re following the trend for voluminous jeans then counterbalance what you put on the bottom with a tighter top, shirt or jacket,” says Sam.

For this reason, slim-fitting t-shirts and tops work best with bootcut jeans. A cropped top will give a really retro look while tucking in a simple camisole and pairing it with sandals is a quick and easy evening look for warmer evenings.

As bootcuts are heavily influenced by the '90s, there are plenty of low-waisted iterations. Get around the low waistband by pairing your jeans with longer-line tops. Just keep them slim fitting and no longer than mid-thigh in length. Play with different lengths and team with a cropped jacket or cardigan for a stylish layered look that will highlight your waistline.

5. How to style bootcut jeans over a dress

With the love for all things Y2K continuing, it's time to grab your jeans and pair them with your favorite dress. How to style skirts over pants, or in this case dresses over jeans made a big impression on the runway, so try and banish images of Noughties halterneck and asymmetric hems over low-slung bootcuts though - in 2023 this pairing has gone seriously stylish.

First up, go for longer lengths. While back in the day mini and above-knee dresses were the way forward, midi (and even maxi) dresses work better in this modern variation. Your jeans should be secondary to the dress, but if you do want to show them off more, choose a high-low hemline or a dress with thigh-high splits.

A great transitional look for spring and fall, to ensure this look isn’t too bulky, choose slim-fit bootcut jeans so you’re not carrying too much volume around your thighs and waist.

6. How to style bootcut jeans for petites

When it comes to the best petite jeans in a bootcut style, Sam says it’s all about getting the right leg length and rise.

“The inseam or leg length is important to get right when you are 5'2" and under,” she says. “Look for denim brands and retailers that offer a selection of leg lengths. Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, M&S, River Island & Karen Millen are good for offering different leg lengths.”

She continues: “Another thing to look at is the height of the front rise, make sure it’s just an inch under or on your belly button to look in proportion.”

All the same rules apply for petite figures in that it’s best to team bootcut legs with less volume on the top. Sam also recommends a heel, as this will have the illusion of making you look immediately taller.

“Where possible, wear higher-heeled boots or shoes to elongate your petite frame,” she advises. ‘If the bootcut fits fabulously but is too long, get them professionally shortened, otherwise, you'll be tripping over your hem!"

(opens in new tab) Karen Millen Petite Leopard Blouse View at Karen Millen (opens in new tab) RRP: $100 / £59 | Every woman needs a nice top and jeans outfit for those occasions when you just don't know what to wear, and this is it. Leopard print never goes out of style and combined with a directional voluminous sleeve and high neck, this top will bring jeans, a skirt or a suit bang up-to-date. (opens in new tab) M&S Eva Bootcut Jeans View at M&S (opens in new tab) RRP: $38.99 / £22.50 | These bootcut jeans are a must-have in any wardrobe. Not only are they a bargain, but they also come in a wide variety of waist and leg sizes. On of the best high-waisted jeans to invest in right now, as the high waist and bootcut style will make your legs look like they go on forever. (opens in new tab) Ego Gold Chain Heels View at EGO (opens in new tab) $52 (opens in new tab) at ASOS (USA) (opens in new tab) RRP: $33.99 / £25 | Architectural heels were all over the runway for this season, and at a bargain price, this pair of sculptural heels is an easy way to trial the trend. And as we expect simple, strappy sandals to be going anywhere, anytime soon, these will take you right through 2023 for all those special occasions.

7. How to style bootcut jeans for plus size

Sam believes the most important element of bootcut jeans for plus size figures is the fabric.

“Check the label to see exactly what the jean is made from,” she says. “Plus size women should look at the fabric content and the amount of stretch and recovery a jean has specifically for comfort and wear and tear of the garment.”

She advises that while polyester will give the jean the ability to snap back into shape, also look out for lycra, spandex or elastane, which will help your jeans fit you better and give more comfort, making them the best jeans for curvy women.

“The higher the percentage, the stretchier the jean will feel on,” she says.

Proportion still plays an important roll here and you'll want to highlight your waist if you're looking to create an hourglass silhouette, so tucking or half-tucking tops into high-rise jeans is a great idea. Stretchier denim will also help to eliminate waist gap at the back of your jeans.

Are bootcut jeans back in style for 2023?

Lesley Torson, founder of Trilogy (opens in new tab), believes that the bootcut is now back for good on the denim scene.

“Catching up with the straight leg is a classic bootcut jean, which is again growing in dominance and popularity,” she says.

“An extremely leg-lengthening fit, the bootcut is offered in shorter lengths such as Mother’s Weekender Jean, making bootcut and flared styles work for all heights of customers. Cropped bootcut styles are also great with trainers or flats for relaxed, day-to-day wear through the warmer months. For dressing up, a style like Citizens of Humanity’s Lilah jeans looks great with a heel.”

Where should bootcut jeans fall?

Bootcut jeans can be a bit tricky to get right lengthwise. If they don’t fall quite right, they can end up making you look a bit awkward, a bit like you’re wearing jeans you’ve grown out of.

Sam says there are two lengths of bootcut jeans that you should consider, starting with a longer, full-length bootcut jean.

“A full length bootcut jean gives a fabulous, elongated silhouette and should be worn ideally with heels for that sexy svelte style,” she says. “Keep them long with the hem hitting just before the base of the toe (1-inch from the floor). If there's a break in the long line of the leg, the length is too long.”

Alternatively, you can go for something more cropped.

“The crop boot cut can fall (depending on your height) just above the ankle or below the calf,” says Sam.

“Let your ankle boot be your guide as you may not want to show a bare leg in the colder months. The crop boot cut is such a great style for all season and works with all styles of footwear, ankle boots, trainers, flats and heels, plus it gives the illusion of a longer leg too.”

Can I wear bootcut jeans with sneakers?

While bootcut jeans have traditionally always been teamed with some sort of heel, Sam says don’t discount flats as they work just as well - it’s all about choosing the right style of bootcut jean.

“Bootcuts look timeless with white trainers, so choose a pair of jeans with a shorter leg length for flats and trainers,” she advises. “If two pairs of bootcuts feel excessive, look for a pair with a split vent in the hem so you can wear them with both a trainer and a mid-height heel.”